27 First News
Girard girl's run away from Lakeview in NE8 matchup
The Indian press would get going in the second half when Sieasia Triplett notched a steal and a bucket to push the lead to 13 in the third quarter.
27 First News
Buzzer beater the difference in Youngstown State, Ohio thriller
Brandon Rush led YSU with 26 points while Cohill and Malek Green each had 16 with Brice McBride adding 10.
Eleven Warriors
Rising Four-star Ohio Offensive Lineman William Satterwhite Says Receiving an Ohio State Offer Would “Probably Be The Best Thing To Ever Happen To Me”
One of the fastest-rising in-state offensive linemen in the 2024 class is starting to appear on Ohio State’s radar. Four-star Akron prospect William Satterwhite has seen his recruitment explode over the past month, as the 6-foot-5, 290-pound prospect has picked up offers from Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Duke, Minnesota, Penn State and Miami (OH) over the last 31 days and holds 11 Division I offers overall.
27 First News
Michael C. Sirak, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael C. Sirak had a peaceful transition to be with the Lord on Monday, December 5, 2022. A life-long resident of Campbell, Ohio, Michael graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1972 and also attended Youngstown State University. Michael was a professional musician, songwriter and...
27 First News
Marion Sherman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Marion Sherman 77, Youngstown was born to the late Clarkie Neal and Jesse Shields in Youngstown, Ohio on August 31, 1945. Marion Sherman gained her wings on Sunday, December 4, 2022. She graduated from North High School and went on to become an employee...
27 First News
Hillyet “LJ” Mobley III, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hillyet “LJ” Mobley III, 41 Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at his residence. “LJ” was born July 3, 1981 in Youngstown, a son of Hillyet Mobley, Jr. and Debra L. Gooden. He was a 1999 graduate of Chaney...
27 First News
Joyce D. Haydu, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce D. Haydu, 90, formerly of Youngstown’s west side, passed away peacefully, Friday morning, December 9, 2022, at Windsor House of Canfield with her family by her side. Joyce was born June 9, 1932, in Columbiana, a daughter of the late Howard G. Forney...
27 First News
Rose Mary Hollingshead, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Mary Hollingshead, 73, Campbell departed this life on Friday, December 9, 2022, surrounded by her family and friends at her residence. Rose was born the daughter of Cleveland and Phyllis Lacey Hollinghead, on April 19, 1949 in Quinwood, West Virginia and was a lifelong...
27 First News
Shannon Daye Campbell, Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shannon Daye Campbell, age 28 passed away way too soon on December 8, 2022. She was born September 29, 1994, to Melissa Nieman Hermann and Michael Campbell. In addition, to her parents she is survived by her daughters; Audrey Marie Campbell, Faith Elizabeth Barninger and...
27 First News
Wallace Phillips, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Wallace Phillips will be held Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at the Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Phillips departed this life Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his residence in Youngstown, Ohio.
27 First News
Sandra K. Lisko, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra K. Lisko, 72 of Lake Milton, died Saturday afternoon, December 10 at Cleveland Clinic, following a long illness. Sandra was born July 17, 1950 in Youngstown, a daughter of Albert and Elizabeth (Liposchak) Burnett. She graduated from North High School and received her...
Mount Union punches ticket to national championship with win over Wartburg
Mount Union advances to the Stagg Bowl against the winner of Mary Hardin-Baylor and North Central (IL)
27 First News
Patricia A. Deak, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Deak, 82, passed away Saturday evening, December 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with her family by her side. Patricia was born March 9, 1940, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank DelGenio and Ann Volsko DelGenio and was a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Michael D. Postiy, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael D. Postiy, 83, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Community Care Center. He lived in Sebring his entire life and was the son of the late Michael and Eileen Postiy. Michael is survived by two daughters, Brenda (Gus)...
27 First News
Geoffrey S. Wasson, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geoffrey S. Wasson, age 73, of Canfield, died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 22, 1949, in Cleveland, the son of the late Donald and Mary Cox Wasson. Geoffrey was a veteran of the United States Army...
27 First News
Martha Jean George, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Jean George, 95, Boardman, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. She was born November 22, 1927, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the daughter of George and Margaret Jean (Lathom) McFarland. Martha earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Geneva College, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. After...
27 First News
Bonnie Jean Day, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Jean Day, 75, passed away Saturday evening, December 10, 2022 at Windsor House at Omni Manor. Bonnie was born on January 23, 1947 in Fostoria, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ira Richard and Opal Marie Barnes. She was an STNA until she retired...
27 First News
Marsha R. Hitchcock, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marsha R. Hitchcock, 60, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at her residence. On October 3, 1962 in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, Leslie and Helen (Berger) Thomas welcomed the birth of their daughter. After receiving her formal education, she was...
27 First News
Charles Robert Plato, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles (Chuck) passed away in the early morning on Sunday, November 27, 2022 surrounded by family at his side. Charles was born on July 9, 1937, in Buffalo, New York, the son of the late Willard E. and Dorothea (Gilmour) Plato. He was a graduate...
