ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

White supremacy gang members sentenced to decades in prison

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0jcPP91W00

A top leader and another member of the white supremacy prison gang “Aryan Circle” have been sentenced to decades in prison for their part in several gang-related stabbings, U.S. Department of Justice officials said Thursday.

William Glenn Chunn, known as “Big Head,” was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for using his leadership role as one of the highest-ranking Aryan Circle leaders to order “violent stabbings against rival gang members and other victims,” according to the Justice Department. The 40-year-old from Conroe, Texas, also used his leadership role to retaliate against those he believed were cooperating with law enforcement, officials said.

Chunn was convicted in November 2021 by a jury in the Eastern District of Texas of racketeering conspiracy for an attempted murder he ordered relating to a violent stabbing, officials said. In October of this year, he was convicted by a jury in the Southern District of Mississippi on charges of violent crime in aid of racketeering attempted murder. He is awaiting sentencing in that case.

Mitchell Farkas, known as “Lifter," was sentenced on Dec. 5 to 30 years in prison for stabbing an inmate at United States Penitentiary Big Sandy in Martin County, Kentucky. The victim, who the Aryan Circle believed had violated gang rules, permanently lost vision in one eye. Farkas, 52, of Baton Rouge , Louisiana, was convicted by a jury in the Eastern District of Kentucky in August, also on charges of violent crime in aid of racketeering attempted murder.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Aryan Circle is a race-based and violent prison gang with hundreds of members operating throughout the country, both inside and outside of prisons.

Comments / 230

Kelvin Knox
3d ago

Marjorie Taylor Greene, along with Matt Gaetz and Louie Gomer will probably want to go to the prison see if he's being treated right. THESE ARE THEIR KIND OF FOLK.

Reply(13)
49
Chad Worthington
3d ago

If the judge was like Trump it would be “decades and decades” so 20+ years + 20+ years = 40+ years, the same amount of time he claimed to be president 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️😂😂

Reply
14
George Smith
3d ago

👍👍👍👍👍👍👍Get them all, America is better then these people. United States of America 🇺🇸

Reply
41
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Magnolia State Live

High-ranking Aryan Circle leader sentenced to life for role in white supremacy prison gang

Two members of the Aryan Circle were sentenced this week for crimes they committed as part of their roles in the white supremacy prison gang. William Glenn Chunn, aka Big Head, 40, of Conroe, Texas, was sentenced yesterday to life imprisonment for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) violations stemming from his leadership in the organization. On Nov. 26, 2021, he was convicted by a jury in the Eastern District of Texas of racketeering conspiracy for an attempted murder he ordered relating to a violent stabbing. On Oct. 3, he was also convicted by a jury in the Southern District of Mississippi of Violent Crime in Aid of Racketeering (VICAR) Attempted Murder and is awaiting sentencing in that case.
CONROE, TX
HipHopWired

Cameron Joshua Arrested In Connection To Takeoff Murder

It has been a little less than a month since Takeoff was killed while he was in Houston. A suspect believed to be in the vicinity of if not involved in the Migos rapper’s murder had been arrested. According to several reports, a man named  Joshua Cameron Isiah aka Lil Cam the 5th was arrested […] The post Cameron Joshua Arrested In Connection To Takeoff Murder appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC News

ABC News

940K+
Followers
198K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy