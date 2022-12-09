Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police charges man for setting fire to vacant building
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department charged a 49 year-old man responsible for setting a fire that destroyed a vacant Broad Street building on Sunday, Dec. 11. Officers responded to the fire after 4 a.m. as well as 35 firefighters from the Sumter Fire Department. According to officials, one first responder suffered burns and was taken to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.
WYFF4.com
Cherokee County detention officer charged with crimes after allowing inmate to grope her, sheriff says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate detention officer was arrested and charged after investigators said she kissed and allowed an inmate to grope her, among other things, officials said Monday. According to a release from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Brittany Roxanne Walker, 32, of Shelby, North Carolina, was...
abccolumbia.com
Former Lexington deputy arrested for off-duty incident
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A former Lexington County deputy was arrested Monday following an off-duty incident that occurred last summer. Authorities say 35 year-old Kyle Richard Sullivan was charged for pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and malicious injury to property. Sullivan was terminated on Aug. 11. The...
Woman jailed after allegedly shooting elderly mother in the forehead, North Carolina deputies say
Orange County deputies said they arrested a woman who shot her elderly mother in the forehead and kicked a deputy in the chest.
Man charged in fire that destroyed vacant building, injured firefighter
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter Police have charged a man who they say is responsible for setting a fire that destroyed a vacant Broad Street building on Sunday, injuring a firefighter and shutting traffic down for around 10 hours. Police say officers, who responded to the fire after 4...
cbs17
SC home argument turns deadly
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WJZY) – An argument in Rock Hill turned deadly overnight when a man was shot and killed, the Rock Hill Police Department said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 a.m. Saturday to a home on Crawford Road. A 59-year-old man was found suffering from a single gunshot wound and was transported to an area medical center where he was later pronounced dead.
iheart.com
Richland County Inmate Dead, Attorney Gets No Explanation
(Columbia, SC) -- A Richland County inmate is dead, but his attorney isn't getting any details about what happened. The Columbia-area attorney told The State his 38-year-old client, James W. Mitchell, died in at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center, but he can't get anyone on the phone to explain his cause of death.
Wanted: Two suspects that robbed Gastonia Family Dollar
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects that robbed a Gastonia Family Dollar are being sought, Gastonia Police said Monday. Officers responded to the incident around 4:15 p.m. on Friday at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. An initial investigation revealed two men, one believed to be Hispanic and the other African American, […]
Domestic incident call leads to search, discovery of man with multiple lacerations in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are still early in their investigation following a late Friday incident that ended with a man being found with multiple wounds. According to a preliminary statement from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Wildhog Drive near Sumter late Friday evening in response to an unspecified "domestic-related" incident.
qcnews.com
Man shot by unknown suspect at Rock Hill park, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was shot in the leg by an unknown person Friday at Confederate Park in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said a 27-year-old man was taken driven to the hospital by an acquaintance where officers met him around 6:20 p.m.
One dead in two-vehicle wreck in Chesterfield County
South Carolina Highway Patrol said a person died early Monday morning after a wreck in Chesterfield County.
wccbcharlotte.com
One Dead After Chesterfield County Crash
PAGELAND, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died after a crash on North Arant Street near Arkorful Lane, less than a mile north of Pageland. This happened just after 6 a.m. on Monday, December 12th. According to troopers, a 2007 GMC Acadia SUV was parked on the side of North Argent Street, but partially in the road, with its flashers on.
live5news.com
Sheriff: Missing Orangeburg 5-year-old safe, father charged with mother’s murder
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 5-year-old was found safe in Virginia and her father is being charged with her mother’s murder. In a Friday news conference, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell provided multiple updates including that Aspen Jeter was found safe. Ravenell also...
First-time Shop with a Cop takes place in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — Twenty Students at the Continuous Learning Center in Camden were given $50 and a cop to shop with before the holidays. It's called 'Shop with a Cop' and its a way to help out deserving families and get children comfortable with law enforcement. "The holiday season...
1 dead in early morning Rock Hill shooting, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Saturday morning around 5 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to a shooting at the 900 block of Crawford Road. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Upon arrival, officers found a 59-year-old male victim with a gunshot...
Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Richland County jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in the Richland County jail. According to a statement from the office, 38-year-old James W. Mitchell of Columbia was found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The latest update, however, has no additional details regarding a cause or manner of death.
Columbia man dies after being hit by car on Lexington County road
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office says a 68-year-old man has died at the hospital after a crash that happened on Saturday evening. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, the crash happened around 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Jamil Road - which is near Jamil Shrine Temple alongside I-26.
wach.com
Second Inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn identified
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials have identified the inmate found dead in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The Richland County Coroner says the victim is 38-year-old James Mitchell of Columbia. No further details have been given at this time as to how the inmate...
South Carolina restaurant a victim of vandalism, theft
The front door to a Lancaster family restaurant is covered with wood now after vandals smashed the glass, and it's just a fraction of the damage the suspects left behind.
WRDW-TV
Victim ID’d in deadly Orangeburg County pedestrian collision
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was fatally hit on South Carolina Highway 4 near Ziegler street over the weekend. Tuesday morning, the Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the victim as 22-year-old Christa Morris, of Bamberg. On Sunday at 5:55 p.m., a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling east and hit...
