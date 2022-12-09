December 11, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan have announced the arraignment of Marie Martin, a San Diego-based travel agent and registered seller of travel, for allegedly embezzling travel funds provided by more than 150 parents for eighth grade school trips to the East Coast. After the school trips were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Martin refused to provide refunds to the parents, instead allegedly spending the funds on personal expenses. Martin was arraigned today in San Diego Superior Court on 27 felony counts of grand theft and seller of travel violations.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO