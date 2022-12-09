Read full article on original website
Woman who left reentry program for criminal offenders apprehended
A woman who walked away from a reentry program for criminal offenders in San Diego on Sunday has been apprehended, said the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Inmate who walked away from Kearny Mesa halfway house captured
A prison inmate who escaped from a Kearny Mesa halfway house over the weekend was re-arrested Monday in the Los Angeles area, authorities reported.
California Attorney General Bonta Announces Arraignment of San Diego-Based Travel Agent for Embezzling Funds from School Trips Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
December 11, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan have announced the arraignment of Marie Martin, a San Diego-based travel agent and registered seller of travel, for allegedly embezzling travel funds provided by more than 150 parents for eighth grade school trips to the East Coast. After the school trips were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Martin refused to provide refunds to the parents, instead allegedly spending the funds on personal expenses. Martin was arraigned today in San Diego Superior Court on 27 felony counts of grand theft and seller of travel violations.
Satanists of San DIego County and those who are after them
San Diego County is crawling with Satanic cult groups, in Post’s view, including the Ordo Templi Orientis, the Order of Thelema, the Temple of Set, the Brotherhood of the Mind, the Rainbow Children, a group that meets in Balboa Park called the Knights of Satan, and a Satanic “enforcement arm” of a group of bikers in the meth trade known as the Crystal Circle (Dec. 5, 1991)
Man Suspected of Setting Fire to Lemon Grove Addiction Treatment Center Jailed
A man suspected of intentionally setting a fire at a Lemon Grove substance-abuse treatment center last month was behind bars Monday following his arrest over the weekend, authorities reported. Darrell Allen Yancey, 37, was taken into custody Sunday in El Cajon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Yancey...
California Department of Justice Investigating San Diego Officer-Involved Shooting, That Occurred on Thursday, Under AB 1506
**The information provided below is based on preliminary details regarding an ongoing investigation, which may continue to evolve**. December 10, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Friday announced that the California Department of Justice, pursuant to Assembly Bill 1506 (AB 1506), is investigating and will.
15 pounds of counterfeit fentanyl seized in Mission Valley
Two men are in custody after an month-long investigation that resulted in a counterfeit fentanyl seizure worth around $1.5 million, said the San Diego Police Department.
At-Risk Man Sought in Carmel Mountain Ranch Area
Mohammad Nyakoui was last seen near 15000 Corte Raposo in the Carmel Mountain Ranch neighborhood at around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Four San Diego Homeless Shelters Open Due to Stormy Weather
The Inclement Weather Shelter Program for San Diegans experiencing homelessness was activated Sunday by the San Diego Housing Commission in partnership with the city of San Diego. The following four shelters will be open to the homeless through Monday morning. -- Father Joe's Villages at the Joan Kroc Center, can...
Driver Killed in Wreck on SR-78 in San Marcos
A motorist was killed Monday when a car crashed off State Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities reported. The fatal traffic accident took place shortly after 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near East Barham Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver wound up pinned...
Knife-wielding homeless man threatens La Jolla restaurant employees: police
A homeless man was arrested Friday after allegedly attacking restaurant workers with a knife in La Jolla, said the San Diego Police Department.
Pursuit Begins in San Diego, Ends in Orange County with 3 Arrests Made
A 41-year-old man led police on a vehicle pursuit Wednesday morning that began in San Diego County and ended on foot in Orange County. Just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station’s Crime Suppression Team attempted to stop the driver of a red Dodge Charger near Encinitas Boulevard and Seeman Drive believed to have been involved in recent catalytic converter thefts in the region, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
San Diego neurosurgeon sentenced to prison for accepting $3.3M in bribes
LOS ANGELES – A neurosurgeon was sentenced Friday to five years behind bars for accepting $3.3 million in bribes to perform spinal surgeries at a now-defunct Long Beach hospital, whose owner was later imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam. Lokesh Tantuwaya, 55, of San Diego,...
Victim Fatally Shot in Escondido; Investigation Underway
A person was fatally shot in Escondido, and an investigation was underway Monday. The shooting was reported about 5:45 p.m. Sunday near Hickory Street and the flood control channel, Escondido police Lt. Suzanne Baeder said. Officers responded to the scene and found a Hispanic male suffering from gunshot wounds, according...
Man charged in shooting that left SDPD officer injured in Barrio Logan
A man suspected of shooting a San Diego Police officer during a vehicle pursuit was taken into custody hours after barricading himself inside a Mountain View home Monday morning.
San Diego County Gas Cheapest Amount Since Nov. 2021 — Now Average at $4.567
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Tuesday to its lowest amount since Nov. 10, 2021, decreasing 2.2 cents to $4.567. The average price has dropped 32 consecutive days, decreasing 93.8 cents, including 2.5 cents Monday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has fallen 65 times in 69 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.868.
SWAT Team Surrounds Mountain View Home After Police Officer Shot During Traffic Stop
A suspected shooter was holed up inside a residence after a San Diego Police officer was struck with a bullet during a pursuit in Mountain View on Monday. Around 12:30 a.m., police spotted a stolen vehicle and asked the driver to pull over, however the vehicle sped away, prompting a lengthy pursuit on several freeways, according to authorities.
San Diego County reaches settlement after $85M verdict in Lucky Phounsy case
The County of San Diego has reached a settlement with the family of Lucky Phounsy, who died after he was beaten, tased, and restrained with his hands and feet bound behind his back by deputies.
What Authorities Found in a Car after a Freeway Chase
SAN DIEGO - Three men are facing multiple charges following a freeway chase out of North County. Erik Rivera, 41, Francisco Perez, 45, and Rufino Garcia, 41, all of Los Angeles, are now in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. They're charged with felony evading, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools after they lead Sheriff's Deputies and the Highway Patrol on a chase Wednesday morning from San Diego County into Orange County.
Hey, San Diego: Want to Know How Much It Rained at Your House?
How was your weekend? Rain on Sunday, rain on Sunday night, rain on Monday morning? The mountain community of Mesa Grande recorded 2.47 inches so far, while Chula Vista got just 0.31 inches. The winter storm brought a band of heavy rain and mountain snow to San Diego County as...
