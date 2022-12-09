If I were to take a poll, I'd imagine that all West Michiganders could agree on one thing ... one of the only bad parts about winter is driving on slick roads! Especially when it comes to traveling during freezing rain and sleet, the last place you want to be is on the roadway.

How various types of precipitation form

Have you ever wondered why certain types of precipitation form? Well, the difference between rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow all boils down to the temperature of the atmosphere. All precipitation begins high up in the atmosphere, usually beginning as ice crystals in the clouds. The reason precipitation normally forms as ice crystals is that temperatures are much colder higher up in the atmosphere.

As the ice crystals fall down to the surface of the Earth, they can pass through air of all different temperatures! That's simply what creates different precipitation types.

Rain usually begins as water droplets or ice crystals in the clouds. As the particles fall to Earth, it only passes through air that is above freezing. (Or, above 32 degrees.) Once it reaches the ground, it is completely liquid.

Freezing rain is similar to rain in the atmosphere, but before it reaches the ground it passes through a tin layer of air that is below freezing. Once it touches the frozen ground and roads, it freezes! This is what typically produces black ice on roadways. If black ice is in the forecast, it is always important to take it slow! If you encounter black ice while driving, keep the steering wheel straight and do not brake. Do your best to take your foot off of the accelerator to slow down.

Sleet and snow form in similar ways to rain and freezing rain, but the ice crystals and water droplets encounter air that is below freezing for longer. Sleet normally forms from ice crystals initially passing through an air mass that is above freezing. The particles melt for a short period of time before they re-enter a cold air mass.

Snow, on the other hand, begins as an ice crystal and remains in air that is below freezing as it reaches the ground. During our winter months when temperatures drop below freezing, sleet and freezing rain can quickly turn to ice. Heavy ice accumulations can have a direct impact on our roads, power lines, and communication towers.