Disney+ has ad-supported tiers now—here's what you should know

By Madison Durham, Reviewed
 4 days ago
Disney+ is upping it's prices ahead of the new year. Disney+

Nearly new year, new prices. A lot of streaming services have added ad-enabled tiers over the last several years (HBO Max and Hulu, to name a few) but one of the longest holdouts has been Disney+ —until now.

The streaming giant is adding an ad-enabled tier to its pricing plan, meaning that to avoid ads while you're streaming Andor or the Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special you'll have to pay a little more than you might be used to for a new tier, called Disney+ Premium .

We've broken down the new price tiers, so that you can get a sense for how much more you'll pay, and where you can save money going forward.

How much does Disney+ cost?

As of December 8 , you'll pay $10.99/month for an ad-free Disney+ Premium plan. If you want to continue paying $7.99/month, you can stay with the Disney+ Basic package, but you'll be subject to ads from Disney's various advertisers. You can subscribe to Disney+ Basic starting at $7.99 or $79.99 for a year’s subscription with ads, or you'll pay $10.99 or $109.99 for a year's subscription for ad-free streaming.

The Disney+ Premium plan will also include downloadable content, so if you want to stream without Wi-Fi you'll be able to download films and series with the ad-free tier.

Consider investing in a bundle with Hulu or ESPN to get the most out of your subscription (you'll pay $19.99 a month for the Trio Premium bundle with no ads).

How can you sign up for Disney+?

You can sign up for Disney+ through the website, or subscribe via the streaming app on a compatible device. The streaming service is available via internet connection if you live in Australia, Austria, Canada, the Channel Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, or the U.S. Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform can be accessed from desktop browsers, mobile devices, game consoles, and more.

Disney+ is available on devices like Apple products, Roku streaming devices, Google Chromecast, Android phones, and TV devices, XBox One, PlayStation 4, LG TVs, Samsung products, Chrome OS, Mac OS, or Windows PC. If you’re worried about connecting to the service, check out their supported devices list and sign up for email updates at DisneyPlus.com to keep updated on which devices are compatible.

What's streaming on Disney+?

