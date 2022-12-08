ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

fox47.com

36-year-old man shot, injured Friday at north Madison apartment

MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot and injured Friday afternoon at an apartment on Madison’s north side, police said. Officers were sent to an apartment in the 2500 block of Calypso Road just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. Police said a 36-year-old man was shot in the hallway of the building. He was taken to a local hospital after officers gave life-saving aid.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

1 shot in Madison attempted homicide, MPD reports

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Dept. officers are searching for the suspect accused of shooting a man Friday evening at an apartment complex on the city’s north side. According to the MPD report, officers found the 36-year-old victim in a hallway after being called to the 2500 block of Calypso Road. Officers performed life-saving aid to the man, who was then rushed to a local hospital, the statement continued.
MADISON, WI
kwayradio.com

Bond Set for Man Connected with Fatal Shooting

A man connected to a fatal shooting in Waterloo had his bond set at $200,000 on Saturday, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Marcus Sykes was on supervised release for an unrelated weapons charge when witnesses told police they saw him with a gun in the area around the time 23 year old Dayton Matlock-Buss was killed on May 15th of 2021. Sykes fled to Waukesha, Wisconsin where he was eventually taken into custody on January 10th of this year. On Saturday he was released from federal prison and made his initial appearance in Black Hawk County court. The investigation into the shooting death of Matlock-Buss is still ongoing.
WATERLOO, IA
x1071.com

Disturbance in Dodgeville Results in Arrest

Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a disturbance at a residence on Craig Street in Dodgeville Saturday around 5pm. Dodgeville Police along with Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the residence. Upon investigation at the residence, 28 year old Dalton Richardson of Dodgeville was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Bail Jumping, and a Probation Violation. Richardson was booked at the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody.
DODGEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Beloit Police asking for help in identifying alleged grocery store thief

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a theft suspect Sunday. In a Facebook Post, Beloit officials said the man has been stealing from local grocery stores. Police are asking that anyone with information about the man or the thefts...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Monona PD: Man dies after being struck by his vehicle

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A 73-year-old man died Friday after he was struck by his own vehicle while clearing snow from his windshield, Monona Police Department reported. In a Facebook post Monday, officials said the man was clearing off of his vehicle in a parking lot on the 3700 block of Monona Drive. He walked around his vehicle to wipe the other side of his windshield when the vehicle moved forward and hit him.
MONONA, WI
x1071.com

Argyle Man Arrested For Restraining Order Violation

Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a residence on Morgan Lane in Fayette Township Saturday around 8:30pm for a restraining order violation. As a result, 35 year old Douglas Rinden of Argyle was arrested for a Restraining Order/Injunction Violation and a Parole Violation. Rinden was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD arrests man suspected of stealing items from delivery truck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man suspected of stealing items from a delivery driver on Thursday was arrested by Madison Police Department officers. Police were called around 10:45 a.m. to Luna’s Groceries, along the 2000 block of Red Arrow Trail, to investigate the theft from the delivery truck. According to an incident report, a man told police that his wallet and an iPad had been stolen.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Family searches for man missing after allegedly running from Rock Co. deputy

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The family and friends of a missing Madison man who hasn’t been seen or heard from in three weeks. Christopher Miller, 27, was last seen on Nov. 19 when Rock County Sheriff’s officials said he disappeared following a pursuit. Officials said he hit a traffic light in Janesville and kept driving until his vehicle was disabled on Interstate 39/90 near Avalon Road. He then allegedly ran from the scene.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Man arrested after pointing gun at customer in Brodhead bar

BROADHEAD, Wis. (WMTV) - A 22-year-old man from Beloit was arrested Wednesday after he pointed a gun at another patron at a Brodhead bar earlier in the week, Broadhead Police said. Officials said calls came in for the disturbance at 1:40 a.m. Sunday to a bar on the 1100 block...
BRODHEAD, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

16-year-old wanted in double Freeport shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police said Friday they are on the hunt for a 16-year-old who shot two men Thursday in the 600 block of W. Avon Street. According to police, the shooting happened at 4:50 p.m. An 18-year-old and 20-year-old victim were injured. Both were taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital, and the 18-year-old […]
FREEPORT, IL
nbc15.com

Driver pronounced dead after vehicle fire in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are investigating after a driver was found dead Friday in a vehicle that was on fire in Dane County. Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, McFarland Police Department officers and McFarland Fire and EMS officials were called around 11:30 a.m. to the vehicle fire on Highway AB at US 51 in the Town of Dunn.
DANE COUNTY, WI

