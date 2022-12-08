Read full article on original website
fox47.com
36-year-old man shot, injured Friday at north Madison apartment
MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot and injured Friday afternoon at an apartment on Madison’s north side, police said. Officers were sent to an apartment in the 2500 block of Calypso Road just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. Police said a 36-year-old man was shot in the hallway of the building. He was taken to a local hospital after officers gave life-saving aid.
nbc15.com
1 shot in Madison attempted homicide, MPD reports
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Dept. officers are searching for the suspect accused of shooting a man Friday evening at an apartment complex on the city’s north side. According to the MPD report, officers found the 36-year-old victim in a hallway after being called to the 2500 block of Calypso Road. Officers performed life-saving aid to the man, who was then rushed to a local hospital, the statement continued.
kwayradio.com
Bond Set for Man Connected with Fatal Shooting
A man connected to a fatal shooting in Waterloo had his bond set at $200,000 on Saturday, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Marcus Sykes was on supervised release for an unrelated weapons charge when witnesses told police they saw him with a gun in the area around the time 23 year old Dayton Matlock-Buss was killed on May 15th of 2021. Sykes fled to Waukesha, Wisconsin where he was eventually taken into custody on January 10th of this year. On Saturday he was released from federal prison and made his initial appearance in Black Hawk County court. The investigation into the shooting death of Matlock-Buss is still ongoing.
wizmnews.com
Brown gets $500,000 cash bond in his first La Crosse court appearance for Knox murder
A cash bond of half-a-million dollars is set for an Illinois man charged in a La Crosse murder. Nelson Brown of Rockford, also known as Petey, is accused of 1st-degree murder and reckless endangerment in the January 8th shooting death of Ernest Knox at a Rose Street building. He faces six criminal charges in all.
x1071.com
Disturbance in Dodgeville Results in Arrest
Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a disturbance at a residence on Craig Street in Dodgeville Saturday around 5pm. Dodgeville Police along with Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the residence. Upon investigation at the residence, 28 year old Dalton Richardson of Dodgeville was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Bail Jumping, and a Probation Violation. Richardson was booked at the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody.
nbc15.com
Beloit Police asking for help in identifying alleged grocery store thief
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a theft suspect Sunday. In a Facebook Post, Beloit officials said the man has been stealing from local grocery stores. Police are asking that anyone with information about the man or the thefts...
nbc15.com
Monona PD: Man dies after being struck by his vehicle
MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A 73-year-old man died Friday after he was struck by his own vehicle while clearing snow from his windshield, Monona Police Department reported. In a Facebook post Monday, officials said the man was clearing off of his vehicle in a parking lot on the 3700 block of Monona Drive. He walked around his vehicle to wipe the other side of his windshield when the vehicle moved forward and hit him.
x1071.com
Argyle Man Arrested For Restraining Order Violation
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a residence on Morgan Lane in Fayette Township Saturday around 8:30pm for a restraining order violation. As a result, 35 year old Douglas Rinden of Argyle was arrested for a Restraining Order/Injunction Violation and a Parole Violation. Rinden was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
nbc15.com
MPD arrests man suspected of stealing items from delivery truck
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man suspected of stealing items from a delivery driver on Thursday was arrested by Madison Police Department officers. Police were called around 10:45 a.m. to Luna’s Groceries, along the 2000 block of Red Arrow Trail, to investigate the theft from the delivery truck. According to an incident report, a man told police that his wallet and an iPad had been stolen.
fox47.com
Family searches for man missing after allegedly running from Rock Co. deputy
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The family and friends of a missing Madison man who hasn’t been seen or heard from in three weeks. Christopher Miller, 27, was last seen on Nov. 19 when Rock County Sheriff’s officials said he disappeared following a pursuit. Officials said he hit a traffic light in Janesville and kept driving until his vehicle was disabled on Interstate 39/90 near Avalon Road. He then allegedly ran from the scene.
17 Year Old Wisconsin Kid Has a ‘Large Amount’ of Ganja in Car and Guns
A 17 year old Wisconsin teen, was pulled over for a traffic violation that led to a whole bunch of the green stuff! Oh, and he had two guns. WIPROUD. This kid had some bad vehicle registration in the car, and the rest led officers to a whole bunch of weed. The arrested was 17 so no name was given, but he was driving around like an adult "wannabe" for sure!
nbc15.com
Man arrested after pointing gun at customer in Brodhead bar
BROADHEAD, Wis. (WMTV) - A 22-year-old man from Beloit was arrested Wednesday after he pointed a gun at another patron at a Brodhead bar earlier in the week, Broadhead Police said. Officials said calls came in for the disturbance at 1:40 a.m. Sunday to a bar on the 1100 block...
Beloit Police arrest 3 after high-speed pursuit of armed robbery suspects
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police say three suspects have been arrested after a high-speed chase resulted from an armed robbery at CherryVale Mall on Thursday. Cherry Valley Police said a robbery took place to an individual in the mall’s parking lot. Police were able to obtain video surveillance of the vehicle and the three […]
16-year-old wanted in double Freeport shooting
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police said Friday they are on the hunt for a 16-year-old who shot two men Thursday in the 600 block of W. Avon Street. According to police, the shooting happened at 4:50 p.m. An 18-year-old and 20-year-old victim were injured. Both were taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital, and the 18-year-old […]
CBS 58
Stolen credit cards used to spend over $8,000 in Mayfair Mall incident
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Over $8,000 has reportedly been charged at stores in Mayfair Mall using stolen credit cards. The Brookfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for the suspects that used two victims' credit cards at the Apple Store and Nordstrom. Police report that...
Rockford Police arrest man with a satchel full of cocaine
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said a Monday traffic stop lead to a drug bust after officers found a satchel of cocaine in the suspect’s car. According to police, Kenneth Fuzzell-Partee, 24, was the subject of a traffic stop in the area of 9th Street and 12th Avenue around 1:50 a.m. on Monday. Inside […]
etxview.com
Drunken driving crash in 2014 that killed preschool teacher draws 12-year prison sentence
Nearly eight years to the day after a 2014 crash in Fitchburg that killed a Stoughton woman, the woman who caused the crash was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison for homicide by drunken driving. The case against Dawn M. Prado, 55, took that long to reach a conclusion...
CBS 58
Woman accused of killing friend with eye drops files motion to dismiss homicide charges
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Franklin woman accused of using eye drops to kill her friend filed for a motion to dismiss homicide charges before trial. Jessy Kurczewski, 38, is facing one count of first-degree intentional homicide after allegedly killing a friend she had been taking care of in 2018. Prosecutors said Kurczewski also stole money from the victim.
Homicide suspect caught one year after Mason Hada’s death
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Police have caught the suspect in local teenager Mason Hada’s car crash death more than a year after the incident. The U.S. Fugitive Task Force arrested Deahri Steele, 19, in Detroit on Thursday. According to Rockford Police, he fatally struck Hada, then 16, in August 2021 on his way home from […]
nbc15.com
Driver pronounced dead after vehicle fire in Dane Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are investigating after a driver was found dead Friday in a vehicle that was on fire in Dane County. Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, McFarland Police Department officers and McFarland Fire and EMS officials were called around 11:30 a.m. to the vehicle fire on Highway AB at US 51 in the Town of Dunn.
