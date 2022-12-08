A man connected to a fatal shooting in Waterloo had his bond set at $200,000 on Saturday, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Marcus Sykes was on supervised release for an unrelated weapons charge when witnesses told police they saw him with a gun in the area around the time 23 year old Dayton Matlock-Buss was killed on May 15th of 2021. Sykes fled to Waukesha, Wisconsin where he was eventually taken into custody on January 10th of this year. On Saturday he was released from federal prison and made his initial appearance in Black Hawk County court. The investigation into the shooting death of Matlock-Buss is still ongoing.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO