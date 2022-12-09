MADISON, Wis. — New hemp-derived THC products are popping up across Wisconsin, and thanks to a loophole in the law, they’re legal. “Everything that we sell falls under the law and the regulation, and that’s something that we are very adamant about,” said Seth Blackstone, the general manager at Knuckleheads, a tobacco shop on State Street that sells hemp-derived THC products.

