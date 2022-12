DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Grammy award-winning country music star Travis Tritt is coming to Decatur. Tritt will take the stage at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater on Friday, June 2, with the War Hippies. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10:00 a.m. You can buy your tickets here.

