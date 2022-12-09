LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was hospitalized with critical injuries Monday morning after he was run over by a truck in a parking lot, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the rear parking lot of the 3800 block of Hazelwood St. for a vehicle versus pedestrian call. At approximately 8:23 a.m., the driver of a pickup truck was traveling in the parking lot where a man was sleeping under a blanket next to a dumpster.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 18 HOURS AGO