Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Summerlin shooting was result of prior ‘beef;’ 19-year-old woman arrested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a third person Sunday in connection with a September shooting in Summerlin, documents said. Haley Ferree, 19, was facing several charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, records showed. Police arrested Malachi Garey and Elijah Warren in September in connection with the incident. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Regional Transportation Commission celebrates 30 years in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is celebrating 30 years of providing rides to Nevadans in our community. The RTC has supplied more than 1.5 billion rides since its inception, and it has been a valuable resource for those needing transportation. The transit...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man sleeping in parking lot run over by truck, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was hospitalized with critical injuries Monday morning after he was run over by a truck in a parking lot, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the rear parking lot of the 3800 block of Hazelwood St. for a vehicle versus pedestrian call. At approximately 8:23 a.m., the driver of a pickup truck was traveling in the parking lot where a man was sleeping under a blanket next to a dumpster.
LAS VEGAS, NV
southarkansassun.com

Alleged Carjacker Shot Dead With His Own Gun by a Woman in Las Vegas

Last month in a North Las Vegas neighborhood, a woman used self-defense by shooting and killing an alleged carjacker attempting to steal her car, according to a report released by North Las Vegas police this week. On November 19, the victim and her friend stopped in the vicinity of another...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Four people transported after three-vehicle crash near UNLV campus

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Four people were taken to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash near the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Tuesday morning, police say. The collision was reported at Tropicana Avenue and University Center Drive at about 5:25 a.m., said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
