Celebrating Christmas Time In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Will Barry Odom's hire lead the program to the next level?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Biden Official Accused of Theft for the Second TimeNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Mountain West College Basketball Stories to FollowFlurrySportsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas police: Summerlin shooting was result of prior ‘beef;’ 19-year-old woman arrested
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a third person Sunday in connection with a September shooting in Summerlin, documents said. Haley Ferree, 19, was facing several charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, records showed. Police arrested Malachi Garey and Elijah Warren in September in connection with the incident. […]
District attorney finds no preliminary police criminality in Henderson shooting where 12-year-old died
The Clark County District Attorney's Office has preliminarily determined an officer-involved shooting two years ago, which is also the center of a federal lawsuit, does not involve any criminal act by police.
North Las Vegas Police: Man claims he ‘needed to pay some bills’ after bank robbery arrest
North Las Vegas Police have arrested a man accused of a bank robbery after he told police he "needed to pay some bills."
news3lv.com
Regional Transportation Commission celebrates 30 years in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is celebrating 30 years of providing rides to Nevadans in our community. The RTC has supplied more than 1.5 billion rides since its inception, and it has been a valuable resource for those needing transportation. The transit...
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police investigate after man found with blunt force trauma at intersection
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating after a man was found with blunt force trauma at an intersection Thursday night. According to NLVPD, at approximately 10:40 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of an injured person at the intersection of East Craig Road and Berg Street.
Las Vegas police arrest woman accused of stabbing, killing boyfriend
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a 47-year-old woman in connection with the Dec. 8 death of her boyfriend, according to a Monday news release. Rotesha Battle was found at an apartment in the 0 block of North Pecos Road around 10:45 p.m. after officers received a report of a stabbing, police said. […]
Fox5 KVVU
Man sleeping in parking lot run over by truck, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was hospitalized with critical injuries Monday morning after he was run over by a truck in a parking lot, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the rear parking lot of the 3800 block of Hazelwood St. for a vehicle versus pedestrian call. At approximately 8:23 a.m., the driver of a pickup truck was traveling in the parking lot where a man was sleeping under a blanket next to a dumpster.
Nuclear energy official Sam Brinton was spotted on security footage 'looking in all directions' before taking someone else's luggage at airport, Las Vegas police alleged
Brinton "demonstrated several signs of abnormal behavior while taking the victim's luggage," Las Vegas police accused in an arrest warrant.
Rapper convicted in Las Vegas double murder says he is innocent
A rapper convicted of double murder alleges he was wrongfully convicted and is fighting for a new trial.
North Las Vegas Police arrest 2 more suspects in attempted carjacking case that left 1 dead
North Las Vegas Police have arrested two more suspects in an attempted carjacking case that left one dead, police said.
Official accused of luggage thefts no longer an employee, Energy Department says
Sam Brinton, the Department of Energy official accused of stealing luggage at Harry Reid International Airport, is no longer employed by the agency, according to a statement released on Monday.
Multiple People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Officials confirmed that multiple people were injured due to his accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on the 2015 southern beltway at the I-15 ramp. Multiple people sustained injuries and were transported to a local hospital. It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in...
southarkansassun.com
Alleged Carjacker Shot Dead With His Own Gun by a Woman in Las Vegas
Last month in a North Las Vegas neighborhood, a woman used self-defense by shooting and killing an alleged carjacker attempting to steal her car, according to a report released by North Las Vegas police this week. On November 19, the victim and her friend stopped in the vicinity of another...
Fox5 KVVU
2 young children die in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas, police say
Warrant issued for Biden official accused of stealing luggage from Las Vegas airport. Time is running out on the city of Oakland solidifying a deal with the A’s. Dinner with dignity, at least 100 holiday meals served to the homeless in Henderson. During the season of giving, businesses and...
news3lv.com
News 3's Krystal Allan recieves honors at 2022 Athena International Awards
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Women's Chamber of Commerce of Nevada honored some women making a difference in our community over the weekend. Our very own Krystal Allan was honored for her media work during the 19th annual Athena Awards program. She and other local women were honored for...
Man who shot Chinatown waiter several times sentenced to a minimum of 7 years in prison
Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, 24, was initially found not competent to go to trial for the shooting of Shanghai Taste waiter Chengyan Wang who was shot in the early morning hours as Wang was cleaning the restaurant.
news3lv.com
Car crash leads to arrest of alleged drug-impaired driver in Summerlin
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) took one person into custody over the weekend after they were found to be impaired following a crash. The incident happened on Saturday, Dec. 10 at around 6 p.m. near Sahara Ave and Grand Canyon Road.
Metro investigating deadly crash involving motorcycle in southwest valley
A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night when he hit a raised median, was ejected and then struck by an oncoming vehicle at a southwest Las Vegas valley intersection, Metro police said.
news3lv.com
Four people transported after three-vehicle crash near UNLV campus
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Four people were taken to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash near the UNLV campus in Las Vegas Tuesday morning, police say. The collision was reported at Tropicana Avenue and University Center Drive at about 5:25 a.m., said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Locals react to increase in crashes due to showers throughout the Las Vegas valley
Sunday's weather caused a traffic headache across the Las Vegas valley and 8 News Now spoke to locals who weighed on what they saw.
Comments / 1