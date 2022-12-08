ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

kwayradio.com

Bond Set for Man Connected with Fatal Shooting

A man connected to a fatal shooting in Waterloo had his bond set at $200,000 on Saturday, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Marcus Sykes was on supervised release for an unrelated weapons charge when witnesses told police they saw him with a gun in the area around the time 23 year old Dayton Matlock-Buss was killed on May 15th of 2021. Sykes fled to Waukesha, Wisconsin where he was eventually taken into custody on January 10th of this year. On Saturday he was released from federal prison and made his initial appearance in Black Hawk County court. The investigation into the shooting death of Matlock-Buss is still ongoing.
WATERLOO, IA
nbc15.com

1 shot in Madison attempted homicide, MPD reports

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Dept. officers are searching for the suspect accused of shooting a man Friday evening at an apartment complex on the city’s north side. According to the MPD report, officers found the 36-year-old victim in a hallway after being called to the 2500 block of Calypso Road. Officers performed life-saving aid to the man, who was then rushed to a local hospital, the statement continued.
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Man gets 30 months probation for hate crimes, DUI in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 47-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday for hate crimes committed in 2021. Anthony Seminerio received 30 months on probation after he sent racist text messages to a homeowner who disagreed about construction work Seminerio did on their home. The victim filed a no-stalking order regarding...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
fox47.com

36-year-old man shot, injured Friday at north Madison apartment

MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot and injured Friday afternoon at an apartment on Madison’s north side, police said. Officers were sent to an apartment in the 2500 block of Calypso Road just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. Police said a 36-year-old man was shot in the hallway of the building. He was taken to a local hospital after officers gave life-saving aid.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Disturbance in Dodgeville Results in Arrest

Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a disturbance at a residence on Craig Street in Dodgeville Saturday around 5pm. Dodgeville Police along with Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the residence. Upon investigation at the residence, 28 year old Dalton Richardson of Dodgeville was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Bail Jumping, and a Probation Violation. Richardson was booked at the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody.
DODGEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Argyle Man Arrested For Restraining Order Violation

Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a residence on Morgan Lane in Fayette Township Saturday around 8:30pm for a restraining order violation. As a result, 35 year old Douglas Rinden of Argyle was arrested for a Restraining Order/Injunction Violation and a Parole Violation. Rinden was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Beloit Police asking for help in identifying alleged grocery store thief

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a theft suspect Sunday. In a Facebook Post, Beloit officials said the man has been stealing from local grocery stores. Police are asking that anyone with information about the man or the thefts...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Christopher Miller’s family searches for the missing Madison man on foot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of missing Madison man Christopher Miller canvased Janesville and Beloit while looking for the 27-year-old father, son and brother who went missing three weeks ago. Miller’s mother Tammy James and brother Rushawn James said the toughest part is not knowing where Miller is located....
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

16-year-old wanted in double Freeport shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police said Friday they are on the hunt for a 16-year-old who shot two men Thursday in the 600 block of W. Avon Street. According to police, the shooting happened at 4:50 p.m. An 18-year-old and 20-year-old victim were injured. Both were taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital, and the 18-year-old […]
FREEPORT, IL
fox47.com

Family searches for man missing after allegedly running from Rock Co. deputy

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The family and friends of a missing Madison man who hasn’t been seen or heard from in three weeks. Christopher Miller, 27, was last seen on Nov. 19 when Rock County Sheriff’s officials said he disappeared following a pursuit. Officials said he hit a traffic light in Janesville and kept driving until his vehicle was disabled on Interstate 39/90 near Avalon Road. He then allegedly ran from the scene.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

District: 3 found dead in Watertown house fire were all students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The investigation into the Watertown house fire where three people were found dead resumed Monday morning. According to an update from the city’s police department, the State Fire Marshall has joined police and fire investigators in examining the scene. In an update Monday, Chief Robert...
WATERTOWN, WI
nbc15.com

WATERTOWN, WI

