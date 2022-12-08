Read full article on original website
wizmnews.com
Brown gets $500,000 cash bond in his first La Crosse court appearance for Knox murder
A cash bond of half-a-million dollars is set for an Illinois man charged in a La Crosse murder. Nelson Brown of Rockford, also known as Petey, is accused of 1st-degree murder and reckless endangerment in the January 8th shooting death of Ernest Knox at a Rose Street building. He faces six criminal charges in all.
kwayradio.com
Bond Set for Man Connected with Fatal Shooting
A man connected to a fatal shooting in Waterloo had his bond set at $200,000 on Saturday, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Marcus Sykes was on supervised release for an unrelated weapons charge when witnesses told police they saw him with a gun in the area around the time 23 year old Dayton Matlock-Buss was killed on May 15th of 2021. Sykes fled to Waukesha, Wisconsin where he was eventually taken into custody on January 10th of this year. On Saturday he was released from federal prison and made his initial appearance in Black Hawk County court. The investigation into the shooting death of Matlock-Buss is still ongoing.
nbc15.com
1 shot in Madison attempted homicide, MPD reports
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Dept. officers are searching for the suspect accused of shooting a man Friday evening at an apartment complex on the city’s north side. According to the MPD report, officers found the 36-year-old victim in a hallway after being called to the 2500 block of Calypso Road. Officers performed life-saving aid to the man, who was then rushed to a local hospital, the statement continued.
WIFR
Man gets 30 months probation for hate crimes, DUI in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 47-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday for hate crimes committed in 2021. Anthony Seminerio received 30 months on probation after he sent racist text messages to a homeowner who disagreed about construction work Seminerio did on their home. The victim filed a no-stalking order regarding...
fox47.com
36-year-old man shot, injured Friday at north Madison apartment
MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot and injured Friday afternoon at an apartment on Madison’s north side, police said. Officers were sent to an apartment in the 2500 block of Calypso Road just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. Police said a 36-year-old man was shot in the hallway of the building. He was taken to a local hospital after officers gave life-saving aid.
17 Year Old Wisconsin Kid Has a ‘Large Amount’ of Ganja in Car and Guns
A 17 year old Wisconsin teen, was pulled over for a traffic violation that led to a whole bunch of the green stuff! Oh, and he had two guns. WIPROUD. This kid had some bad vehicle registration in the car, and the rest led officers to a whole bunch of weed. The arrested was 17 so no name was given, but he was driving around like an adult "wannabe" for sure!
x1071.com
Disturbance in Dodgeville Results in Arrest
Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a disturbance at a residence on Craig Street in Dodgeville Saturday around 5pm. Dodgeville Police along with Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the residence. Upon investigation at the residence, 28 year old Dalton Richardson of Dodgeville was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Bail Jumping, and a Probation Violation. Richardson was booked at the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody.
x1071.com
Argyle Man Arrested For Restraining Order Violation
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a residence on Morgan Lane in Fayette Township Saturday around 8:30pm for a restraining order violation. As a result, 35 year old Douglas Rinden of Argyle was arrested for a Restraining Order/Injunction Violation and a Parole Violation. Rinden was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
CBS 58
Woman accused of killing friend with eye drops files motion to dismiss homicide charges
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Franklin woman accused of using eye drops to kill her friend filed for a motion to dismiss homicide charges before trial. Jessy Kurczewski, 38, is facing one count of first-degree intentional homicide after allegedly killing a friend she had been taking care of in 2018. Prosecutors said Kurczewski also stole money from the victim.
Police: Rockford man charged after stealing wine from Target
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department said that William Carr, 47, was charged on Saturday after attempting to steal bottles of wine. It happened around 9:55 a.m. after the “Presents with PB & PA Unit 6” at the Target on E. State Street, according to the department. Carr was seen stealing bottles of […]
etxview.com
Drunken driving crash in 2014 that killed preschool teacher draws 12-year prison sentence
Nearly eight years to the day after a 2014 crash in Fitchburg that killed a Stoughton woman, the woman who caused the crash was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison for homicide by drunken driving. The case against Dawn M. Prado, 55, took that long to reach a conclusion...
wiproud.com
Burglary team disguised as city workers distract, steal from Wisconsin homeowner
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in southern Wisconsin are investigating a burglary in which two men disguised as utility employees distracted the homeowner while a third unknown suspect stole from the house. The Beloit Police Department says that the incident happened in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue around...
nbc15.com
Beloit Police asking for help in identifying alleged grocery store thief
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a theft suspect Sunday. In a Facebook Post, Beloit officials said the man has been stealing from local grocery stores. Police are asking that anyone with information about the man or the thefts...
nbc15.com
Christopher Miller’s family searches for the missing Madison man on foot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of missing Madison man Christopher Miller canvased Janesville and Beloit while looking for the 27-year-old father, son and brother who went missing three weeks ago. Miller’s mother Tammy James and brother Rushawn James said the toughest part is not knowing where Miller is located....
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappeared
Washington Street west of Water Street, Sauk City, WI.Photo byGoogle. A Wisconsin witness at Sauk City reported watching a cigar-shaped object hovering less than 60 feet in the air that flashed a light and disappeared at about 3 p.m. on January 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
16-year-old wanted in double Freeport shooting
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police said Friday they are on the hunt for a 16-year-old who shot two men Thursday in the 600 block of W. Avon Street. According to police, the shooting happened at 4:50 p.m. An 18-year-old and 20-year-old victim were injured. Both were taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital, and the 18-year-old […]
fox47.com
Family searches for man missing after allegedly running from Rock Co. deputy
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The family and friends of a missing Madison man who hasn’t been seen or heard from in three weeks. Christopher Miller, 27, was last seen on Nov. 19 when Rock County Sheriff’s officials said he disappeared following a pursuit. Officials said he hit a traffic light in Janesville and kept driving until his vehicle was disabled on Interstate 39/90 near Avalon Road. He then allegedly ran from the scene.
nbc15.com
District: 3 found dead in Watertown house fire were all students
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The investigation into the Watertown house fire where three people were found dead resumed Monday morning. According to an update from the city’s police department, the State Fire Marshall has joined police and fire investigators in examining the scene. In an update Monday, Chief Robert...
nbc15.com
Authorities are expected to offer more details Monday on the fire at a Watertown home that claimed the lives of three people.
The investigation into the Watertown house fire where three people were found dead resumed Monday morning. Our Share Your Holidays campaign would not be possible without a countless number of dedicated volunteers. That includes a mother-son duo in Baraboo. They are helping their community all while building a stronger bond together.
Rockford Police arrest man with a satchel full of cocaine
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said a Monday traffic stop lead to a drug bust after officers found a satchel of cocaine in the suspect’s car. According to police, Kenneth Fuzzell-Partee, 24, was the subject of a traffic stop in the area of 9th Street and 12th Avenue around 1:50 a.m. on Monday. Inside […]
