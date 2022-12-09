Read full article on original website
36-year-old man shot, injured Friday at north Madison apartment
MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot and injured Friday afternoon at an apartment on Madison’s north side, police said. Officers were sent to an apartment in the 2500 block of Calypso Road just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. Police said a 36-year-old man was shot in the hallway of the building. He was taken to a local hospital after officers gave life-saving aid.
Family searches for man missing after allegedly running from Rock Co. deputy
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The family and friends of a missing Madison man who hasn’t been seen or heard from in three weeks. Christopher Miller, 27, was last seen on Nov. 19 when Rock County Sheriff’s officials said he disappeared following a pursuit. Officials said he hit a traffic light in Janesville and kept driving until his vehicle was disabled on Interstate 39/90 near Avalon Road. He then allegedly ran from the scene.
Flex Lanes help reduce crashes, decrease travel time on Beltline
MADISON, Wis. – Early data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows even as the number of people using the Beltine has risen, travel times are trending down. The latest numbers from WisDOT showed in October of 2022 drivers spent between 40 to 60% less time on the road than the same month in 2019.
Pitt ends road to repeat for Badgers
MADISON, Wis. — The road to repeat officially ended for the second-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team Saturday night as they fell in five sets to No. 6 Pittsburgh in the regional finals. The Badgers rallied from a seven-point deficit in the opening set to take an early lead over the...
Annual Gio’s Garden holiday party raises money for therapeutic respite center
MADISON, Wis. — Nonprofit therapeutic respite center Gio’s Garden held its annual holiday party Friday night, bringing together both an in-person and virtual audience for a night of food, music and fun. Gio’s Garden, founded 10 years ago by Fox 47 anchor Charlotte Deleste, provides therapeutic respite to...
Badgers men's hoops moves into AP Top 25 for first time this season
MADISON, Wis. — For the first time this season, the Badgers men’s basketball team is ranked in the AP Top 25. Wisconsin came in at No. 22 in this week’s poll, thanks in large part to a big win over Maryland. The Terrapins were No. 13 and undefeated when they visited the Kohl Center last week, but back-to-back losses to the Badgers and Tennessee have dropped them to No. 20.
Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig named third team AP All-American
MADISON, Wis. — The honors are piling up for Nick Herbig. The Badgers linebacker was named a third team AP All-American on Monday. Herbig was joined on the third team by Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and Cincinnati tackle Dontay Corleone. The Hawaiian was one of...
