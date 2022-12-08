Read full article on original website
KTVL
Police ask for help identifying suspect after recent theft
PHOENIX, Ore. — Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in this photo. According to officials, it is in connection to a recent theft of Ray's Food Place on Dec. 9. If you recognize this person, contact the Phoenix Police Department at 541-535-1113...
KDRV
Suspect arrested after armed robbery at Motel 6 in Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A suspect has been arrested after breaking into a hotel room at the Motel 6 on S. 6th St. and threatening guests with a firearm, according to the Klamath County Sheriff's Office. Deputies who arrived on scene identified the suspect as 33-year-old Albert Elias Benavidez of...
mybasin.com
Klamath Falls Man Arrested for Robbery
December 9, 2022 at approximately 2:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Motel 6 on South 6th Street in Klamath Falls on a report of an individual that entered a hotel room and threatened guests with a firearm. Deputies arriving on scene learned that an individual, later...
kqennewsradio.com
DCSO CHARGES MAN WITH SECOND-DEGREE ASSAULT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man after an alleged assault on December 6th. A DCSO report said a caller advised that the previous day she was trying to leave a residence in the 1000 block of Lone Rock Road near Glide. The victim said the 34-year old was actively following her when she tripped on blackberry bushes and fell to the ground. The caller claimed the suspect hit her on the left temple of her head with a large tactical flashlight. She said it caused her to black out.
KDRV
Medford Police Department awarded COPS grant to fund the city’s Livability Team
MEDFORD -- The Medford Police Department was recently awarded a federal grant to assist with the hiring of three new livability team officers. Allowing more outreach to people living along the greenway. $375,000 was granted by the Community Oriented Police Services. Chief Deputy Trevor Arnold says with more officers on...
KDRV
Man charged for death from brawl at the Wonder Bur Lounge & Cafe
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Grants Pass police say today they arrested a 40-year-old off-duty bartender for the death of a bar patron. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says its detectives Friday arrested Todd Heckers for manslaughter and assault charges for the death of a 75-year-old man. GPPD says on December...
KTVL
75-year-old man dies after fight with off-duty bartender
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says a 75-year-old man died after a fight at the Wonder Bur Lounge & Cafe earlier this month. According to police, an off-duty bartender had been in a fight with three other men, ages 75, 75, and 63 on Dec. 1.
KDRV
Jackson County Sheriff's Office identifies vehicle used in White City robbery case
UPDATE (12/10/2022): The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is reporting that they identified the suspects' vehicle. If you have any information about the armed robbery or suspects involved, please call ECSO dispatch at (541) 776-7206. WHITE CITY, Ore. – Right now, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is trying to find...
Fatal vehicle vs pedestrian accident at 6th and Fargo
On Saturday, December 10th, 2022, at approximately 6:28 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian collision at the intersection of Hwy 39 and Fargo St, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a white GMC Sierra, operated by Christina Mueller (22), of Klamath Falls, was traveling...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 39 Fatal, Klamath Co., Dec. 13
On Saturday, December 10th, 2022, at approximately 6:28 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian collision at the intersection of Hwy 39 and Fargo St, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a white GMC Sierra, operated by Christina Mueller (22), of Klamath Falls, was traveling eastbound in the fast lane when it struck a pedestrian, Jerri Vaughn (53), of Klamath Falls. Vaughn was wearing a green jacket and jeans, was not in a crosswalk and was struck in the eastbound fast Lane. The visibility on the roadway was poor due to it raining and being dark at the time of the collision. Vaughn was pronounced deceased at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash. Highway 39 was open during the investigation with the westbound lanes being reduced to two-way traffic while the eastbound lanes were shut down for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by the Klamath County Sheriffs’ Office, Klamath County Fire District 1, and ODOT.
KDRV
Pedestrian struck by car and killed near Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A woman is dead after being run over by a car at the intersection of Highway 39 and Fargo St. in Klamath County, according to Oregon State Police. OSP says that 22 year old Christina Mueller was driving a GMC Sierra and traveling eastbound when she struck the pedestrian, 53 year old Jerri Vaughn of Klamath Falls. Vaughn was wearing a green jacket and jeans.
KTVL
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in bad weather
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) says a person died Saturday after being struck by a vehicle in Klamath County. According to police, 53-year-old Jerri Vaughn of Klamath Falls was walking on the roadway at the intersection of Highway 39 and Fargo Street. Vaughn was wearing a green jacket and jeans and was not in a crosswalk when they were hit.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR PREVIOUS CASE
A Sutherlin woman was jailed for a previous case, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. 33-year old Kimberlee Russell was contacted in the 500 block of South State Street. She was taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of conspiracy to commit a Class A felony, and for first-degree theft.
KTVL
Shop fire destroys motorhome, all other items inside
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a motorhome fire early Friday morning on Applegate Road. According to Rural Metro Fire, the motorhome was inside a newly constructed shop, and the fire had already spread to other vehicles. Firefighters worked to contain the fire from damaging...
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED BURGLARY
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man after an alleged burglary on Tuesday. A DCSO report said just after 7:15 p.m. 42-year old Wilbert Shilts was taken into custody in the 3000 block of Highway 99 South in Green. He had allegedly gotten into a vehicle, spray painted a vehicle, broke into a shop building and took a gas can and a string trimmer.
KTVL
Man arrested after stolen vehicles found on property
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after multiple stolen vehicles were found on his property. The Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on the Grants Pass property on Dec. 5. According to officials, three stolen vehicles, a travel trailer, and stolen lumber...
kqennewsradio.com
DCSO JAILS TRANSIENT FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS, AND FOR WARRANTS
A transient was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday after an incident in the 4300 block of Garden Valley Road, west of Roseburg. A DCSO report said at 7:20 a.m. the 28-year old was at a business allegedly stealing pennies and asking for lighters. Eventually he became a nuisance and when an employee gave him a lighter in hopes that he would leave, the suspect allegedly threw the lighter.
krcrtv.com
Rock slide shuts down State Route 96 in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CALIF. — A rock slide in Siskiyou County has left a key highway shut down near Happy Camp. Caltrans District 2 says State Route 96, about 16.5 miles west of Happy Camp, is shut down due to an active rock slide. There's currently no estimated time of...
KDRV
19-month-old child's fentanyl overdose brings criminal charges for its mother
BUTTE FALLS, Ore. -- A newly reported Jackson County child abuse case puts criminal charges against a Butte Falls mother. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says its detectives and the Medford Police Department Livability Team arrested a suspect Friday after her 19-month-old child overdosed on fentanyl while under her care.
KDRV
Southern Oregon Subaru and Southern Oregon Humane Society team up to find pets new homes
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Southern Oregon Subaru and the Southern Oregon Human Society (SO Humane Society) host their annual 11th pet adoption event. The event took place in the dealership's Service Facility. About 52 dogs were put up for adoption. Executive Director of the SO Humane Society, Karen Evans said the...
