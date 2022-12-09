Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
What does Stellantis announcement mean for Belvidere?
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — What will be the impact be on Belvidere after Stellantis announced last Friday that they will be idling the city’s plant? Mayor Clinton Morris said that he is not sure how it will play out, but that there is a feeling of disappointment for all parties involved. “This plant is going […]
Rockford woman making the West side shine
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman is bringing joy to the west side of town just in time for Christmas. She wants to change the neighborhood’s narrative into something positive. Lavonne Williams has been a resident for over 50 years, and she said that she just wants to give back to the place she […]
Rockford’s Handmade Market returns for 11th year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 11th Annual “Handmade Market” took place in Rockford on Sunday. Over 50 vendors were at Prairie Street Brewing Company selling locally crafted and handmade goods. Everything from art, jewelry, toys, soaps, clothing and more. Organizers said that the event keeps growing every year, and it is great to see the […]
nrgmediadixon.com
If You Plan to Put Up a Garage Sale Sign on a Utility Pole in Sterling, You Had Better Think Twice
The City of Sterling has a friendly reminder that before you put up the garage sale notice that signs are not allowed on utility poles. Even something as small as a tack jutting from a pole can cause a hole in a line worker’s glove, boot or coat, putting them at risk for electrocution.
100fmrockford.com
Gas prices decline in Rockford for the fifth consecutive week
ROCKFORD — Gas prices in the city have dropped an average of more than 18 cents per gallon in the last week. According to GasBuddy’s survey of 139 stations in Rockford, prices are 59 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and average $3.49 at the pump. That’s still about 17 cents per gallon higher than this time a year ago and $1.34 more than this time in 2020.
Police: Rockford man charged after stealing wine from Target
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department said that William Carr, 47, was charged on Saturday after attempting to steal bottles of wine. It happened around 9:55 a.m. after the “Presents with PB & PA Unit 6” at the Target on E. State Street, according to the department. Carr was seen stealing bottles of […]
100 Rockford kids ‘Shop with Cops’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The “Rockford Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 6” was scattered all over the aisles of Target on Saturday, but it was not to fight crime. It was the 28th Annual “Shop with a Cop.” One hundred kids got a $100 shopping spree with a Rockford Police Department officer, and they said […]
Illinois Jeep Cherokee Factory Is Closing
Jeep's parent company Stellantis has announced it will indefinitely idle its plant in Belvidere, Illinois at the end of this February as a "necessary action" due to increasing costs stemming from EVs and other industry-related issues. The Jeep Cherokee is built at the facility located west of Chicago and currently has 1,350 salaried employees and hourly workers. All have been sent layoff notices.
