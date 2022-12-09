ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Vs Pole In Loves Park

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
LOVES PARK, IL
RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Fire near Machesney Park

Sources are reporting a scene near Alpine. It happened around 2:20 pm near the 9700 block of Alpine. Details are minimal right now. That it is reported to be a vehicle fire. We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
Rockford woman making the West side shine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman is bringing joy to the west side of town just in time for Christmas. She wants to change the neighborhood’s narrative into something positive. Lavonne Williams has been a resident for over 50 years, and she said that she just wants to give back to the place she […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford’s Handmade Market returns for 11th year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 11th Annual “Handmade Market” took place in Rockford on Sunday. Over 50 vendors were at Prairie Street Brewing Company selling locally crafted and handmade goods. Everything from art, jewelry, toys, soaps, clothing and more. Organizers said that the event keeps growing every year, and it is great to see the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RockfordScanner.com : Head-On Collision In Winnebago County

At approximately 6:40 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of N Main Street and Gleasman Road for reports of a auto accident. Initial reports are this was a two vehicle head on collision that resulted in one of the vehicles going into a ditch. Amazingly no injuries...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
RockfordScanner.com : Automobile Accident With Injuries on the East Side

Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Initial reports are saying that it happened at approx. 6:45 am. Injuries were being reported. Avoid the area for a bit. At the time of writing this, Officials have not yet released any information on the incident. Bookmark our website and...
According to Waze, There Are A Couple Of Traffic Alerts in the Area

Waze is a free app you download to your phone. It provides you real time updates of traffic obstacles. The information is provided from people just like you!. At the time of posting this: According to Waze. These were the current traffic obstacles in our area. Welcome to Rockford Scanner,
Companies dropping job interviews in tight market

Employers are removing a dreaded step from the hiring process to recruit workers in a tight labor market. Employers are removing a dreaded step from the hiring process to recruit workers in a tight labor market. Chickens: Coming soon to a Rockford home near you. Rockford residents are one step...
ROCKFORD, IL
Gas prices decline in Rockford for the fifth consecutive week

ROCKFORD — Gas prices in the city have dropped an average of more than 18 cents per gallon in the last week. According to GasBuddy’s survey of 139 stations in Rockford, prices are 59 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and average $3.49 at the pump. That’s still about 17 cents per gallon higher than this time a year ago and $1.34 more than this time in 2020.
ROCKFORD, IL
Head-on crash stalls traffic in rural Winnebago County

(WIFR) - 2 cars crash head-on in Winnebago County around 7:15 p.m. The accident happened at the intersection of North Main street and Gleasman Road. Law enforcement say no one was injured. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as North Main street is blocked off until further notice. This...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
The House on the Rock Inn in Dodgeville, Wisconsin For Sale

CBRE exclusively presents for sale The House on the Rock Inn in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a premium non-branded hotel with indoor waterpark and additional land for development. One of the primary functions of the hotel has been to support the famous House on the...
DODGEVILLE, WI
Belvidere police search for suspect in gas station robbery

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - An early morning robbery has Belvidere police reaching out to neighbors in the search for a suspect. Just after 5 a.m. Monday, police dispatched to the Mobil gas station on Pearl Street in Belvidere for a robbery report. According to authorities, a black man roughly 6′1′'...
BELVIDERE, IL
RockfordScanner.com: Automobile Accident in Machesney Park

Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened earlier today near 700 block of Ralston rd. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident that involves 2 vehicles near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is possibly injured. It is unknown...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
100 Rockford kids ‘Shop with Cops’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The “Rockford Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 6” was scattered all over the aisles of Target on Saturday, but it was not to fight crime. It was the 28th Annual “Shop with a Cop.” One hundred kids got a $100 shopping spree with a Rockford Police Department officer, and they said […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Illinois Jeep Cherokee Factory Is Closing

Jeep's parent company Stellantis has announced it will indefinitely idle its plant in Belvidere, Illinois at the end of this February as a "necessary action" due to increasing costs stemming from EVs and other industry-related issues. The Jeep Cherokee is built at the facility located west of Chicago and currently has 1,350 salaried employees and hourly workers. All have been sent layoff notices.
BELVIDERE, IL

