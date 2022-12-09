ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Police working the scene of major vehicle crash

Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators are currently working the scene of a major vehicle crash involving two vehicles.

The crash took place just after 3:44 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 on I-10W MM100. The crash occurred as a result of one of the vehicles hitting an unoccupied stalled vehicle, authorities say.

According to Lafayette Police, one person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition at this time.

Lafayette Police caution drivers to expect high traffic congestion in this area, investigators have the westbound right lane closed between University Avenue and Ambassador Caffery while they continue to investigate.

