Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan
Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
Paul Whelan’s brother slams Trump after prisoner swap criticism
The brother of former Marine Paul Whelan, who has been imprisoned in Russia for nearly four years, slammed former President Trump on Friday after Trump criticized the Biden administration for the deal it struck to free WNBA star Brittney Griner but not Whelan. David Whelan said in a post on Twitter that Trump seems to…
Washington Examiner
Paul Whelan isn't the only American Biden left behind in Brittney Griner deal
When President Joe Biden agreed to swap Brittney Griner for Viktor Bout, he left two Americans whom the administration sought to release behind, not one. The plight of Paul Whelan, the former U.S. Marine who has been in Russian detention for nearly four years on espionage charges he and the United States have said are bogus, has been widely reported since the news of Griner's impending return broke. The president said he wouldn't give up in trying to secure his release, though he admitted the Russians coveted him more, attributing that to the espionage allegation.
Biden says that US has not 'forgotten' about Russian prisoner Paul Whelan after securing Brittney Griner's release
"This was not a choice of which American to bring home," Biden said after the WNBA star was released from a Russian prison.
Family of American prisoner Paul Whelan backs Griner deal
The brother of an American detained in Russia since 2018 says that his family fears he will not be released for years
TODAY.com
Paul Whelan’s family speaks out after Brittney Griner release
Reports indicate that Brittney Griner is being flown to a military medical facility in San Antonio, Texas, after being released by Russia in a prisoner swap. The news comes as Paul Whelan’s family speaks out on his continued detention.Dec. 8, 2022.
