Florence, AL

‘Stuff The Bus’ event helps gather presents for kids in need

By Addison Willmon
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dnCwk_0jcPMNcS00

FLORENCE, Ala. ( WHNT ) — The Florence City School System (FCS) is asking residents to help them fill an entire school bus with toys.

The annual Stuff-The-Bus event gives people a chance to donate gifts to children in the school system. People can drop off toys, clothing, and other items, which are then taken to families across the city.

Tuscumbia officers awarded medals for saving man’s life in July

Sonja Croone, a social worker with the school system, says the community’s response has been positive.

“These toys are given to local families in our school district,” Croone said. “We are just so blessed to be able to provide for these families.

Croone says gifts for kids of all ages are needed, but especially teenagers.

The bus will be parked at the Walmart on Hough Road in Florence until December 11. Volunteers are available from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. every day.

