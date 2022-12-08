Read full article on original website
Mary William Tadros
Mary William Tadros, age 50 of Brentwood, TN passed away December 5, 2022. Mary is preceded in death by her father, William Tadros. She is survived by her mother, Gamalat Farag; brothers, Tony Tadros and Victor Tadros; and many other loving family members. A funeral service will be held 2:00PM Sunday, December 11, 2022 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment in the Remembrance Mausoleum at Williamson Memorial Gardens will follow.
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
Whether you’re still shopping, trying to make the perfect Christmas gift or just looking for some holiday fun to get out of the cold, this week’s free and cheap things to do with the family includes plenty for your crew to pursue. Drive down to Murfreesboro for a beautiful holiday lights display at Cannonsburgh Village, take the kids over to Turnip Green Creative Reuse to create a special star present, enjoy some harp at the library in Brentwood or get outside for an old-school campfire or parade.
Report: Lipscomb Academy targeting Vols great as next head coach
The last time Lipscomb Academy hired a former NFL star as its head football coach, it worked out pretty well. According to a report from FootballScoop’s John Brice, the school is targeting ex-Dallas Cowboys tight end and former Tennessee Volunteers star Jason Witten as its next head football coach, replacing Trent Dilfer who recently left for the same position at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Nashville Metro Council approves license plate reader pilot program
The Nashville Metropolitan Council passed the adoption of a license plate reader pilot program during their Dec. 6 meeting which will now see the Metro Nashville Police Department implement the devices across the city for six months beginning in early 2023. The cameras, also known as Automated License Plate Reader/Recognition...
Feds loaning billions to Ultium, in part for Tennessee project
The U.S. Department of Energy is loaning Ultium Cells $2.5 billion as it seeks to build lithium batteries for electric vehicles in Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan. Ultium, a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution of South Korea, first announced plans to build a battery plant in Spring Hill in 2021. Earlier this month, the company said it was expanding its planned efforts with an additional $275 million investment expected to yield 400 additional jobs (for a total of 1,700). GM builds the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV at its Spring Hill facility.
Ogles faces possible campaign finance audit
U.S. Rep.-elect Andy Ogles is facing either possible enforcement action or a campaign finance audit following a recent warning from the Federal Election Commission, Tennessee Lookout reports. The FEC told Ogles campaign treasurer Thomas Datwyler earlier this month that the campaign’s finance reports included incorrect information and failed to disclose...
San Fran entity pays $77M for west side residential complex
A San Francisco-based apartment-focused real estate investment company that had partial ownership of 865 Bellevue Apartments has paid $77 million to own the West Davidson County property in full. According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an LLC affiliated with Hamilton Zanze now owns the 326-unit garden-style apartment...
