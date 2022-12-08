ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

California girl licensed to own unicorn — if she finds one

WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uA4gD_0jcPM4vu00

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A girl named Madeline, with a vivid imagination and remarkable awareness of how bureaucracy can dash dreams, got her wish when she asked Los Angeles animal control authorities for a license to own a unicorn — if she’s able to find one.

The first-of-its-kind permit came with strings attached, however: The mythical creature must be provided ample exposure to sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows and have its horn polished at least once a month with a soft cloth.

Director Marcia Mayeda of the county Department of Animal Care and Control sent the girl a heart-shaped, rose-colored metal tag with “Permanent Unicorn License” emblazoned on it, along with a white fuzzy unicorn doll with pink ears, purple hooves and a silver horn.

The department's response came after the girl wrote it a brief letter last month: “Dear LA County, I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one.”

Mayeda commended the girl for her “sense of responsible pet ownership to seek permission in advance" and for thoughtfully considering “the requirements of providing a loving home to animals.”

The agency posted images of the correspondence, the license, the medallion and the stuffed toy on its social media accounts, with the girl's last name obscured.

Its five conditions for unicorn ownership also require that any sparkles or glitter sprinkled on the animal be nontoxic and biodegradable, and that it be fed watermelon at least once a week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

Officials capture famous mountain lion blamed for killing dog

LOS ANGELES — A mountain lion known for roaming Los Angeles for the last 10 years, and most recently blamed for attacking and killing a dog, was captured by wildlife officials in California. The mountain lion, known as P-22, was caught Sunday night after the California Department of Fish...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WOKV

Famed Hollywood mountain lion captured after killing dog

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Los Angeles' most famous mountain lion, known for roaming across freeways and making a sprawling urban park his home, was captured Monday by wildlife officials who want to examine the big cat after he killed a dog that was being walked in the Hollywood Hills.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WOKV

Leonard, George lead Clippers over NBA-best Celtics, 113-93

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Kawhi Leonard came to the bench with a message for his Los Angeles Clippers teammates. “Told the guys, ‘Let’s get out and run, let's play faster,'” coach Tyronn Lue said. Behind 26 points from Paul George and Leonard's season highs...
BOSTON, MA
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
105K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy