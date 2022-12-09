ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Olathe man pleads guilty in $300M telemarking conspiracy

By Sam Hartle
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rQo1b_0jcPLoDk00

An Olathe man pleaded guilty Thursday in a federal case out of Minnesota for his role in leading a $300 million fraud scheme that targeted elderly victims.

An Oct. 2020 federal indictment identified Russell Rahm (also known as Rusty Rahm) as the leader of a 20 years-long conspiracy to “defraud victim-consumers across the United States,” many of which were identified as elderly and vulnerable.

Rahm, 52, pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy, admitting to charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Federal prosecutors believe the Rahm-led conspiracy defrauded as many as 150,000 elderly and vulnerable victims out of $300 million.

Rahm and as many as 60 other defendants were accused of calling consumers who had existing magazine subscriptions, offering them the option to “renew,” often at a lower cost.

But Rahm and his team weren’t calling to renew. Federal investigators said the conspirators tricked victims into signing up for entirely new subscriptions that they never wanted or might have been able to pay for.

The conspiracy involved several magazine companies, in which the companies would share lists of victims, allowing members of the conspiracy to target victims multiple times.

Another arm of the conspiracy included a collections company that provided collections services for victims who did not pay or challenged the fraudulent charges.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjluradio.com

Correctional officer at JCCC assaulted by prisoner granted more than $1-million in court settlement

A correctional officer at Jefferson City Correctional Center who was brutally beat by a prisoner earlier this year is granted a cash settlement. Kent Riley was attacked by Gavin Syring in July after Riley ordered Syring to lock down in his cell. Court records state Syring refused and instead knocked Riley to the ground, repeatedly punching, kicking, and beating him.
Salina Post

Indictment: 4 used Kansas pharmacy to defraud Medicare

TOPEKA —A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas woman and three Florida residents in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Steven A. Churchill, 36, of Boca Raton, Florida, Samson K. Solomon, 25, of...
BOCA RATON, FL
northwestmoinfo.com

Maryville Officers Arrest Suspect on Stalking Allegations

MARYVILLE, MO – A Kansas City man is in custody in Nodaway County after he was alleged to have threatened to shoot another man in Maryville. The incident is reported to have taken place late Saturday night. According to the Maryville Department of Public Safety, officers took a report of the threats.
MARYVILLE, MO
kggfradio.com

SERT Team Assists IPD in Arrest

The Independence Police Department calls for emergency response backup in an arrest of an Independence man. Saturday just before noon, IPD requested assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team. IPD Officers responded to the scene in reference to Kyle Harris, who had felony aggravated offender registration warrants....
INDEPENDENCE, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man jailed for allege felony probation violation

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a man jailed in September for alleged aggravated battery, DUI on new charges. On Thursday, police arrested 48-year-old Dale E. Myers, Jr. of Topeka, on a Community Corrections detain order, according Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. In November, police arrested Myers for an...
ATCHISON, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

“The Deadliest Drug”

From the time he could walk, Cooper Davis was off and running. An adventurous, outgoing kid, Cooper was an explorer, a risk-taker, his mother, Libby Davis, says. For the 16-year-old, there was no such thing as too high or too fast. He was fearless. ‘He was super outgoing to a...
SHAWNEE, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy