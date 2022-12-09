ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia to display first nativity scene in front of state capitol building

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GkM5W_0jcPLOSy00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the first time in memorable history, a nativity scene will be displayed in front of the Virginia State Capitol this holiday season.

The nativity will be displayed for one hour on Friday, Dec. 9, at 11 a.m. in front of the Bell Tower at the Virginia State Capitol, located at 101 N. 9th Street in Richmond.

From 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, a gathering will be led by Father James O’Reilly of St. Bridget’s Catholic Church and will feature Christmas carols and prayer.

Virginia farmer is one of four suing federal government over aid they never received

This is the first time in memorable history that a nativity scene has been displayed in front of the Virginia legislature.

In 2021, 39 states featured a nativity scene outside their state capitol. In 2022, Virginia is one of four states set to display nativity scenes outside their state capitols for the first time.

Nativity scenes and other religious symbols being featured in front of government buildings has a contentious history. Two Supreme Court decisions, Lynch v. Donnelly in 1984 and County of Allegheny v. ACLU in 1989, upheld that holiday displays cannot focus on one religion. Instead, holiday season displays and must include multiple religious or secular symbols — often dubbed “ the reindeer rule .”

Richmond set to remove last Confederate statue

Groups like the Catholic fraternal organization Knights of Columbus , which will help sponsor the nativity scene at the Virginia State Capitol, believe that these types of displays help to uphold “freedom of religion, freedom to assemble, and freedom of speech.” Other organizations, like the Freedom from Religion Foundation , believe that Christian symbols like nativity scenes in front of government buildings, public parks or public schools is a violation of the Establishment Clause, which prohibits the United States government from establishing a “state religion.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 59

Scott Allen
4d ago

If they have scenes for all the other religions it's okay....only celebrating Christmas on the grounds should not be allowed. Don't they have enough church nativity scenes in Richmond??

Reply(15)
7
Terry Grizzle
3d ago

About time they are bringing the real meaning of Christmas back to our government since it is to celebrate Jesus birthday .

Reply(2)
11
clowlee
4d ago

So equal displays in front of the VA Capital for all the other religions we have in our country? No, thought not. Why Youngkin feels that Christianity should be first and foremost is a true Repway of selfishness. I am a Christian and even I know that what he is doing is just not Christian.

Reply(2)
4
Related
Advocate

Anti-LGBTQ+ Billboard Upsets Queer-Friendly Virginia Neighborhood

The LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Virginia’s capital city are upset about an anti-LGBTQ+ billboard. The billboard looks like a Pride flag with text in front of it. “LGBTQ. What did Jesus say? What does the Bible really say?” it reads. The sign includes the URL of...
RICHMOND, VA
WXYZ

Confederate monument set to be removed from Virginia capital

RICHMOND, Va, (AP) — An official says work to remove the final city-owned Confederate monument from Richmond, Virginia, should start this week. The city administrative officer says removal of the Gen. A.P. Hill statue from a busy intersection should begin on Monday. Richmond is the onetime capital of the Confederacy that began removing its many other Confederate monuments in 2020 amid nationwide racial justice protests. Plans to remove the Hill statue were complicated by the fact that the general’s remains are buried there. Plans call for moving the monument to a Black history museum, though Hill's indirect descendants want it relocated to a former Civil War battlefield.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

ACLU: Parents, Virginia settle lawsuit on school masking accommodations

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is settling a lawsuit regarding masking in public schools. The ACLU of Virginia announced Monday, December 12: Today the Commonwealth of Virginia affirmed that peer masking in Virginia public schools is a reasonable modification for students with disabilities that put them at severe risk if they contract COVID-19 as part of a settlement in the Seaman et al. vs. Commonwealth of Virginia et al.
VIRGINIA STATE
New York Post

Christian group denied service at Virginia restaurant over religious views

The head of a conservative Christian group in Virginia is speaking out after members of her organization were turned away from a restaurant based solely on their religious views. Victoria Cobb, president of the non-profit Christian lobbying organization Family Foundation of Virginia, told Fox News Digital that several members of her group were scheduled to hold a private event at a side room at Metzger Bar and Butchery in Richmond, Virginia when they received a call an hour and a half before the reservation saying their reservation had been canceled.  The reason given for the cancelation, according to Cobb, was that a member...
RICHMOND, VA
WDBJ7.com

Yes Virginia, we do have volcanoes

Did you know Virginia has quite the volcanic past? In fact, remnants of them are still visible even today if you know where to look. Chief meteorologist Brent Watts talks with an expert on the topic in this episode of Slight Chance of Science podcast. Dr. Jim Beard, retired curator...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Bistro bigotry in Richmond

The Family Foundation, a Christian and conservative nonprofit organization based in Richmond, Virginia , was supposed to have a group dinner with some donors at the Metzger Bar and Butchery in Richmond on Wednesday. To their shock, the group's leaders were told 90 minutes before their reservation that it had been canceled — and what's more, that they were not welcome in the establishment, period.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

65K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy