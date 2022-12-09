Read full article on original website
Related
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
Kyle Rittenhouse goes viral after asking if Twitter files will reveal 'hidden censoring' against him
Kyle Rittenhouse said he was hopeful that Twitter’s censorship campaign against him would be exposed after owner Elon Musk released the "Twitter Files."
Why the FBI Is Concerned About TikTok
The popular video-sharing app, owned by the Chinese technology company ByteDance, boasted more than 1 billion active global last year
Meta threatens to remove news from Facebook over bill
Meta threatened to ban news from the U.S. version of Facebook if Congress passes legislation requiring platforms like Facebook or Google to negotiate with — and compensate — publishers for their content.
Chinese police are now conducting random stop-and-search checks for banned foreign apps such as Instagram and Twitter: reports
Certain foreign social media apps are banned in China, but they can be accessed through virtual private networks.
Two Women Sue Apple, Claiming AirTags Are 'Weapons' For Stalkers
Apple is under fire after two women sued the tech giant, claiming their AirTag is a “dangerous product” and “has become the weapon of choice of stalkers and abusers.”. According to CNN, the women — one from Texas, the other from New York — filed the proposed class action lawsuit in federal court in San Francisco on Monday, alleging that their previous romantic partners used the company’s $29 AirTags to track their whereabouts. They are seeking unspecified monetary damages.
CNET
TikTok Deal Faces More Delays Due to US Security Concerns
Due to continuing fears over potential threats to national security, negotiations between TikTok and the US government have been delayed, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Citing anonymous sources, the report says a deal between the social media company and the Biden administration was originally expected to be reached by the end of the year.
Twitter Files Part 3 reveals what led to Trump's removal from social media platform
Substack writer Matt Taibbi reported on the third installment of the "Twitter Files" that revealed what led to the removal of former President Trump from the platform.
The mass unbanning of suspended Twitter users is underway
Thousands of previously banned Twitter users, including members of the far-right and users sharing blatant misinformation, have begun to have their accounts restored to the platform, according to an independent analysis.
'The TikTok App Is A Malicious And Menacing Threat': Indiana Files First State Lawsuits Against TikTok
Indiana's attorney general sued the platform Wednesday, saying in two lawsuits that the app features inappropriate content for children and doesn't adequately protect their user data.
Comments / 0