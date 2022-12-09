ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Scary Mommy

Two Women Sue Apple, Claiming AirTags Are 'Weapons' For Stalkers

Apple is under fire after two women sued the tech giant, claiming their AirTag is a “dangerous product” and “has become the weapon of choice of stalkers and abusers.”. According to CNN, the women — one from Texas, the other from New York — filed the proposed class action lawsuit in federal court in San Francisco on Monday, alleging that their previous romantic partners used the company’s $29 AirTags to track their whereabouts. They are seeking unspecified monetary damages.
TEXAS STATE
CNET

TikTok Deal Faces More Delays Due to US Security Concerns

Due to continuing fears over potential threats to national security, negotiations between TikTok and the US government have been delayed, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Citing anonymous sources, the report says a deal between the social media company and the Biden administration was originally expected to be reached by the end of the year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy