Florida medical center welcomes 3 new cardiologists, prepares for expansion
Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center has added three new cardiologists — Craig Vogel, DO; Rahul Aggarwal, MD; and James Michael Gardner, DO — to its team, according to a Dec. 5 report from South Florida Hospital News. The medical center is also planning a surgical expansion, with a new...
Cleveland Clinic Florida Welcomes Peter Dayton, MD and Stephen Livingston, MD
STUART and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. December 12, 2022 – Cleveland Clinic Florida is pleased to welcome Peter Dayton, MD, FACOG, CPHQ and Stephen H. Livingston, MD, FACOG, NCMP. earned his medical degree and completed the obstetrics and gynecology residency at the Medical College of Ohio at Toledo. His clinical interests include menopausal management; patient safety, quality and advocacy; medical ethics; and health care reform.
CLAIM: In Pain, Neglected, Woman Dies In Delray Beach Nursing Home
Terrace Of Delray Beach Sued. Sepsis. Skin Deteioration. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman allegedly suffered in pain — and was neglected — before dying at the Terrace of Delray Beach Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 5430 Linton Blvd. The facility is now being […]
Woman claiming to be ‘God from ancient Egypt,’ attacks civilians, report says
A Florida woman who claimed to be a "God from ancient Egypt" was arrested in Miami Beach Sunday after going on a spree hitting random people, throwing objects, and slamming tables, according to local news reports.
Jupiter High School gets extra mental health support after student emergency
Many parents and students continue to have questions about a student medical emergency that prompted a lockdown and tense day at Jupiter Community High School on Thursday.
Holiday Joy Drive underway in Palm Beach Gardens
The annual Holiday Joy Drive is underway in Palm Beach Gardens. Each year the Palm Beach Gardens Police and Fire Rescue Foundation supports and sponsors the event that reaches out to hundreds of children and families in our community.
South Florida Woman Sentenced To 3 Years For Her Role In A Health Care Fraud Conspiracy
U.S. District Judge Virginia Hernandez Covington has sentenced Ruth Bianca Fernandez (39, Pompano Beach) to three years in federal prison for her role in a conspiracy to commit health care fraud and for making a false statement in a matter involving a federal health care
COPS: Predator Just Moved To Boynton Beach, Announce Address
PBSO: Wayne King Convicted In 1999. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — One of Boynton Beach’s newest residents is a sexual predator, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know where he lives. Wayne Albert King, 41, was convicted in 1999 of […]
Experienced Boca Raton Chiropractor & Her Neurology Team Offer High-Quality Accident and Sports Chiropractic Treatment Services
The Chiropractic Neurology Enhancement Center is proud to announce that they are now offering their services in the community of Boca Raton. The clinic offers an experienced female chiropractor and neuroscience team that provides superior care to their patients. The Chiropractic Neurology Enhancement Center has announced that they have moved...
Greenacres woman loses $40,000 after falling for Zelle scheme
The owner of a medical and psychiatric services clinic called Contact 5 after losing $40,000 when her Zelle account was hacked by someone claiming to be with Chase Bank.
New clues sought after mother mysteriously disappeared 25 years ago
There is a renewed push to find out what happened to a West Palm Beach woman who vanished more than 25 years ago.
STRONG Wellness + Fitness is a safe place for women to get in shape physically and emotionally
Christina Mummaw knew women don’t like being watched when they’re working out and needed more than just a fitness studio. So, relying on her credentials, passion and personality, Mummaw opened STRONG Wellness + Fitness at 4730 NW Boca Raton Blvd., a “safe place” for women-only to get in shape physically and emotionally.
Martin County extends deadline for pet stores to sell animals
STUART, Fla. — In a unanimous vote on Tuesday morning, theMartin County Board of Commissioners voted to extend the period for pet stores across the county to sell dogs, cats and rabbits. The deadline for the pet stores was initially set for the end of this month on Dec....
City Of Boca Raton Offers Winter Break Camps For Kids
Turtles. Tennis. Science. All Available Now. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parents looking for kid-friendly activities during winter break need to look no further than the City of Boca Raton. Multiple full-day and half-day camps are available for children. While the camps are available […]
Second business in West Palm Beach plaza reports being victimized by check washing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another West Palm Beach business has come forward as a victim of check washing. It’s the second business in the last month to report the issue. The first business is a doctor's office located in a strip mall along Village Boulevard and 45th Street. The second one is an engineering firm right across the street.
15th Anniversary Of Boca Raton Bochicchio Murders-Still No Arrests
The mother and daughter were found dead inside their SUV in the parking lot of the Town Center Mall back on December 12th, 2007.
Home Insurance Skyrockets from $4,800 to $26,400
(WSVN) - The cost to insure her home has skyrocketed to five times her regular rate, meaning she cannot afford to insure her home. Sadly, she is not alone, and it’s why she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. Elisa had COVID, badly, and was lying in a...
15 Best Restaurants in Boynton Beach, FL
Many locals and visitors come to Boynton Beach, Florida, for a relaxing and vibrant tropical lifestyle. Being situated along the Atlantic Coastline in Palm Beach County, Boynton Beach is known as the "Gateway to the Gulfstream." It's a great place to enjoy the open sea. This city's locals and guests...
'He loved everybody': Loved ones of Fort Pierce man killed in weekend shooting demand answers
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Fort Pierce Police Department is looking for a suspect or suspects in the fatal shooting death of 27-year-old Devontreal Ingram. Detectives are looking for a red or maroon Chrysler 300 that they believe is linked to the crime. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF...
This Luxury Home Built By Award-Winning Home Builder CJM Luxury Homes In Boca Raton, Florida, Asks $5 Million
396 NE 2nd Street Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 396 NE 2nd Street, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury home built by award-winning home builder CJM Luxury Homes. With a modern interior, open concept, and the highest level of quality finishes, this beautiful home becomes a top-of-the-line luxury custom living experience. This Home in Boca Raton offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 4,75 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 396 NE 2nd Street, please contact AnnMarie Mountcastle (Phone: 561-901-7766) at CJM Properties, Inc. for full support and perfect service.
