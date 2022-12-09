There is no doubt that Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncuc is an MVP candidate. He is the be-all and end-all of the Mavs, who will go as far as where the Slovenian takes them. Doncic has been consistently putting up scintillating numbers for the Mavs, who are barely hovering above .500, but definitely would have been in a much worse state if it weren’t for the omnipresence of Doncic. In fact, Doncic has just become the first player in the history of the NBA to put together a spectacular stat line after the first 25 games of a season, as pointed out by Tommy Beer.

DALLAS, TX ・ 37 MINUTES AGO