Los Angeles, CA

Paul George’s message to Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

LOS ANGELES – The Boston Celtics’ tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have taken the NBA by storm this season. Both have performed at the highest levels, propping Boston to the top of the league. For at least one night, however, Los Angeles Clippers’ stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George reminded everyone what they’re […] The post Paul George’s message to Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Stephen Curry’s son Canon steals the show while dad monologues after Celtics win

The Golden State Warriors made a statement on Saturday, beating the league-leading Boston Celtics 123-107 in a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s NBA Finals. It was easily the defending champions’ best win of an uneven start to 2022-23, made all the more impressive because it came without Andrew Wiggins, who proved so pivotal on the Warriors’ run to their remarkable fourth title in eight years early last summer.
BOSTON, MA
Luka Doncic drops scary reminder why he could be first winner of The Michael Jordan Trophy

There is no doubt that Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncuc is an MVP candidate. He is the be-all and end-all of the Mavs, who will go as far as where the Slovenian takes them. Doncic has been consistently putting up scintillating numbers for the Mavs, who are barely hovering above .500, but definitely would have been in a much worse state if it weren’t for the omnipresence of Doncic. In fact, Doncic has just become the first player in the history of the NBA to put together a spectacular stat line after the first 25 games of a season, as pointed out by Tommy Beer.
DALLAS, TX
AJ Griffin enters Trae Young territory with latest rookie feat

Atlanta Hawks rookie AJ Griffin continues to impress on the floor. Just a day after hitting a game-winning basket that gave the Hawks the win over the Chicago Bulls at home, Griffin tied Trae Young for the third-longest 3-pointer makes streak by an Atlanta rookie early in Monday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road, according to the team’s PR department.
ATLANTA, GA
RUMOR: 4 teams ‘most engaged’ with Pistons in Nerlens Noel trade talks

Ever since entering the league in 2014, Nerlens Noel has been one of the most solid shot-blockers in the NBA. His fast hands and mobility for his size make him a feared rim-protector that could help tons of contending teams. However, Noel has been buried deep in the Detroit Pistons bench this season behind Jalen Duren, Marvin Bagley III, and Isaiah Stewart, making him a prime candidate for a trade.
DETROIT, MI
Luka Doncic has nothing but love for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after 42-point eruption in Thunder loss vs. Mavs

Luka Doncic, after a night off during the Dallas Mavericks’ Saturday night drubbing at the hands of the Chicago Bulls, was back to his usual superstar exploits on Monday night. Doncic tallied 38 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists to lead the Mavs to a 121-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. As is usually the case, it takes one to know one, and it’s no surprise that Doncic recognizes greatness when he sees it, particularly in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
DALLAS, TX
3 reasons NBA card investors must buy Zion Williamson rookie cards now

The New Orleans Pelicans are raging through the Western Conference and Zion Williamson is a key piece that’s making this impressive run possible. Just a few months ago, people were taking shots at the All-Star for his weight issues and the team itself for failing to contend for several seasons now. But as it stands, […] The post 3 reasons NBA card investors must buy Zion Williamson rookie cards now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
‘They’re in the NBA’: Bam Adebayo gets real on Heat’s approach to trap games

Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat, despite a gritty 87-82 win over the Indiana Pacers, remain below .500 on the season. With a 13-15 record, the Heat are lumped with around six other teams in the quest for an automatic playoff berth instead of a trip to the play-in. Thus, the Heat will be plenty […] The post ‘They’re in the NBA’: Bam Adebayo gets real on Heat’s approach to trap games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
Paul Silas passes away at 79

Paul Silas has passed away at the age of 79, according to a report from Bob Ryan of the Boston Globe. Over the course of many decades, Silas left a legacy in the league as both a player and coach. After a stellar collegiate career at Creighton, Paul Silas debuted in the NBA in 1964 for […] The post Paul Silas passes away at 79 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘No more distractions’: Kyrie Irving’s strong message after Nets’ 8th win in 9 games

The Brooklyn Nets have been the team of “ifs” over the last two seasons. With one of the more talented rosters in the NBA, Brooklyn has long been seen as a title contender on paper. But those expectations have rarely moved past hypothetical talking points. The Nets appeared to be heading for more of the […] The post ‘No more distractions’: Kyrie Irving’s strong message after Nets’ 8th win in 9 games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
Full details of new Michael Jordan MVP trophy honor his GOAT career

The NBA awards are getting an upgrade with the biggest one honoring Michael Jordan as the new name attached to the Most Valuable Player trophy. Alongside the MVP trophy now being named after Jordan, the NBA is also honoring various legends with awards of their own. Wilt Chamberlain headlines the Rookie of the Year award. […] The post Full details of new Michael Jordan MVP trophy honor his GOAT career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Pistons’ trade demands to Lakers in Bojan Bogdanovic talks

The Los Angeles Lakers’ hunt for new talent continues to this day. They have found some success in the last few weeks, but they need that extra oomph to make their roster more stable. A rumored target of their is Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic. LA has tried their best to make an enticing offer to Detroit, but according to Marc Stein, the latter team is not budging on their demands.
LOS ANGELES, CA
JJ Redick admits regret over harsh criticism on Pelicans star Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson made headlines for all the wrong reasons earlier this year when CJ McCollum revealed that he had yet to speak with Zion after the latter was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans mid-season. Williamson was away from the team at that point rehabbing his injury, but it was still a bit strange that […] The post JJ Redick admits regret over harsh criticism on Pelicans star Zion Williamson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
