Kuna, ID

KIVI-TV

Former OPA Director files lawsuit against the City of Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The former Director of Boise's Office of Police Accountability filed a lawsuit against the City of Boise, demanding a jury trial. In the lawsuit, Jesus Jara alleges retaliation, wrongful termination and illegal implementation of rules, policies, and procedures in violation of Idaho’s Whistleblower Act. Jara...
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

School closures and delays

Idaho News 6 has received the following updates this morning. SCHOOL DISTRICT closures. The following school districts will not be in session today due to dangerous road conditions: Vallivue, Nampa, Kuna, Boise, and West Ada. Middleton School District is also closed today. Emmett School District is also closed. Caldwell School...
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

The coldest air of the season is headed our way

Boise saw between just over two inches to as much as 4 inches of snow late Sunday night and Monday afternoon. While there was some melting during the day it appears that the snow cover in the valley will survive temperatures touching 35 on Tuesday. This snow cover means temperatures are going to plummet to afternoon highs of 20-26 and morning lows to 5-10 degrees by Thursday.
BOISE, ID

