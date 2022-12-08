Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Unique Boise Restaurants You Better Not MissIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Best Pho In Boise (Must Try Places In The Emerald City)Idaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Multiple Chick-fil-A Locations Close For RemodelingJoel EisenbergBarboursville, WV
Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local LibraryJudyDBoise, ID
Related
KIVI-TV
Former OPA Director files lawsuit against the City of Boise
BOISE, Idaho — The former Director of Boise's Office of Police Accountability filed a lawsuit against the City of Boise, demanding a jury trial. In the lawsuit, Jesus Jara alleges retaliation, wrongful termination and illegal implementation of rules, policies, and procedures in violation of Idaho’s Whistleblower Act. Jara...
KIVI-TV
The Nampa School District's recent partnership with Smart Rain set to save them up to 50% in water savings
NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa School District is partnering with a company called Smart Rain to help conserve water. Making them the first district in Idaho to take advantage of their Smart Rain for Smart kids program. “We have been partnering up with Smart Rain for the past few...
KIVI-TV
School closures and delays
Idaho News 6 has received the following updates this morning. SCHOOL DISTRICT closures. The following school districts will not be in session today due to dangerous road conditions: Vallivue, Nampa, Kuna, Boise, and West Ada. Middleton School District is also closed today. Emmett School District is also closed. Caldwell School...
KIVI-TV
Boise State Club Hockey hosts a fundraiser for U of I students this weekend
BOISE, Idaho — This weekend, the Boise State club hockey team will be fundraising to support University of Idaho students following the murders last month. The team is playing the University of Idaho club hockey team, this weekend at the Idaho Central Arena. The money raised from both donations...
KIVI-TV
The coldest air of the season is headed our way
Boise saw between just over two inches to as much as 4 inches of snow late Sunday night and Monday afternoon. While there was some melting during the day it appears that the snow cover in the valley will survive temperatures touching 35 on Tuesday. This snow cover means temperatures are going to plummet to afternoon highs of 20-26 and morning lows to 5-10 degrees by Thursday.
KIVI-TV
Boise State Esports culminates historic fall season with Overwatch national championship
Boise State's Esports program has come along way since its inception in 2017, the Broncos have innovated, they have a growing space in downtown Boise and they have emerged as one of the elite program's in the country. Boise State has a stockpile of trophies in a bunch of different...
Comments / 0