Boise saw between just over two inches to as much as 4 inches of snow late Sunday night and Monday afternoon. While there was some melting during the day it appears that the snow cover in the valley will survive temperatures touching 35 on Tuesday. This snow cover means temperatures are going to plummet to afternoon highs of 20-26 and morning lows to 5-10 degrees by Thursday.

BOISE, ID ・ 18 HOURS AGO