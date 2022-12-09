Read full article on original website
Jamel El-Amin
4d ago
That sad part is he was in jail for a crime he did not commit. He tried to do the right thing by providing information to the police. His good deed was completely punished. at the end of the day, do not talk to the police
Reply
13
Jeffrey Felder
4d ago
the sad thing is she'll never get that money back.....
Reply(3)
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National Retail Chain Closes an Iconic LocationBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Where to get Christmas dinner to go in Atlanta (3 different options)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membershipMargaret MinnicksDekalb County, GA
Pastor Jamal Bryant wants New Birth Church to grow marijuanaCheryl E PrestonAtlanta, GA
Lorine Chia, Keithian, Alex Vaughn, Olisae and More Are Artists to Listen to In 2023jzonazariAtlanta, GA
Related
Atlanta Police arrest suspect in connection to stabbing death of woman at Buckhead home
ATLANTA — A suspect connected to the stabbing death of a 77-year-old woman at a Buckhead home is now in custody, Atlanta Police said. Antonio Brown, 23, was arrested, Mayor Andre Dickens announced at a press conference Monday evening. "Today, a resident spotted Mr. Brown and contacted the Atlanta...
Investigators arrest Clayton County 16-year-old in Atlanta 17th Street deadly shooting
ATLANTA — A Clayton County 16-year-old is now facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting near Atlantic Station. Mayor Andre Dickens announced the arrest Monday during an evening news briefing outside of the Atlanta Police Department's Buckhead office. This marks the third suspect in the shooting that killed...
14-year-old who shot himself in The Mall at Stonecrest may still be charged
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old boy is recovering after he accidentally shot himself inside The Mall at Stonecrest over the weekend. Customers had to evacuate while police figured out where the shots came from, and whether or not it was safe to let shoppers back in. When Channel...
Police arrest 3rd teen in connection to shooting deaths of 2 boys near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a third teenager in the shooting deaths of two boys near Atlantic Station last month. Zyion Charles, 12, and Cameron Jackson, 15, were killed during a shooting that broke out on the 17th Street Bridge on Nov. 29. Police said they believe Jackson was the intended target and that Charles may have been killed in the crossfire. Police said they believed the shooting was gang-related.
23-year-old arrested after 77-year-old woman found stabbed to death in Buckhead garage
ATLANTA — A man is now in custody accused in the murder of a 77-year-old woman who was found stabbed to death in her own home over the weekend. Eleanor Bowles was found dead in the garage of her home in a gated Buckhead community on Saturday on Paces West Terrace.
Atlanta police announce arrest in killing of 77-year-old Buckhead woman
Atlanta leaders and police Monday night announced an arrest in the death of 77-year-old Buckhead resident Eleanor Bowles. Mayor Andre Dickens said his city’s police investigators with help from DeKalb County, found and arrested 23-year-old Antonio Brown - the named suspect in the murder of Bowles. On Sunday, investigators...
2 found dead in Clayton County, 16-year-old charged with murder
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager is facing murder charges after two men were found dead in Clayton County last week, according to police. Officers say they were called to the Village at Panther Creek apartments on Mount Zion Blvd. in Morrow at 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 8 where they found 20-year-old Zachary Tallant dead in the parking lot.
Gwinnett County corrections officer shot, killed at work; suspect on the run
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for the shooter who killed a Gwinnett County corrections officer Tuesday morning. The shooting happened around 6:20 a.m. outside the Gwinnett County Correctional Center on Hi Hope Road near Swanson Drive. Police identified the victim as 59-year-old Scott Riner, who worked at...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County police release photo of suspect in deadly Candler Road shooting
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. - Do you recognize the man in this photo? DeKalb County police believe he is a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place on Candler Road Sunday morning. Police said the suspect they're looking for chased down a 43-year-old before shooting him to death on the 2400 block.
Man arrested following powerful explosion in Morrow neighborhood
MORROW, Ga. — Authorities are investigating an explosion in a Morrow neighborhood Monday night. Clayton County Police Department's bomb squad was called to an address along Burbank Trail earlier Monday evening. Morrow Police Department first got the call about the explosion, where they found a powdery substance and remnants of a plastic container in the roadway, officers said. CCPD's bomb squad has since backed out of the area and has set up an X-ray machine to scan items, according to an 8 p.m. update from investigators.
Man shot, killed while walking by suspect who chased him on foot, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County police department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday around 8 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the 2400 block of Candler Road after reports of a...
‘I got down, ducked for cover’: Witness recalls moment 14-year-old shot himself at Stonecrest Mall
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Stonecrest Mall was evacuated Saturday, after a gun went off. DeKalb County police said a teenager accidentally shot himself. Stonecrest Mall opened back up to customers Saturday, but just hours before, the mall was shut down, after Dekalb County Police said a 14-year-old accidentally fired a gun and shot himself.
APD: 24-year-old woman shot in car during possible road rage incident
ATLANTA — Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News a 24-year-old woman was shot while in her car during a possible road rage incident early Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, around 3:08 a.m. officers found a woman who had...
Clayton County police target gang members, resulting in 12 felony arrests
Clayton County law enforcement targeted gang members last week, resulting in 12 felony arrests. The Clayton County Police Department Special Operations Division partnered with the ATF and Department of Community Supervision to conduct a joint operation. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police seized 17 firearms,...
Man chased down, shot to death along Candler Road in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County say a man was chased down and shot multiple times on Sunday morning. Just after 8 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Candler Road in reference to a person shot not far from a CVS store and the Hidden Valley apartment complex.
Police: Teen’s shooting at Mall at Stonecrest possibly accidental
A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting that might have been accidentally self-inflicted at the Mall at Stonecrest o...
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta Police captain arrested in Forsyth County
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A police captain with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic incident and arrest in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said deputies were called to the home of Capt. Michael Stewart of the Alpharetta...
66-year-old Suwanee man to serve 5 years in prison after selling fake workers' compensation insurance
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Walton County jury sentenced a 66-year-old man to five years in prison after selling fake insurance to business owners. The Georgia State Board of Workers' Compensation's Enforcement Division said they investigated the man for two years. The 66-year-old worked out of his Suwanee home...
Family, friends remember 77-year-old woman stabbed to death at Buckhead home
ATLANTA — “Our world has been turned upside down and for really no good reason. It was a senseless act,” said Michael Bowles. Those are emotional words from a son whose heart is broken. Michael Bowles is still grasping the fact that his mother, 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles, is gone.
Family, friends hold vigil for beloved woman day after she was stabbed to death at her gated Buckhead home
ATLANTA — A vigil was held Sunday night to remember Eleanor Bowles right outside of her Buckhead home. Dozens of community members showed up in support, and to push for change, including her two sons: David and Michael. The 77-year-old was stabbed to death on Saturday when police believed...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 9