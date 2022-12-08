ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar, FL

Parents concerned over children's medication shortages

By Jacqueline Quynh
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pCmPO_0jcPKYrx00

MIRAMAR - A nationwide shortage of cold and flu medications has many parents locally wondering what to do.

CBS4 spoke with a doctor, and a mom about what can be done to prepare.

"This is Deion he's 1," Kiana Powell told us.

She's the proud mom of two young boys.

"If one gets sick, the second one gets sick, and then ultimately the parents," she said.

And she doesn't have time to get sick, as she also has a company to run, Forward Public Relations.

"When I read that article that the mother had to go to 14 different convenience stores to just go find the medicine and she was just sitting in her car while her child was sick in the backseat, I was like whoa," Powell.

Everything is currently low quantities if not out, even the commonly prescribed antibiotic, amoxicillin.

"We feel a little uncomfortable that we may not be able to treat our patients like we normally do we write amoxicillin as pediatricians very often, for infections, it's first line," Dr. Michelle Kirwan explained.

Dr. Kirwan is the chief medical officer at The Center for Family & Child Enrichment, she wants parents to be aware, but not to panic.

"There are other antibiotics that we can use," she said.

In fact, she says, you can treat a fever without medicine.

"Giving a patient or a child a tepid bath not cold no ice."

But she warns against dosing down or using adult prescription for kids, unless directed by a doctor.

At University Pharmacy in Coral Gables, they're working behind the counter to get more supply in.

"We don't have Tylenol, OTC counter is half empty," Harni Patel, Co-Owner and pharmacist said.

It's a problem many pharmacies are experiencing.

"Wholesalers don't have it, so it's very hard to get those medications right now, even from secondary wholesalers, they don't have it."

There's no telling when it'll come back in stock, but they are checking around the clock. Patel says some doctors are already switching prescriptions to other medicines that are more easily available.

Back in Miramar, Powell is keeping the shortage in mind, and doing her best to cold germs away from her boys.

"I am very mindful, very mindful of where I take them making sure they're very comfortable with their mask, they do wear their mask."

In a way, Powell says, it's a bit of a flashback to the early part of the pandemic, but those habits helped keep her family healthy.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

CLAIM: In Pain, Neglected, Woman Dies In Delray Beach Nursing Home

Terrace Of Delray Beach Sued. Sepsis. Skin Deteioration. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com  DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman allegedly suffered in pain — and was neglected — before dying at the Terrace of Delray Beach Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 5430 Linton Blvd.  The facility is now being […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Cleveland Clinic Florida Welcomes Peter Dayton, MD and Stephen Livingston, MD

STUART and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. December 12, 2022 – Cleveland Clinic Florida is pleased to welcome Peter Dayton, MD, FACOG, CPHQ and Stephen H. Livingston, MD, FACOG, NCMP. earned his medical degree and completed the obstetrics and gynecology residency at the Medical College of Ohio at Toledo. His clinical interests include menopausal management; patient safety, quality and advocacy; medical ethics; and health care reform.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
eagleeye.news

Students convey their frustrations when teachers leave in the middle of the year

The bond that a teacher and student forge during their time together can play a large part in the learning process. Teachers provide the resources students need to learn and grow as a person, as the skills they develop over time are strengthened through active communication with their instructors. However, some teachers are leaving the classroom and their students before the end of the school year, leaving behind confusion and uncertainty on how the curriculum will be taught.
CBS Miami

Death investigation conducted in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - The Miami-Dade Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a man who was taken into custody died in southwest Miami-Dade on Monday evening. It happened at the shopping center in the 9300 block of SW 56 Street. Here is what police said happened:"According to investigators, MDPD Kendall District officers responded to a disturbance where a male was being violent and throwing items inside a business. Upon arrival the subject was placed into custody and became unresponsive. Officers immediately began resuscitative efforts on the subject. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the subject to Baptist Hospital of Miami where he was pronounced deceased."The incident remains under investigation.No other details had been released by police. 
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

SW Dade man acting erratically died in police custody

MIAMI - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has launched an investigation after a man died while in police custody. It happened Monday night at SW 56th Street and 94th Avenue. According to Miami-Dade police, the man was inside a store when he became violent. When officers arrived, they took him into custody and that's when he became unresponsive. "The guy was walking around, he went in AutoZone taking drugs, he had a tantrum and he threw everything inside the store on the floor. And then he passed out," said Logan Rios who saw what happened. The 42-year-old man was taken to Baptist Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said there is no evidence of any use of force.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Home Insurance Skyrockets from $4,800 to $26,400

(WSVN) - The cost to insure her home has skyrocketed to five times her regular rate, meaning she cannot afford to insure her home. Sadly, she is not alone, and it’s why she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. Elisa had COVID, badly, and was lying in a...
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

Driver reaches plea deal in death of 2-year-old Homestead boy

MIAMI - The driver of the car that took the life of 2-year-old Anthony De Leon on Valentine's Day in 2020 has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.Hanksabell Amargos pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.  In a court appearance Monday he apologized to the young boy's family, moments before taking a plea deal.  Anthony DeLeon Rojo died after he was struck and then pinned under a Dodge Charger Hellcat driven by the dealership's General Manager, AmargosAmargos, under the deal, will avoid prison time.The toddler's family also spoke in court, maintaining that they're still reeling from the pain and grief of losing their son.  In a lawsuit, the family reached a settlement for $5.5 million.Chrysler put out a statement saying in part, that police determined "...the accident was caused by a driver flooring the accelerator resulting in a loss of control while departing the Spitzer Autoworld dealership." And that he "took the vehicle without permission..."
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

South Miami students back in school after temporarily evacuating over bomb threat

MIAMI - A South Miami school was temporarily evacuated after a threat was made. South Miami police said someone called in a bomb threat to Somerset Academy Charter South Miami, at 5876 Southwest 68th Street. The school was evacuated and an explosive-sniffing K9 was brought in to search the school. The school also notified parents of what was happening."This message is to inform you that our school received an anonymous phone call related to a bomb threat at our school. We immediately evacuated the school. Students and staff are all safe in the South Miami Community Center. We are...
SOUTH MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

BSO solves nearly 30 year old Pompano Beach murder cold case

FORT LAUDERDALE - Nearly 30 years ago, a Pompano Beach woman died in a violent attack at her home. Her murder went unsolved until recently when the Broward Sheriff's Office cracked the case and brought some closure to her family. On a Saturday in April 1994, Lillian DeCloe was at home waiting for a visit later that day from a niece who helped care for her. That visit would never happen. "In 1994, we had one of our residents in Pompano Beach, an 89-year-old woman named Lillian DeCloe, and she was brutally beaten and killed in her residence....
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Palm Beach County School District set to change LGBTQ policies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County School District was in hot water with the state of Florida over its LGBTQ policies. In a meeting Wednesday, the school discussed its action plan after receiving a letter from the state board of education last month that says they are in violation of the parent's bill of rights. The seven members made changes to their "equity statement" to become compliant with Florida law.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
niceville.com

Alleged massive Florida health care fraud scheme leads to nine arrests

FLORIDA – Nine Florida residents have been arrested for charges related to orchestrating an alleged $37 million health care fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. The nine were arrested last week by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after being...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Daughter charged with kidnapping, financial exploitation of 88-year-old mother

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade woman is charged with kidnapping and financial exploitation of her 80-year-old mother.The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said Catherine Areu Jones, 51, used a revoked Power of Attorney to twice involuntarily place her mother in assisted living and memory care facilities so that she could gain control over the woman's finances. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle told CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "What we are finding is that this is a tragic example of elderly exploitation. We have seen this on the increase in the last several years. In this case, the perpetrator is the daughter who was...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Family pleads for public's help finding loved one Marquis Brisson

MIRAMAR – Miramar police is asking for your help to bring a missing man back home.Police say 32-year-old Marquis Brisson was last seen near Miramar Parkway and SW 32 Street on Thursday.He was wearing khaki pants, a blue striped shirt and no shoes. His family is worried he might be suffering from a medical episode. "We want him home. We love him. We're not here to judge him. We're here to support him," said his mother, Linette Wilcox. "We just want him to come home." Brisson's mother says he left without his belongings, including his wallet and cellphone. If you've seen him or know where he might be, call police right away.
MIRAMAR, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
126K+
Followers
22K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy