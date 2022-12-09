Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
San Diego Mountains Become Winter Wonderland as Snow Falls in Julian, Mount Laguna, Palomar
San Diego's mountains have turned into a winter wonderland thanks to a storm system that dumped a layer of snow on the county's peaks to start the week. The winter storm swept across San Diego County overnight Sunday and left snowfall on Julian, Mount Laguna and Palomar mountains. By 9 a.m. Monday, at least 4 inches fell at Mount Laguna and more than 4 inches on Birch Hill near Palomar Mountain, and 3 inches were recorded in Julian, the National Weather Service said.
NBC San Diego
Still Waiting On Your Middle-Class Tax Refund? Most of You Should've Received it by Now
Whether you call it a “Gas Tax Refund” or an “Inflation Relief Payment," the Middle-Class Tax Refund should have already been issued to nearly 12.5 million Californians. If you’re reading this, it might be safe to assume you’re not one of them. Almost everyone who...
Comments / 0