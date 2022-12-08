ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Routt County, CO

Comments / 1

Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs hires new community recycling coordinator

Steamboat Springs has an eye on upcoming mandatory recycling, as well as improving its waste reduction, recycling and composting programs, according to the city. With these initiatives in mind, the city announced Monday, Dec. 12, that it is hiring industry expert Alicia Archibald as the new community recycling coordinator. In...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Obituary: John Cooper Dobell

John Cooper Dobell of Steamboat Springs, Colorado passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 5, 2022. He was 72 years old. John was born on September 18, 1950 in Seattle, Washington to Joseph and Judy Dobell. He grew up in Houghton, Michigan with his three siblings before moving West, first to Wyoming where he attended the University of Wyoming and shortly after to Steamboat Springs. John was a proud resident of Steamboat for 52 years.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

New workforce housing proposed along Core Trail

During the City of Steamboat Springs Planning Commission meeting on Thursday Dec. 8, Chad Fleischer, who competed as a ski racer in the 1994 and 1998 Olympics and owns Fleischer Sport, presented to the commission Streamside at Steamboat, a 50-unit mixed residential neighborhood with 20 units dedicated to workforce housing.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Three-day storm starts Monday with a foot of snow expected in town, more at Steamboat Resort

A multi-day winter storm is headed for Steamboat Springs on Monday, Dec. 12, bringing another foot of snow in town and likely more on the slopes of Mt. Werner. The storm will move over the Great Basin on Monday, with snow starting to fall over the Yampa Valley after noon. Local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth wrote in his weather narrative on Sunday, Dec. 11, that he expects as much as 10 inches at mid-mountain of Steamboat Resort by Tuesday morning, Dec. 13.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Obituary: Lawrence C. Glueck

Lawrence (Larry) Crawford Glueck passed away at his home on November 29, 2022, hands joined with Maggie’s, his wife of 46 years. He fought a courageous battle against a ruthless and relentless cancer. Larry was generous and thoughtful, often adding a bit of humor at an unexpected moment. Larry...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Find the Steamboat Yule Log: Here’s clue No. 4

The Tread of Pioneers Museum’s 2022 Yule Log Hunt is underway, and Steamboat Pilot & Today will be posting a clue per day until the log is found. Near school and cabin, Suttle knew. From up on Husted and Baldy too. Make your way to sweet pleasure. Don’t delay,...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy