Doublelift Officially Signs with 100 Thieves for 2023 LCS Season
After weeks of rumors, the LCS Free Agency period has officially begun. Teams have been working around the clock to put together the best roster they can. Now, the time for discussions is over. The LCS rosters are taking shape for the 2023 LCS Season. One of the moves officially confirmed by 100 Thieves is that they will be signing Doublelift to start in the Bot lane for next year. Here is the latest.
100 Thieves Officially Call Up Tenacity for 2023 LCS Season
After weeks of rumors, the LCS Free Agency period has officially begun. Teams have been working around the clock to put together the best roster they can. Now, the time for discussions is over. The LCS rosters are taking shape for the 2023 LCS Season. One of the moves officially confirmed by 100 Thieves is that they will be calling up Tenacity to start in the Top lane for next year. Here is the latest.
League of Legends Ranked Season 13: Massive Changes Coming
League of Legends was one of the first games to have a genuinely robust ranking system for players. Initially, players could even play Ranked 5s with their friends and grind their team to the top. Unfortunately, that is gone but the League of Legends Ranked System has continuously changed throughout the years. This coming year will be no different. Here are the massive changes coming with League of Legends Ranked in Season 13.
MrBeast Fornite Tournament Announcement
MrBeast is the next content creator to make it to the Fortnite Icon Series. Not only will the collaboration be having free rewards but also a MrBeast Fornite Tournament to win $1,000,000. MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge. Gamers can play MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge for the chance to earn $1,000,000....
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What Is The League Of Legends Xbox Release Date?
Earlier in the year, Riot Games announced that a handful of their popular titles would be coming to Xbox Gamepass PC. One of those promised titles was League Of Legends. Before the League Of Legends Xbox release date on December 12, here are some exclusive perks gamers can look forward to.
RUMOR: Krafton Considering PUBG Esports Roster Rules Change
The official PUBG Esports Roster Rules are believed to be undergoing a significant change for the 2023 season. According to multiple sources, Krafton is considering altering the import rule by changing “the limit of foreign players on a roster from two players to one” in 2023. If confirmed, this will have a profound impact on regions like Asia, APAC and North America.
What is the Diablo 4 Release Date?
It has been over a decade since the release of Diablo 3. Fans of the series last got a mainline title all the way back in 2012. Now it would seem as though Diable 4 will finally be making its way to the faithful fans who have been waiting for so long. The Diablo 4 Release Date was finally revealed at The Game Awards 2022.
Korean PUBG Offseason Rumor Round Up: Gen.G in Chaos?
The 2022 PUBG Esports year is officially over. Following an exciting Global Championship where Natus Vincere claimed their first World Championship, the roster royale went into full effect. Players from across the world are able to sign with new teams, along with teams dropping players. While there has been plenty of buzz surrounding the Chinese PUBG offseason, the Korean PUBG offseason has little news. Well, wait no longer dear PUBG fans. Here are the most recent rumbling from the Korean PUBG roster royale.
My Hero Academia Fortnite Release Date Potentially Leaked
It’s no surprise to gamers that the popular anime My Hero Academia was making its way to Fortnite since the start of Chapter 4. What they didn’t know was what exactly was included in the collaboration. Same for how it worked, or even when it would be. Now rumor has it that gamers can see the anime drop into Fortnite starting December 16.
What Is The Street Fighter 6 Release Date?
The PlayStation Store has leaked the Street Fighter 6 release date prior to The Game Awards 2022. Here’s everything that was leaked prior to the game’s release on June 2, 2023. Different Editions. Standard Edition. The base game of Street Fighter 6. Outfit 1 Color 10 for 6...
All the New Overwatch Patch Notes: Season 2
The second season of Overwatch 2 is upon us, with plenty of balance changes, a new hero and map, and some familiar maps returning with new visual effects on them. The Overwatch patch notes for season 2 went live on December 6 and can be downloaded through Battle.net launcher or the Xbox, Playstation, or Nintendo stores.
WKBN
Report: Guardians sign veteran catcher in free agency
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that the Cleveland Guardians have agreed to a free agent contract with veteran catcher Mike Zunino.
Among Us New Game Mode Hide and Seek Release Date
Among Us took the world by storm during the early stages of the Pandemic as people were unable to come together. This game was able to bring them together as the online play was fun, easy and downright deceitful. The little characters running around the ship helped to keep families and friends alike in contact during one of the worst times in their lives. Now, Among Us will be adding a brand New Game Mode called Hide and Seek. Here is the latest on Among Us New Game Mode Hide and Seek Release Date.
MrBeast Fortnite Collaboration- Everything To Know
It’s no surprise to gamers that MrBeast would be making his way to Fortnite since the start of Chapter 4. Not only will he become a skin within the title, but the MrBeast Fortnite collaboration will also be having rewards to earn and a competition to win $1,000,000. Release...
Legends Challenge – An APEX Reunion
There has been a lurking sadness with the recent Overwatch League uncertainty within the APAC region. The Legends Challenge comes at a crucial time to boost the APAC fans and inject a wave of nostalgia into the community. Not only are fan favorites going to be represented, but also some lost organizations are coming back. GCBusan, Kongdoo Panthera, Runaway, and Lunatic-Hai will all four be participating in the Legends Challenges.
L.A. Gladiators Free Agent Targets
The free agency window for the 2023 Overwatch League season is still a couple of weeks away after numerous push backs. Teams are chomping at the bit to sign from the enormous free agent pool, and the L.A. Gladiators are no exception. After a blazing hot start to the 2022 season, the team fell short of expectations finishing 7-8th alongside the Florida Mayhem.
What is the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Release Date?
Star Wars has not had many games coming out over the past decade and those that have come out have not always satisfied the fans. One that did was Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order which followed in the steps of a brand new character, Kal Kestis. He was able to find himself and barely survived a very intense encounter when players last saw him. Now, after a few years of waiting, fans will finally get to see the next chapter in his story. But when will they be able to play the game? Here is the likely Star Wars Jedi Survivor Release Date.
The Run-In With an Ex: The Return of Doublelift
The other day, waddling through a crowd filled with medical students, law students and young professionals enjoying their brewery mixer, I noticed the girl I thought I had forgotten. On the outer side of a social circle stood an old fling, choking back sips of a beer that I knew she had hated while politely listening into a conversation, searching for her moment to join in.
How Much Is High On Life?
Justin Roiland’s High on Life release date is almost upon gamers with less than a week left. For Xbox Gamepass members the game will be ready to download for free on day 1. For those who don’t own Xbox Gamepass just how much is High On Life when it launches December 13.
