Miami, FL

numberfire.com

Dru Smith coming off Miami's bench on Saturday

Miami Heat guard Dru Smith will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Kyle Lowry got Thursday night's contest off for rest purposes, as the team looks to manage the veteran's workload going forward this season. He's back in there two days later Saturday, and he'll immediately start - sending Smith back to the bench.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Walker Kessler coming off the bench for Utah on Saturday

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Kessler will move to the bench on Saturday with Jarred Vanderbilt getting the start. Our models expect Kessler to play 23.8 minutes against Denver. Kessler's Saturday projection includes 10.0 points, 7.6 rebounds,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Aaron Nesmith starting for Pacers Monday; Jalen Smith to bench

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will start Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Head coach Rick Carlisle is shaking up the lineup. Nesmith is now starting on the wing, and Jalen Smith is being relegated to a bench role. Our models project Nesmith for 6.6 points, 2.8...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Update: Jaden Hardy coming off the bench for Dallas on Saturday

Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Jaden Hardy is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Hardy was initially listed as a starter, but he will remain on the bench with Tim Hardaway Jr. starting in his place. Hardy's Saturday projection includes 7.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Nets starting Edmond Sumner for inactive Kyrie Irving (adductor) on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Sumner will make his ninth start for the Nets after Kyrie Irving was held out with eft adductor tightness. In 31.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Sumner to score 29.4 FanDuel points. Sumner's projection includes 16.0...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Lauri Markkanen (illness) not listed Tuesday for Utah

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is set to play Tuesday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Markkanen has missed the last couple games due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Tuesday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Malik Beasley back to the bench.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. James was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left ankle soreness he's dealing with currently. Our models project James for 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Grant Williams not in Boston's starting lineup Monday

The Boston Celtics did not list Grant Williams in their lineup for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Williams will move to the bench for the start of Monday's game while Derrick White starts against the Clippers. Our models project Williams for 21.9 fantasy points tonight, with 9.3...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Lakers list Anthony Davis (back) as probable on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) is probable to play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Davis is on track to play on Sunday after he was designated as probable with lower back tightness. In 34.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Davis to score 53.1 FanDuel points. Davis'...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 12/12/22

One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com

Isaiah Roby starting for Spurs Monday night; Malaki Branham to bench

San Antonio Spurs forward Isaiah Roby will start Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Roby has been coming off the bench all season to this point. However, that will change to kick off the new week. Malaki Branham is reverting to the bench, and Roby will step into the first unit on the wing.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Justise Winslow (groin) available for Portland on Saturday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (groin) is available for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Winslow has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Timberwolves on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 23.9 minutes against Minnesota. Winslow's Saturday projection includes 8.0 points, 5.3 rebounds,...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Maxi Kleber (foot) available off of Dallas' bench Monday

Maxi Kleber (foot) is available to play in the Dallas Mavericks' Monday night game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Kleber only missed one game with his foot injury, and will play off the bench in his return. Kleber has a $4,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 20...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Alex Caruso (back) questionable to return for Bulls Saturday night

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is considered questionable to return Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Early in the second quarter, the Bulls have announced that Caruso is questionable to return due to a lower back contusion. Expect more work for Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White at point guard in Caruso's absence.
CHICAGO, IL

