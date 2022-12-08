Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UNC offers brother of current Tar Heel Marcus Allen
The defensive back spent three seasons in Atlanta with Georgia Tech after beginning his career at Notre Dame.
Clemson's Myles Murphy: Skipping Orange Bowl, will enter draft
Clemson DE Myles Murphy, No. 10 in Mel Kiper's NFL draft rankings, told ESPN's Pete Thamel he was skipping the Orange Bowl and declaring for the draft.
Mississippi St. to play bowl game: 'What Coach Leach would want'
Mississippi State plans to play in its bowl game against Illinois on Jan. 2, despite the death of coach Mike Leach, saying it's "what Coach Leach would want."
Randolph Ross Jr. hit with suspension for doping violations
Olympic gold medalist and former North Carolina A&T track star Randolph Ross Jr. has been hit with a three-year suspension. The post Randolph Ross Jr. hit with suspension for doping violations appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Comments / 0