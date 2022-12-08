Meek Mill, La La Anthony & Cordae Join REFORM Alliance To Host Special Holiday Event For System-Impacted Families

Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Gossip
Kim Kardashian to Kanye West: I Never Cheated on You With Chris Paul, You Psycho
It can be hard to keep track of all the crazy things that have been coming out of Kanye West’s mouth lately. West’s praise of actual, literal Nazis and his claims that Adolf Hitler was one of the most important inventors of the 20th century have rightly received the most attention.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Says Kanye West Sold His Soul
Meek Mill goes at Ye on his “God Did” freestyle. Meek Mill is fresh off of the release of Flamerz 5. The latest mixtape from the Philadelphia rapper shows him taking on some of the biggest records of the year and transforming them into something of his own.
Marvin Sapp Says Kanye West Is Not A Gospel Artist, Criticizes ‘Jesus Is King’ Grammy
Grammy-nominated gospel singer and songwriter, Bishop Marvin Louis Sapp Sr., had a few things to get off his chest during a Vlad TV interview about Kanye West and his spiritual efforts. In a clip from the 18-minute conversation, Sapp answers a question about West receiving the 2021 Grammy award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album amid gospel artists who not only “do this for the genre but as a lifestyle.” More from VIBE.comEminem Scores No. 1 On Billboard Christian Songs ChartKanye West Drops New Song Venting Over Recent ControversiesKanye West's Yeezy Brand Owes State Of California $600K In Taxes The Michigan...
Boosie blasts Gabrielle Union, questions D-Wade’s sexuality
Rap boss Boosie Badazz went volcanic on actress Gabrielle Union after she criticized him for the many times he mocked her transgender daughter, Zaya Wade, as well as Lil Nas X. Union was being interviewed by renowned sports journalist Jemele Hill when the subject of Boosie was broached. Union slow-cooked...
Popculture
Major Rapper Joins 'Abbott Elementary' Cast
Abbott Elementary has a new cast member. Vince Staples appeared on the latest episode as Maurice, one of Gregory's (Tyler James Williams) friends that was teased as a possible love interest for Janine (Quinta Brunson). Viewers remember Janine previously broke up with her longtime rapper boyfriend, Tariq (Zack Fox), in the Season 1 finale. The Season 2 premiere showcased Janine struggling to deal with the breakup despite knowing the relationship ran its course due to Tariq's lackadaisical about life and responsibilities. Gregory has been crushing on Janine for some time, and there's plenty of chemistry, but the two remain good friends. Now, this new romance with Staples' character could be on the way.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Tells Kanye West to Hold His Ground on New Eight-Minute Song
YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently released a new eight minute-long track where he urges Kanye West to stand firm in his convictions in the midst of his controversy. After releasing several projects this year, NBA YoungBoy dropped off a new single titled "This for My Supporters" on Dec. 3. The track is over eight minutes in length and finds the Louisiana rapper name-dropping Ye in the second verse.
Saweetie Appears to Address Lil Baby and Quavo Rumors on New Song, Divides Fans
Saweetie appears to address Lil Baby and Quavo rumors on her new track "Don't Say Nothin'," leaving fans divided due to the timing of her rebuttal. On Friday (Nov. 18), Saweetie released her surprise project Single Life. The offering contains the song "Don't Say Nothin'," which finds the Californian rhymer seemingly replying to the persistent rumor that she was with Lil Baby shortly after her split with Quavo.
Big Tigger Shares Top 5 ‘Rap City’ Freestyles: Lil Wayne, DMX, And More
Big Tigger is an indelible part of Hip-Hop culture due to his hosting duties on BET’s Rap City and much more. The 49-year-old has revealed his top five freestyles from the almost 20-year-old show and the list includes many legends. In an Oct. 18 visit to T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Radio Podcast, the “I’m Sprung” artist asked the hard question, but the New York City rapper was game for the task. In what may surprise many, his first pick came from a completely different genre. “My favorite, favorite, favorite one was Rap City Tha Bashment, it was me Elephant Man, Buju...
Care-Free Kim Kardashian Steps Out With Khloé For Art Basel Party As Balenciaga & Kanye West Drama Rages On
What drama? Kim Kardashian may be dealing with the aftermath of Balenciaga's scandal and her ex-husband's outlandish remarks, but any stress she felt wasn't visible, as she looked flawless while enjoying her time at Art Basel. On Thursday, December 1, The Kardashians star almost spilled out of her flimsy bandeau top that showed off her toned waist as she arrived at Miami's Grekko restaurant along with her sister Khloé Kardashian. Kardashian completed her look with blue racer pants, black leather boots and oversized shades.The SKIMS founder's sister also turned heads in a skin-clinging black bodysuit. KANYE WEST ACCUSED OF...
Jay-Z, Roc Nation Join Investors To Open Times Square Casino
Jay-Z and Roc Nation have joined a gaggle of investors looking to build a casino in Times Square. Hov and Roc Nation, the rapper’s full-service entertainment agency, have partnered with SL Green and Caesars Entertainment for the ambitious venture, planning to bring the casino to the 1515 Broadway office owned by SL Green, reports The New York Post. SL Green revealed Jay and Roc’s addition to the investor group at their annual investor conference on Monday (Dec. 5), disclosing that his entertainment agency will be the official entertainment partner in the purported deal.More from VIBE.comBoosie Badazz Claims Jay-Z Isn't Musically RelevantTDE...
DJ Khaled Rents Out His Sneaker Closet on Airbnb for $11 a Night
Throughout his successful career, DJ Khaled has become a lover of footwear and has collected an entire closet filled with Nike Jordan classics and limited edition sneakers. Now, ahead of the Air Jordan 5s launch from his “We The Best” collection, the record producer partnered with Airbnb to grant two of his shoe-loving fans a chance to experience his sneaker closet at his Miami house. Starting on Nov. 29, the fans can request one of the two one-night stays that will occur on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests. Each stay will only cost $11 a night – the price...
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Donates 500 Turkeys To Baton Rouge Families In Need
NBA YoungBoy is making sure 500 families in his Baton Rouge hometown have a turkey on their table this Thanksgiving. On Monday (November 22), the Colors rapper partnered with the NAACP to give out 500 free turkeys as well as a free Thanksgiving buffet at Boil & Roux in Louisiana’s capital, according to local news outlet WBRZ.
HipHopDX.com
Bun B & Statik Selektah Announce ‘Trillstatik 2’ & Invite Fans To See It Recorded Live
Bun B and Statik Selektah have reunited to announce their next collaborative album, Trillstatik 2, which is set to be released later this month. The sequel to 2019’s Trillstatik will be recorded live in New York on Wednesday (December 7), which fans will be able to tune in and watch in real-time via Twitch between the hours of 2 p.m. and 2 a.m. EST. The album will be released two days later on December 9.
HipHopDX.com
YG Gifts Lil Wayne 4Hunnid Chain Ahead Of New Collaboration
YG has shown Lil Wayne just how much he appreciates him by gifting him a brand new 4Hunnid chain. In footage shared on the Compton rapper’s Instagram page on Wednesday (December 7), fans can see him linking up with the Young Money boss at a photo shoot. YG approached Wayne with a black box in hand, saying: “I got something for you.”
ICYMI: MADAMENOIRE Chats With Inayah, Jermaine Dupri And More At The 2022 Soul Train Music Awards
MADAMENOIRE spoke with Inayah, Jermaine Dupri, and more while attending the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards. Check out our favorite highlights inside!
HipHopDX.com
Ab-Soul Unveils 'Herbert' Cover Art & Tracklist Featuring Big Sean, Joey Bada$$ & More
Ab-Soul will be making his long-awaited return next week with new album Herbert, and he’s now revealed the project’s tracklist and cover art. Set to arrive on December 16, Ab-Soul’s fifth studio LP will feature Big Sean, Russ, Joey Bada$$, Jhené Aiko, SiR Punch, Zacari, Fre$h, Ambré, ALEMEDA and Lance Skiiiwalker. On the production side of things, he joins forces with Sounwave, DJ Premier, James Blake, Hit-Boy, Boi-1da, DJ Dahi, among others.
hypebeast.com
Best New Tracks: SZA, Gorillaz, YG x Lil Wayne and More
SZA - SOS. SZA’s highly-anticipated sophomore album SOS is finally here. The extensive 23-track record features guest appearances from Don Toliver on “Used,” Phoebe Bridgers on “Ghost in the Machine,” previous collaborator Travis Scott on “Open Arms” and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard on “Forgiveless,” as well as production and contribution credits from the likes of Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams of the Neptunes, Jay Versace, DJ Dahi and more.
Jeezy, Future & More Join Icewear Vezzo On 'Paint The City' Mixtape
The DJ Drama-assisted project is Vezzo's first major release via Quality Control.
Hip-Hop History Month: Tag Team! 5 Great DJ / Rapper Duos
Every great boxer knows the power of a 1-2 punch. In the world of Hip-Hop, the right artist combined with a skilled DJ packs the perfect pairing for a knockout hit.
