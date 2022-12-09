ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTKR News 3

Nonprofit makes care packages for troops in Kuwait, South Korea

WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qtt5V_0jcPKAvl00

They can't be home for the holidays, so the holidays are being sent to them. One nonprofit is working hard to make care packages to be delivered to troops.

For Sgt. Alejandra Guzman, packing these care packages is special. She has been one of those service members who's had to miss holidays while serving our country.

"All of these 400 boxes will make their way into deployed service members' arms this holiday season after they're packed by volunteers here at Fort Eustis and Dominion Energy," Guzman said. "Whenever we do receive these care packages it is the most uplifting thing that we get, we get letters from kids that write from schools and it's the biggest morale boost that we can get down there."

That's what inspired Navy veteran Chelsea Mandello to start the nonprofit Troopster. The boxes packed on Thursday with snacks and goodies were on behalf of her organization.

“Getting to be able to turn this around and serve those that are now in the military, it's a wonderful experience," she said. "I know what it’s like to be on the other end of those care packages.”

For the volunteers involved like Kimberly Lowers with Dominion Energy, in addition to other local service members, it was a time to spread thanks and joy.

All 400 boxes were sent off Thursday from Joint Base Langley-Eustis to troops in Kuwait and South Korea.

Comments / 0

Related
C. Heslop

U.S. Sailors Became Shark Feast After Japanese Submarine Attack

The Smithsonian Magazine labeled it "the worst shark attack in history.". It was a nightmare for U.S. soldiers who served on behalf of their country. On July 28, Indianapolis sailed from Guam without any backup. It went to meet the battleship USS Idaho in the Leyte Gulf in the Philippines and prepare for an invasion of Japan. The morning was uneventful. But after midnight, two Japanese torpedoes hit Indianapolis in two different locations. The ship broke in half and sank in about 12 minutes. (source)
MilitaryTimes

The 1st female Marine expeditionary force sergeant major is on her way

For the first time, a female Marine will serve as the top enlisted adviser to a three-star general, the Corps announced Wednesday. Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, now the senior enlisted leader of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was selected on Nov. 22 to be the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, the Pacific-focused force based in Okinawa, Japan. She tentatively is scheduled to assume the role in July 2023.
INDIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Largest Military Base in New Jersey

The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
NEW JERSEY STATE
8 News Now

Lawmakers push for funding to upgrade military bases

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As lawmakers work to pass a military spending package, some are pushing for more funding for military bases which they say are in desperate need of updating. Between outdated barracks, decaying training facilities, and deteriorating childcare centers, some senators say U.S. military bases are in bad shape. “We have long neglected the […]
WASHINGTON STATE
MilitaryTimes

F-35B nose touches ground as plane is being towed in Japan

The nose of a Marine Corps stealth fighter jet touched the ground Thursday when its landing gear malfunctioned as it was being towed following a precautionary landing in Japan, according to service officials. A pilot flying an F-35B Lightning II aircraft landed at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa at approximately...
MilitaryTimes

Remains of Army Air Forces private, WWII POW identified

BOSTON (AP) — An American service member who survived the notorious Bataan Death March during World War II but later died in a Japanese prisoner of war camp has finally been accounted for, military officials announced on December 2. The remains of Army Air Forces Pvt. Joseph E. Lescaut,...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
defensenews.com

Army buildings need work, but these two bases need the most

To renovate and modernize just a portion of the more than half a million structures the Army owns and operates would cost $34 billion. Clearing the maintenance backlog alone will require $19 billion. A significant chunk of the work is needed at facilities on Fort Bragg, North Carolina and at...
FORT BRAGG, NC
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy