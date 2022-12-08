Read full article on original website
Find the Steamboat Yule Log: Here’s clue No. 4
The Tread of Pioneers Museum’s 2022 Yule Log Hunt is underway, and Steamboat Pilot & Today will be posting a clue per day until the log is found. Near school and cabin, Suttle knew. From up on Husted and Baldy too. Make your way to sweet pleasure. Don’t delay,...
Three-day storm starts Monday with a foot of snow expected in town, more at Steamboat Resort
A multi-day winter storm is headed for Steamboat Springs on Monday, Dec. 12, bringing another foot of snow in town and likely more on the slopes of Mt. Werner. The storm will move over the Great Basin on Monday, with snow starting to fall over the Yampa Valley after noon. Local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth wrote in his weather narrative on Sunday, Dec. 11, that he expects as much as 10 inches at mid-mountain of Steamboat Resort by Tuesday morning, Dec. 13.
Obituary: John Cooper Dobell
John Cooper Dobell of Steamboat Springs, Colorado passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 5, 2022. He was 72 years old. John was born on September 18, 1950 in Seattle, Washington to Joseph and Judy Dobell. He grew up in Houghton, Michigan with his three siblings before moving West, first to Wyoming where he attended the University of Wyoming and shortly after to Steamboat Springs. John was a proud resident of Steamboat for 52 years.
Draft wolf plan would release wolves in area that includes South Routt by end of next year
Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s draft wolf reintroduction plan would release 10 to 15 wolves by the end of next year in an area that includes parts of South Routt County and continue annual releases for up to five years. Based on the plan presented to the CPW Commission last...
Steamboat Springs hires new community recycling coordinator
Steamboat Springs has an eye on upcoming mandatory recycling, as well as improving its waste reduction, recycling and composting programs, according to the city. With these initiatives in mind, the city announced Monday, Dec. 12, that it is hiring industry expert Alicia Archibald as the new community recycling coordinator. In...
Obituary: Lawrence C. Glueck
Lawrence (Larry) Crawford Glueck passed away at his home on November 29, 2022, hands joined with Maggie’s, his wife of 46 years. He fought a courageous battle against a ruthless and relentless cancer. Larry was generous and thoughtful, often adding a bit of humor at an unexpected moment. Larry...
Letter: SSHS hockey family grateful for skilled driving in wreck involving school bus
Shortly after 11 p.m. Dec. 3, returning home from a two-game road trip to Denver, the Steamboat Springs High School junior varsity hockey team bus was in a head-on collision along U.S. Highway 40 near Wolford Mountain Reservoir. A young woman traveling in the opposite direction lost control on the...
Monday Medical: Don’t let falls take you down
Falling doesn’t have to be an inevitable part of aging, especially with some simple ways to make a house and daily habits, safer. “Many adults 65 and older associate falling as a normal part of aging, but it’s not,” said Kathryn Snyder, an occupational therapist at UCHealth SportsMed Clinic in Steamboat Springs. “Fall prevention is manageable if we take the right steps.”
Fighting for their right: Women’s Nordic athletes make statement at winter start competition
Kicking off the Nordic combined winter competition season, the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club hosted its winter start on Saturday, Dec. 10. This annual event is always marked on the calendar but it meant a little more this year for 12 of the competing athletes. In June, the International Olympic...
Parents can teach children to battle anxiety like learning to ski
Each of the approximately 85 parents, educators and community members who filled the large meeting room at Howelsen Ice Arena sat holding a small jelly bean in their hands. Educator Scott Cypers, Ph.D., asked attendees how anxious they felt to eat the jelly bean that could taste of either barf or peach, spoiled milk or coconut, and liver and onions or cappuccino.
Steamboat, Routt County officials recommend housing authority board grow to 15 members
The Yampa Valley Housing Authority board looks like it will increase by one member after a joint group of Routt County commissioners and Steamboat Springs City Council members recommended eight new appointments last week. The recommendations still need to be approved by both Routt County commissioners and City Council. If...
