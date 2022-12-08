Forward progress: Bowl game a step in the right direction for Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN — The past couple of weeks have been different for the Bowling Green State University football program.

They’ve been practicing after the conclusion of the regular season.

BGSU coach Scot Loeffler never shied away from the challenge of rebuilding the Falcons since taking over in late 2018, and he identified 2022 as the year they would turn a corner.

The first bowl game since 2015 qualifies as a success.

“We’re excited to try and move the needle of our football team,” Loeffler said Thursday during a Quick Lane Bowl news conference. “It’s an unbelievable opportunity to practice in December.”

BG (6-6) plays New Mexico State (6-6) at 2 p.m. on Dec. 26 in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit. The game will be televised on ESPN. The Falcons are an early 2.5-point favorite.

“They’re impressive,” New Mexico State coach Jerry Kill said. “We’re going to have to be on our ‘A’ game to stay in there and compete, I guarantee you that.”

In Loeffler’s first three seasons, BG was 7-22 overall and won four Mid-American Conference games. It got worse this year when the Falcons started 0-2, including a seven overtime loss to FCS Eastern Kentucky at Doyt Perry Stadium.

Loeffler’s seat was scorching, but BG rallied and went 5-3 in the MAC, earning bowl eligibility with its second victory in the Battle of I-75 in the past four years.

Before each season, Loeffler sets three goals: Beat Toledo, win the MAC, and go to a bowl game. Two out of three will do for the Falcons.

“We fell short in the Mid-American Conference,” Loeffler said. “We lost to Ohio and did not play well. We don’t have elite habits yet. At times we do, and that’s why we’re 6-6 as opposed to being 8-4. But this is an unbelievable time to become disciplined and to establish elite habits.”

Coaches have sung the praises of extra bowl practices for decades. While Northern Illinois, Central Michigan, and Kent State are home for the holidays, Loeffler, his coaching staff, and players are not only preparing for a bowl game, they’re already improving for the 2023 season.

BG has used recent weeks to bring along underclassmen and get them simulated reps that might not have occurred during the season. Beginning next Wednesday, the Falcons will go all-in on New Mexico State.

“This is imperative,” Loeffler said. “I’ve been dying to be bowl eligible because you essentially get another spring practice. You’re able to really evaluate your young players who didn’t get to play as much this fall.”

This will be BG’s third appearance in a bowl game at Ford Field. The Falcons won the 2003 Motor City Bowl over Northwestern, and lost the 2013 Little Caesars Bowl to Pittsburgh. They are 5-7 all time in bowls, with the most recent win coming against South Alabama in the 2014 Camelia Bowl.

New Mexico State is making its fifth-ever bowl appearance and just the second in the past 60 years, though the Aggies have never lost. They are 3-0-1, defeating Utah State in their most recent postseason game at the 2017 Arizona Bowl.

New Mexico State started the season on a four-game losing streak and stood at 1-5 on Oct. 1. But the Aggies ended the year by winning five of their final six games, including a 49-14 beatdown of 8-4 Liberty on the road.

This is Kill’s sixth bowl game as head coach. He’s 0-5.

Kill began his head coaching career in the 1980s at Saginaw Valley State, north of Detroit, so the Quick Lane Bowl is a bit of a homecoming. He was the head coach at Northern Illinois from 2008-2010, losing in the 2010 MAC championship game at Ford Field.

It also won’t be Loeffler’s first experience at the home of the Detroit Lions.

“It’s absolutely an honor to be part of the Quick Lane Bowl,” he said. “When I was at Boston College, I had a great opportunity to coach in this game. The Ford Family and the Quick Lane people do a tremendous job.

“Both teams are going to have an unbelievable experience. We’re looking forward to playing a really good football team.”