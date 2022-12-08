ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, NC

Evergreen raises Santa Pals money to help Haywood County students

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It's a long-standing holiday tradition in Haywood County. The Santa Pals program dates to 1926. Pactiv Evergreen and its employees raised and donated $80,000 to Haywood County Schools to help provide clothing to families that might need some extra assistance this year. “They are...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Medication shortage and respiratory illness still a factor in Western North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Medication shortages have been impacting some mountain health care facilities and pharmacies. AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said the hospital has been working around those medication shortages. Throughout the pandemic, they've been making substitutions when it's needed. It’s just been recently Western North Carolina has struggled with shortages of over-the-counter medications, especially for children.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Repairs to flood-damaged Pisgah Memorial Stadium nearly complete

CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — When the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred hit Canton last year, the flooding swamped the field at one of the town's landmarks -- Pisgah Memorial Stadium. But now, the damaged field is repaired. Federal rules had to be met, but there’s increasing excitement for sports to return soon.
CANTON, NC
Dog Flu Closes Shelter Intakes, Adoptions Suspended

This story has been updated. An outbreak of the highly contagious canine influenza has forced the Asheville Humane Society to suspend dog adoptions, and no new dogs are being accepted at the county animal shelter. “The dogs in our care and the pets of our community are our highest priority,”...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Some Brevard Elementary students surprised with bicycles

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Some students at Brevard Elementary School got a special holiday surprise today. All first- and second-grade students received their very own bicycles. The nonprofit Can’d Aid, Oskar Blues employees and local volunteers helped to make the donation possible. A professional mountain biker was also there...
BREVARD, NC
Henderson County Attracts $55 Million Investment by Multinational Beverage Producer

Lassonde Industries Inc., a producer of fruit juices and drinks, has confirmed the expansion of its Mountain Home Industrial Park location. The $55 million project includes the construction of a new facility as well as the addition of a new production line. The company currently employs 135 individuals and expects to add 30 new permanent employees with average wages exceeding the county’s average wage.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Rescheduled Waynesville Christmas parade draws folks downtown

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Waynesville's Christmas parade went off without a hitch Monday, Dec. 12, a week later than initially planned. Steady rain on the initial parade date, Dec. 5, led to the event being canceled and rescheduled. "We were very happy that it was beautiful today and the...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
Gas prices decline for five straight weeks, a welcome break for travelers

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 10.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 34.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 8.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.91 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The scheduled I-26 west construction is now set to start Tuesday night, starting at 8 p.m. and closing the road until 6 a.m. Wednesday. The closure is planned every night from Airport Road to Long Shoals Road through Friday night. A detour will be in place for drivers. The NCDOT says the rain later this week could delay the work.
ASHEVILLE, NC

