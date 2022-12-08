WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 10.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 34.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 8.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.91 per gallon.

