WLOS.com
Evergreen raises Santa Pals money to help Haywood County students
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It's a long-standing holiday tradition in Haywood County. The Santa Pals program dates to 1926. Pactiv Evergreen and its employees raised and donated $80,000 to Haywood County Schools to help provide clothing to families that might need some extra assistance this year. “They are...
WLOS.com
Asheville firefighters seek screenings outside their benefits to better know cancer risks
Asheville, NC — Cancer is the No. 1 cause of death among firefighters. News 13's Deadlier than Fire series has focused on the need for occupational cancer resources for North Carolina’s firefighters. In Asheville, firefighters recently took steps aimed at early detection, outside what the city provides in...
WLOS.com
Asheville to break ground on permanent supportive housing project at Ramada Inn
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A big investment in housing opportunities for the homeless is coming to the city of Asheville. The city plans to create 113 units of permanent supportive housing at the former Ramada Inn at 148 River Ford Parkway. Advocates for the homeless believe the development will...
WLOS.com
Nonprofit receives large donation to help with mission of providing to those in need
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Beloved Asheville is receiving a large donation of canned food and other items from UScellular’s Nourishing Connections program to help them with their mission of providing free food to the less fortunate. In a time of economic turmoil and with it being so close...
WLOS.com
Medication shortage and respiratory illness still a factor in Western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Medication shortages have been impacting some mountain health care facilities and pharmacies. AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said the hospital has been working around those medication shortages. Throughout the pandemic, they've been making substitutions when it's needed. It’s just been recently Western North Carolina has struggled with shortages of over-the-counter medications, especially for children.
WLOS.com
Saving the birds, one yard at a time: Store owners set out to help reverse habitat loss
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local Asheville store is working to save the North American bird population one yard at a time -- that store is Wild Birds Unlimited in South Asheville. Wild Birds Unlimited Incorporated partnered with the National Wildlife Federation after studies showed that the bird population...
WLOS.com
Repairs to flood-damaged Pisgah Memorial Stadium nearly complete
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — When the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred hit Canton last year, the flooding swamped the field at one of the town's landmarks -- Pisgah Memorial Stadium. But now, the damaged field is repaired. Federal rules had to be met, but there’s increasing excitement for sports to return soon.
WLOS.com
Giving with 'no strings attached:' Volunteers in Brevard build 100 bikes for area children
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Sunday served as a busy afternoon for many Brevard residents at Oskar Blues. The nonprofit organization Can’d Aid, along with Oskar Blues Brewery Taproom employees and local volunteers came together to build bikes for every first grader at Brevard Elementary School. Can’d Aid is...
FOX Carolina
Upstate woman threw mother’s body in river, stole $68K in Social Security benefits
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman who avoided prison time for local charges connected to the theft of her mother’s Social Security benefits was sentenced on a federal charge. Beth Beamer pleaded guilty to theft of government property after receiving more than $68,900 in Social Security meant for...
avlwatchdog.org
Dog Flu Closes Shelter Intakes, Adoptions Suspended
This story has been updated. An outbreak of the highly contagious canine influenza has forced the Asheville Humane Society to suspend dog adoptions, and no new dogs are being accepted at the county animal shelter. “The dogs in our care and the pets of our community are our highest priority,”...
WLOS.com
Looking for a new hobby? Check out Haywood County's "Library of Things"
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Libraries are known as places where people can check out reading, reference and research materials. But in Waynesville, the Haywood County library has much more to offer. From pickleball to Instant Pot and even more -- the library offers up a plethora of opportunities.
WLOS.com
Governor's western residence opens over the weekend for community to check out
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This weekend, Governor Roy Cooper is opening the doors to his Asheville residence for a holiday open house. For several hours on Saturday, people could tour his western residence and enjoy all the holiday decorations. The residence features views of Mount Pisgah and downtown Asheville.
WLOS.com
Some Brevard Elementary students surprised with bicycles
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Some students at Brevard Elementary School got a special holiday surprise today. All first- and second-grade students received their very own bicycles. The nonprofit Can’d Aid, Oskar Blues employees and local volunteers helped to make the donation possible. A professional mountain biker was also there...
asheville.com
Henderson County Attracts $55 Million Investment by Multinational Beverage Producer
Lassonde Industries Inc., a producer of fruit juices and drinks, has confirmed the expansion of its Mountain Home Industrial Park location. The $55 million project includes the construction of a new facility as well as the addition of a new production line. The company currently employs 135 individuals and expects to add 30 new permanent employees with average wages exceeding the county’s average wage.
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. woman accused of stealing over $300,000 from assisted living patient
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Oconee County woman was recently charged for allegedly stealing from an assisted living patient. Wilson said the suspect, 43-year-old Chanda L. Sargent, was charged with eleven counts of Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult and one count...
WLOS.com
Rescheduled Waynesville Christmas parade draws folks downtown
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Waynesville's Christmas parade went off without a hitch Monday, Dec. 12, a week later than initially planned. Steady rain on the initial parade date, Dec. 5, led to the event being canceled and rescheduled. "We were very happy that it was beautiful today and the...
WLOS.com
Gas prices decline for five straight weeks, a welcome break for travelers
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 10.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 34.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 8.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.91 per gallon.
Reduce, reuse, innovate: Pickens Co. finds new ways to save its landfill
Pickens County has a new strategy to make use of a landfill that was over capacity. Officials said the solutions will fix a problem and save you money.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The scheduled I-26 west construction is now set to start Tuesday night, starting at 8 p.m. and closing the road until 6 a.m. Wednesday. The closure is planned every night from Airport Road to Long Shoals Road through Friday night. A detour will be in place for drivers. The NCDOT says the rain later this week could delay the work.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County files suit alleging over-billing at several WNC emergency dept. facilities
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has filed a class-action lawsuit against a Tennessee company that is responsible for billing at numerous Western North Carolina healthcare facilities. The company, TeamHealth, contracts with hospitals, clinics and doctors to bill for medical services. According to the suit, filed on Nov....
