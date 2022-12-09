Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 33/40 News
"Buy it when you see it." ByHeart recalls baby formula amid shortage
Months after the Abbott plant shutdown and reopened twice, parents are still limited on how much baby formula they can buy at once. At Target in Homewood parents are limited to 4 products at a time, and at the Piggly Wiggly customers are limited to 1 can of formula. "It...
ABC 33/40 News
"ByHeart" issues voluntary recall of baby formula
Another baby formula recall - this time possibly contaminated with a bacteria producing sepsis and meningitis. "ByHeart" is recalling it's "Whole Nutrition Infant Formula" after a sample collected by a third-party packager tested positive for Cronobacter. The products impacted have a "use-by" date of January 1, 2024 and July 1,...
Baby formula shortage will continue to wreak havoc on families in new year: ‘I’m beyond struggling’
Louisiana mother-of-four Amber Bergeron joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss how the ongoing baby formula shortage is impacting her family — and why she worries as the shortage continues.
Moms are defending a woman who fed her baby by throwing his snacks on the floor 'as if he was a chicken' — but experts say the practice is unsafe
Raquel Tolman posted a TikTok of herself throwing snacks on the floor for her baby to eat, sparking heated parenting debates.
Upworthy
Mom reveals hilarious tip for handling her toddler's tantrum: 'Works every time'
Tantrums are very common, especially in children between the ages of 1 and 4. The early years, between 1 and 4, are sometimes referred to as the "terrible 2s". More than half of toddlers throw tantrums at least once a week as they vent their frustration and protest their lack of control. While they're an integral part of a toddler's repertoire, tantrums can worry parents. When they happen infrequently, tantrums are not a big deal and are best ignored. That is when they become frequent or intense, parents need to find out the cause and find ways to prevent it.If your toddler tantrums are testing your patience, try zoomies. According to one Georgia mother, your baby not only stops crying but feels calmer.
New Mom Furious After 'Rude' Stranger Moves Tables to Avoid Crying Baby
Babies are a real handful, and taking care of a baby is not for the faint of heart. Some unpleasant realities of babies are that they scream, cry, wet themselves, and create plenty of discharge.
Toddler's Adorable Failed Attempt To 'Hide and Seek' Delights Internet
"It's so cute the way he's smiling! You can tell he thinks his plan is brilliant," one user said of the Reddit post.
McDonald's Employees Who Helped Deliver Newborn in Bathroom Host Baby Shower for 'Little Nugget'
Alandria Worthy gave birth to baby girl Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips last week after stopping at an Atlanta-area McDonald's on the way to the hospital After giving birth in an Atlanta-area McDonald's bathroom last week, Alandria Worthy returned to the fast-food restaurant for a baby shower hosted by the team members who helped deliver her baby. Last week, Worthy gave birth to baby girl Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips with the help of Tunisia Woodward, Sha'querria Kaigler, and Keisha Blue-Murray. On Wednesday, Worthy and her fiancé Deandre Phillips brought their...
‘The baby-gear silk road’: three parents on how to sustainably source infant clothes
As millennials age into parenthood, it should come as no surprise that a generation concerned with overconsumption and global warming is looking for the most sustainable way to clothe and raise their children. The result is a circular economy of baby clothes aided by social media. “Facebook marketplace has really...
Bringing a New Significant Other Around My Kids
*This is a work of non-fiction based on actual events experienced first hand and told from my perspective. This is an interesting topic. You can Google this question all day long looking for the right answer. It’s a hard thing to decide - when is it really the right time to bring someone new around your kids?
Wash and Go: Woman Furious After Potential Buyer of Washer/Dryer Washed Clothes and Ran
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand, used with permission. Times are hard nowadays, and many people are resorting to selling their used items online via Craigslist, eBay, and Facebook Marketplace. I've even sold items just hoarding in my garage, and luckily, things ran smoothly. However, this wasn't the case for a family friend recently.
Comments / 0