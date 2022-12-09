Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How One Man's Love of Christmas Lights Has Sparked Community Joy
How One Loudoun Home Decks Out for Charity
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter Holidays
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year Hiatus
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1
WTOP
2 indicted, including former superintendent, in Loudoun Co. schools probe
The former superintendent and spokesman for the school system in Loudoun County, Virginia, have been indicted by a special grand jury. Former superintendent Scott Ziegler has been charged with one count of misdemeanor false publication, one count of misdemeanor prohibited conduct and one count of misdemeanor penalizing an employee for a court appearance, the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares said in a statement Monday; spokesman Wayde Byard has been indicted on one count of felony perjury.
ffxnow.com
FCPD seeks grant to help protect local Jewish congregations from hate crimes
(Updated at 12:30 p.m.) Last week, Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors authorized a grant that aims to help protect local Jewish organizations from hate crimes. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) is applying for a $150,000 grant (page 244) from the Department of Criminal Justice Services’ Combating Hate Crime Grant Program. The funding will be used to better secure local congregations against hate crimes.
Police investigating body found in wooded area in Prince William County
An investigation has been launched by the Prince William County Police Department after a body was found in a wooded area of Woodbridge.
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
FedEx Driver Tried to Help Man Who Died in FCPD Custody — “The FedEx driver praised for helping a man experiencing a behavioral health crisis before he died in police custody said he felt led to show compassion. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis described his actions as heroic despite the fatal outcome.” [WUSA9]
Ex-Loudoun superintendent, PR officer indicted by grand jury
The former superintendent and public information officer for Loudoun county Public Schools have been indicted on a total of four counts related to the school division's response to two sexual assaults committed by a student.
Arlington café owner convicted for credit card scheme with hundreds of victims
Investigators found credit card manufacturing equipment in Berhane's D.C. apartment and determined that she was buying stolen credit card information online. One of Berhane's three co-conspirators would put that information on fake cards, which Berhane would then give to the other two to use at stores around the region.
Inside Nova
Manassas man arrested in double shooting in Triangle
A 30-year-old Manassas-area man is jailed without bond after a Friday night shooting that left two wounded in Triangle. Officers were called to the 4100 block of Southway Lane at 11:23 p.m., where they spoke to one victim, a 40-year-old woman, from a second-floor window who told them the shooter was inside the house.
fox5dc.com
Woman shot during armed carjacking in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was shot during an armed carjacking in Northwest D.C. on Monday. The woman was shot in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW around 1:03 p.m. She was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect has been apprehended, according to...
Fairfax Police officer hurt in crash near George Mason University
A Fairfax County Police officer was released from the hospital the day after sustaining serious injuries from a crash that took place in front of one of the entrances to George Mason University.
Data Center Knowledge
Data Center-Friendly North Va. Official Resigns After Selling Home to Compass
On Saturday, a local official in North Va. who agreed to sell his home to Compass Data Centers, resigned from his post on the Board of County Supervisors in Prince William County, Virginia. This comes just days after the filing of two lawsuits against Pete Candland and his soon-to-be-former colleagues...
ffxnow.com
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Dec 12, 2022
Good Monday evening! Today we published 7 articles that were read a total of 9096 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Dec 12, 2022)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
mocoshow.com
Morgan County, WV Sheriff Requests Investigation Following Incident Involving Montgomery County Residents
Eugenio and Virgilio Borja, graduates of Watkins Mill High School and current residents of Bethesda, were camping in Morgan County, West Virginia earlier this month when they decided to shoot some pool at Troubadour Lounge in Berkeley Springs. As they were leaving the establishment, the brothers allege they were assaulted by a woman and jumped by a group of men, which led to them to calling the police from outside the lounge. A video of what happened next has been viewed and shared by thousands of people across various social media platforms, sparking a request for an investigation into the matter by Morgan County Sheriff, K.C. Bohrer on December 6th:
Virginia State Police looking for fatal I-66 hit-and-run suspect
According to police, a man working on the side of I-66 near the Chain Bridge Road interchange in the Oakton area of Fairfax County was hit and killed by the driver of a maroon Chevrolet Malibu just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.
hstoday.us
Arrest Follows Back-to-Back Shooting Incidents on Washington Metro
Metro Transit Police (MTPD) have arrested a suspect in the December 8 shooting at Benning Road station in Northeast Washington, D.C., in which three individuals were injured. MTPD arrested the 16 year old male suspect in Northwest D.C. at approximately noon on December 9. After an extensive investigation he is being charged with attempted second degree murder and carrying a pistol without a license. The suspect was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of his arrest.
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Leaders Want North and South Express Lanes All Day on I-95
Leaders in Northern Virginia want a major change in direction for the Interstate 95 express lanes. Currently, the lanes operate in rush-hour directions only, but that concept is likely headed for a U-turn. It would be a major change for the I-95 express lanes running from the Beltway down to Fredericksburg, eventually.
25-year-old killed in crash near Dulles Airport
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 on the 500 block of East Staunton Avenue.
ffxnow.com
Stormwater crews rescue Pickles the cat from Lake Anne drain after hours-long effort
Pickles, a rescue cat, was trapped in a stormwater drain at Lake Anne in Reston for almost a week. Her owners unsuccessfully tried to get him out after he became stuck on Dec. 4, his mews audible through a manhole. After Fairfax County’s animal control staff said they couldn’t humanely...
94-year-old Fairfax City man charged with felony hit-and-run
A 94-year-old Fairfax City man has been arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run in connection to an incident in which a pedestrian was hit by a car while trying to cross the street.
arlnow.com
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Columbia Pike
Arlington County police are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive in a park along Columbia Pike. Police were called around 10 p.m. Friday night for a man lying on the ground and not moving near the intersection of Columbia Pike and Four Mile Run Drive, which is also in proximity to the bike trail.
Serial Bank Robber Who Repeatedly Violated Supervised Release In Gaithersburg Sentenced: DOJ
A serial bank robber who was serving out the final months of her sentence for a previous offense in Maryland couldn’t help but get back to her old ways and will spend decades behind bars after being busted targeting branches in Montgomery County. Christopher Michael Cline, also known as...
