Herndon, VA

WTOP

2 indicted, including former superintendent, in Loudoun Co. schools probe

The former superintendent and spokesman for the school system in Loudoun County, Virginia, have been indicted by a special grand jury. Former superintendent Scott Ziegler has been charged with one count of misdemeanor false publication, one count of misdemeanor prohibited conduct and one count of misdemeanor penalizing an employee for a court appearance, the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares said in a statement Monday; spokesman Wayde Byard has been indicted on one count of felony perjury.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

FCPD seeks grant to help protect local Jewish congregations from hate crimes

(Updated at 12:30 p.m.) Last week, Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors authorized a grant that aims to help protect local Jewish organizations from hate crimes. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) is applying for a $150,000 grant (page 244) from the Department of Criminal Justice Services’ Combating Hate Crime Grant Program. The funding will be used to better secure local congregations against hate crimes.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

FedEx Driver Tried to Help Man Who Died in FCPD Custody — “The FedEx driver praised for helping a man experiencing a behavioral health crisis before he died in police custody said he felt led to show compassion. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis described his actions as heroic despite the fatal outcome.” [WUSA9]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Manassas man arrested in double shooting in Triangle

A 30-year-old Manassas-area man is jailed without bond after a Friday night shooting that left two wounded in Triangle. Officers were called to the 4100 block of Southway Lane at 11:23 p.m., where they spoke to one victim, a 40-year-old woman, from a second-floor window who told them the shooter was inside the house.
MANASSAS, VA
fox5dc.com

Woman shot during armed carjacking in Northwest DC: police

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was shot during an armed carjacking in Northwest D.C. on Monday. The woman was shot in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW around 1:03 p.m. She was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect has been apprehended, according to...
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

FFXnow Daily Debrief for Dec 12, 2022

Good Monday evening! Today we published 7 articles that were read a total of 9096 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Dec 12, 2022)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Morgan County, WV Sheriff Requests Investigation Following Incident Involving Montgomery County Residents

Eugenio and Virgilio Borja, graduates of Watkins Mill High School and current residents of Bethesda, were camping in Morgan County, West Virginia earlier this month when they decided to shoot some pool at Troubadour Lounge in Berkeley Springs. As they were leaving the establishment, the brothers allege they were assaulted by a woman and jumped by a group of men, which led to them to calling the police from outside the lounge. A video of what happened next has been viewed and shared by thousands of people across various social media platforms, sparking a request for an investigation into the matter by Morgan County Sheriff, K.C. Bohrer on December 6th:
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
hstoday.us

Arrest Follows Back-to-Back Shooting Incidents on Washington Metro

Metro Transit Police (MTPD) have arrested a suspect in the December 8 shooting at Benning Road station in Northeast Washington, D.C., in which three individuals were injured. MTPD arrested the 16 year old male suspect in Northwest D.C. at approximately noon on December 9. After an extensive investigation he is being charged with attempted second degree murder and carrying a pistol without a license. The suspect was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of his arrest.
arlnow.com

Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Columbia Pike

Arlington County police are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive in a park along Columbia Pike. Police were called around 10 p.m. Friday night for a man lying on the ground and not moving near the intersection of Columbia Pike and Four Mile Run Drive, which is also in proximity to the bike trail.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

