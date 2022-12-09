ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

WAFB

East Baton Rouge EMS upgrading to new dispatch system

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge EMS is launching a new priority dispatch system Tuesday, Dec. 13 that will give you peace of mind when you call your local emergency number for assistance. Highly trained emergency dispatchers will be ready to handle your needs with timeliness and expert care.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Person shot, taken to hospital in Baton Rouge Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the corner of Greenwell Springs Road and North Flannery Road at 2:39 a.m. One person was shot in their vehicle and taken to the hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man accused of raping child arrested by deputies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of raping a child. Deric Marcell Causey, 37, is charged with first-degree rape and domestic battery, according to deputies. Investigators said Causey was charged with battery for hitting another adult. Causey was booked into...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man arrested for allegedly trying to set former boss’ truck on fire, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials arrested a man Monday morning, Dec. 12, after he allegedly tried to set his former boss’ truck on fire three months prior. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, investigators charged Jordan Alec Koota, 25, with simple arson and simple criminal damage to property for a vehicle fire that occurred on Sept. 12 at the Fiery Crab on Citiplace Ct.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Highway 98.9

Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series

I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Inmate shot, killed after struggle with sheriff's deputy in St. Mary courthouse

FRANKLIN - An inmate was shot and killed during a confrontation involving a sheriff's deputy inside a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police, which is typically called in to investigate officer-involved shootings, said the detainee died at a hospital.
FRANKLIN, LA
WAFB.com

1 person shot at St. Mary Parish courthouse, authorities say

Experts in Baton Rouge are trying to improve mental health resources for people impacted by disasters. Man arrested for allegedly trying to set former boss’ truck on fire, officials say. Updated: 35 minutes ago. Officials arrested a man Monday morning, Dec. 12, after he allegedly tried to set his...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSP: 1 killed in crash in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead on the morning of Monday, Dec. 12. Troopers said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in Livingston Parish and claimed the life of Mark Randall Crayton Jr., 34, of Holden. According to Louisiana...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Fourteen graduates turn their lives around through job readiness program at Christian Outreach Center

BATON ROUGE - Fourteen graduates were part of Christian Outreach Center's job readiness program that teaches work and life skills to those who may have fallen on tough times. "Anything from flat out, square one homeless, all the way to living under the poverty line, all the way up to the ALICE population," said Brian Sleeth, Executive Director at the Christian Outreach Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

