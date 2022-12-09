Read full article on original website
The wealthiest person in Kansas City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKansas City, KS
Kansas City organization is offering $50 million in grants.Ash JurbergKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay $60,000+ a Year in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
kcur.org
Kansas City mayor criticizes how KCPD board is handling police chief search
The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners could determine the city's next police chief at a board meeting Tuesday. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas believes that the board should not be making such a decision four days after holding a single public hearing. "We will have a public meeting in...
kcur.org
Kansas City emergency rooms at capacity from tripledemic: 'We're just nervous about what's to come’
If you have to go to the emergency room in the Kansas City area right now, chances are you’ll have a long wait. The combination of COVID-19, RSV and the flu has created a “tripledemic” filling up hospital beds across the metro. According to the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC), more than 82% of all area hospital beds are currently full.
kcur.org
Johnson County courts are expanding programs to help people get treatment instead of punishment
In a packed courtroom in Johnson County, Eddie Luster stood for his fellow veterans as they presented the United States flag. After two years of work, Wednesday was Luster's graduation day from veterans treatment court. Luster spent three years in the U.S. Army, served in the National Guard and deployed...
kcur.org
Kansas City Police chief candidates say they will work on homicide rate, curtailing racism
Tackling the city’s high homicide rate, combating racism and a commitment to community policing. The three candidates for Kansas City Police chief were interviewed in public on Saturday, mostly agreeing on anti-crime and pro-community initiatives, while vague on specifics to achieve the goals. They didn’t mention that Kansas City is the only U.S. city without local control of its police department, but activists did.
kcur.org
Kansas City schools are the 'heartbeat' of their neighborhoods. Families don't know if they'll close
Dalia Rodriguez says her 9-year-old daughter Natalie loves everything about her school at James Elementary, even math class. But Rodriguez says Natalie especially loves spending time with her teachers. “She's always talk about the teachers. So for her, every single one is favorite,” says Rodriguez. “It's the second house for...
kcur.org
Overland Park native celebrates 10 years of high kicks with the Radio City Rockettes
As a sophomore in college, Mindy Moeller watched her future career from nosebleed seats. Now, 13 years later, the Overland Park native is celebrating her 10th season onstage as a Radio City Rockette. Moeller auditioned three times before landing a position in the Rockettes in 2012. After each Christmas Spectacular,...
