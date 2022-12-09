ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City Police chief candidates say they will work on homicide rate, curtailing racism

Tackling the city’s high homicide rate, combating racism and a commitment to community policing. The three candidates for Kansas City Police chief were interviewed in public on Saturday, mostly agreeing on anti-crime and pro-community initiatives, while vague on specifics to achieve the goals. They didn’t mention that Kansas City is the only U.S. city without local control of its police department, but activists did.
