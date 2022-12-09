KEARNEY — The Nebraska Association of Elementary School Principals has selected Jenn True as the 2022 Outstanding New Principal of the Year. “’What else can I do to help?’ When you get to know Jenn True and her leadership, that philosophy becomes evident quickly,” said KPS Superintendent Jason Mundorf. “Whether it’s supporting district initiatives, supporting her teachers, helping a student or volunteering for a state committee looking to improve education, Jenn True is a leader that will quickly lift a hand to help. She has used her servant leadership to lift up her teachers and students at Emerson, and she has built a terrific culture in that building. We are incredibly blessed to have many talented leaders in KPS, and Jenn is certainly one of those critical leaders. Jenn has earned NAESP’s ‘Outstanding New Principal’ with her passionate commitment, and we are incredibly proud of her well-deserved recognition in KPS!”

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO