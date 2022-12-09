Read full article on original website
Live Reindeer at Hy'Vee
If you’re trying to stay warm this winter and save some money in the process, the Nebraska Public Power District has a few tips. Grover to resign as Grand Island school superintendent. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST. Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover announced Friday...
Live Reindeers visit Grand Island grocery store
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If you wanted to see reindeer similar to the ones that will be pulling Santa’s sled on Christmas Eve, then Hy’Vee was the place. The live reindeer event was from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Blue Star Christmas Tree and Reindeer Farm partnered with the store to bring this unique event to Grand Island.
Hastings Utilities work to restore power
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Utilities crews are working to restore power after outages reported Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., Hastings Utilities said they were responding to an electrical power outage affecting the village of Juniata. That has since been restored along with power to the Hastings Middle School. A...
Theft by Shoplifting 5th Offense Arrest at Grand Island's Walmart North
(Grand Island, NE) - On Saturday evening GIPD officers responded to Walmart North in Grand Island in reference to a shoplifting. Walmart loss prevention reported a female changed the price tag on an article of clothing, changing the price to $3.00 instead of $29.98. The female paid the $3.00 and attempted to exit the store with the article of clothing. The female was contacted by officers and identified as Margaret Godfrey. A records check found Margaret to have 4 previous shoplifting convictions. Margaret was arrested for Theft by Shoplifting 5th offense.
Alumni from now-closed GI elementary school connect over old pictures online
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Alumni from the old Lincoln Elementary School in Grand Island are reminiscing about their time in school through a Facebook page where more than 500 members are sharing pictures from the past. The page was created by Peggy Bosley-Konen who said she originally made it...
Nebraska State Patrol conducts alcohol inspections in region
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Logan, Thomas, Hooker, Grant, Buffalo, and Kearney Counties last week. According to a press release from NSP, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties during the evening hours of...
Kearney nurse loses license
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
Haitian immigrant paints, pounds nails on her new Habitat for Humanity home
KEARNEY — Next Thursday, Luvianne Racine will open the best Christmas gift she has ever received. She will get the keys to her new Habitat for Humanity home on 17th Avenue. Last week, as she gingerly stepped around boxes, tools and construction paraphernalia in her not-quite-finished house, she was excited. The new house caps off the search for a better life for Racine, who emigrated to the U.S. from Haiti 14 years ago and came to Kearney shortly after that.
Grover to resign as Grand Island school superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover announced Friday that she’s resigning effective Jan. 11, 2023. Grover has been GIPS superintendent since 2016, but the last year has been controversial. In April, Grover fired former Grand Island mayor Jeremy Jensen as Islander boys soccer...
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 87% chance of rain. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Track repairs set for Highway 30 between Q Ave. and Grand Ave. on Monday
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Public Works Department, on behalf of the Union Pacific Railroad, has announced that on Monday track repair will take place on Highway 30, weather depending. From N Avenue to Grand Avenue, traffic will be head-to-head, utilizing the north lanes of the highway. For...
47-year-old Nebraska inmate dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 47-year-old inmate died at the Community Hospital in McCook. Robert Weindorff was incarcerated at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Work Ethic Camp. He was serving a sentence of three-to-ten years and 45 days for charges out of Buffalo County, according to NDCS. The...
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports inmate death
MCCOOK, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported the death of a 47-year-old inmate on Sunday. According to officials, 47-year-old Robert Weindorff died on Saturday at the Community Hospital in McCook. He was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp. Weindorff started his sentence Feb. 2, 2022. He was...
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for December 12
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (5) updates to this series since Updated 24 min ago.
Lancaster County fugitive asks police for a gun permit, gets arrested instead
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a man who knew he was wanted in Lancaster County tried to get a Nebraska Handgun Purchase Certificate. Authorities say they discovered that Lakota Hawkes had an active warrant during his background check. Police say Hawkes admitted to knowing...
Custer County man killed in rollover accident
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened at 4:10 p.m. on Dec. 10 on Victoria Springs Road, near Road 810. Deputies say the driver of the 1995 Ford Ranger pickup, John Lytle, 58, of Sargent, was northbound on Victoria...
RSV cases and respiratory symptoms on the rise in the Tri Cities
KEARNEY, Neb. — Schools in the Tri Cities area and older adults have been seeing more cases of RSV with the seasons changing and respiratory symptoms coming to the forefront. Schools have been seeing more children absent recently because of these symptoms, and Nebraska has been among some of...
Icy roads lead to crashes in Central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A major accident forced closure of Interstate 80 Thursday morning. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that the east-bound lanes of I-80 between Giltner and Aurora were closed because of what they called a major accident. The scene was cleared over the noon hour and all lanes were again open. An DOT traffic cam at the Aurora exit was partially covered with ice.
Emerson Elementary's Jenn True named Outstanding New Principal of the Year
KEARNEY — The Nebraska Association of Elementary School Principals has selected Jenn True as the 2022 Outstanding New Principal of the Year. “’What else can I do to help?’ When you get to know Jenn True and her leadership, that philosophy becomes evident quickly,” said KPS Superintendent Jason Mundorf. “Whether it’s supporting district initiatives, supporting her teachers, helping a student or volunteering for a state committee looking to improve education, Jenn True is a leader that will quickly lift a hand to help. She has used her servant leadership to lift up her teachers and students at Emerson, and she has built a terrific culture in that building. We are incredibly blessed to have many talented leaders in KPS, and Jenn is certainly one of those critical leaders. Jenn has earned NAESP’s ‘Outstanding New Principal’ with her passionate commitment, and we are incredibly proud of her well-deserved recognition in KPS!”
Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
