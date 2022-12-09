Airbnb to crack down on New Year’s Eve parties

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Short-term rental company Airbnb announced it would implement heightened defenses to prevent disruptive New Year’s Eve parties.

The company will ban certain one-night bookings during New Year’s Eve for entire home listings in Austin and throughout the country. This will be in effect for guests without a positive account history or without previous bookings on the platform, according to a press release from the company.

This rollout follows a successful trial in eight countries last year as part of Airbnb’s efforts to enforce a global ban on parties, a ban that was codified earlier this year .

Last year, approximately 340,000 guests globally were blocked or redirected from attempting to book on Airbnb over NYE, including more than 120,000 guests in the U.S.

Airbnb estimated the measures, first piloted in 2020, contributed to a roughly 56% year-over-year global drop in rates of party incidents over the NYE weekend.

Specifically in Austin, over 1,350 people were deterred by our various anti-party defenses from booking entire home listings over NYE 2021, according to Airbnb.

“Stays take place across the world each night on Airbnb, with the overwhelming majority of guests and Hosts being respectful of neighbors and delivering benefits to their local community. These proactive defenses will help to promote responsible travel and help to prevent rare instances of unwelcome behavior, and enable Hosts, guests and communities to enjoy their end of year celebrations with added reassurance.” Naba Banerjee, Director of Trust Product and Operations at Airbnb

The anti-party initiative is meant to support both hosts and neighbors, Airbnb said in the release. The company also operates a 24/7 Neighborhood Support Line .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.