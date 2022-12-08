Read full article on original website
Margot Robbie Had A Great Reaction After Babylon’s Director Called Her Out For Working In Brad Pitt Kiss Scene
Margot Robbie worked in a kiss scene with Brad Pitt for Babylon, and she shared her reaction after director Damien Chazelle called her out on it.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Named Best Picture by National Board of Review
“Top Gun: Maverick” has been named best picture by the National Board of Review, the organization announced Thursday. The big acting winners included Colin Farrell taking the best actor prize for “The Banshees of Inisherin” after coming off the New York Film Critics Circle win earlier this month. Two NBR winners in the last 12 years have translated to Oscar winners — Casey Affleck for “Manchester by the Sea” (2016) and Will Smith for “King Richard” (2021). For winners becoming eventual nominees, only three men were snubbed by the Academy in the end — Oscar Isaac for “A Most Violent Year”...
Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s Film Based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt
The movie won't be a remake; rather, the director plans a new take on the tough San Francisco cop that McQueen played in 1968's 'Bullitt.'. Bradley Cooper is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s next film, which will be based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt character, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
Tom Cruise eyes 4th and possibly 5th Oscar nom (and his 1st in 23 years) for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
If it seems like it’s been light years since a fella named Tom Cruise has tasted any Oscar attention, its because it has — 23 years to be precise. His last Academy Award nomination came in 2000, a supporting nod for the 1999 film “Magnolia.” But that all figures to change thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick.” Cruise not only stars in the film but is also one of the credited producers, so a Best Picture nom would bring him his fourth overall Oscar nomination even if he’s shut out of the Best Actor race. If he’s honored for his performance...
2023 Oscars: Best Actress Predictions
The motion picture academy has handed out Oscars for leading performances since the first ceremony in 1929. While the Best Actor prize is typically taken by a veteran, the Best Actress Oscar has tended to go to an ingenue. However, those age biases could be changing. While a whopping 32 of the 95 Best Actress champs have been in their 20s when they picked up their Oscars, the last four women to win were Frances McDormand (who was 60 and 63 when she won for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Nomadland” respectively), 45-year-old Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”), 50-year-old Renee...
Charlbi Dean (‘Triangle of Sadness’) would be 1st film actress to earn posthumous Golden Globe nomination
A quarter century after winning her third film acting Golden Globe, Ingrid Bergman was honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association one last time for her performance in the TV movie “A Woman Called Golda.” This victory was historic in that it occurred five months after her death, thus making her the only actress to ever win a Golden Globe posthumously. She also remains one of only two deceased female performers ever nominated by the HFPA, but the group could soon grow by one if the recently departed Charlbi Dean (“Triangle of Sadness”) lands in the 2023 Best Film Comedy/Musical...
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Golden Globes history in the making: Judd Hirsch (‘The Fabelmans’) would be oldest winner ever
Forty-two years after receiving his only film acting Golden Globe nomination for “Ordinary People,” Judd Hirsch is back in the Best Supporting Actor conversation thanks to his brief yet powerful performance as Uncle Boris Schildkraut in “The Fabelmans.” If the 87-year-old does earn his overall ninth Golden Globe notice for his work in the Steven Spielberg film, he will be the third oldest performer ever recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which would put him one step away from making history as the oldest acting Golden Globe winner of all time. The current record for oldest acting Golden Globe champion...
When are the Golden Globes nominations announced?
The Golden Globes are back – not that it ever really went away. One year after the long-running awards ceremony was left without a televised event or the level of public attention befitting an 80-year-old institution, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will once again host a lavish Hollywood party to honor the best in film and television. The 2023 Golden Globe Awards – back on NBC after being dropped in 2022 due to controversy around the group – will kick off awards season with an evening ceremony on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – days before the 2023 Critics Choice Awards...
Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
Tom Cruise’s Awards Season Takes Flight: ‘Top Gun’ Star Set for 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award
Tom Cruise will indeed be making the rounds this awards season. The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced that the “Top Gun: Maverick” producer and star will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton. The Producers Guild of America’s Selznick Achievement Award recognizes a producer or producing team for their extraordinary body of work in motion pictures. Past recipients of The Selznick Award include legendary filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Brian Grazer, David Heyman, and Kevin Feige. “Beginning with ‘Mission: Impossible,’...
Palm Springs International Film Awards: Bill Nighy to Receive International Star Award for 'Living'
The Palm Springs International Film Awards has announced yet another honoree. Bill Nighy will be the recipient of the International Star Award, Actor for Living. "Bill Nighy delivers a tender and moving performance, addressing both the weight of life and death in the masterful film Living," said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner. "For this outstanding accomplishment and triumphant work across his acting career, it is our honor to present the International Star Award, Actor to Bill Nighy."
Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc will be 16th film character to inspire multiple Golden Globe nominations
Nearly three decades into his acting career, Daniel Craig earned his first Golden Globe notice for his lead performance as eccentric detective Benoit Blanc in the 2019 mystery movie “Knives Out.” Although he was defeated in this Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor race by Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”), his portrayal of Blanc may still be honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since the character’s story has now continued in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Even a nomination for the sequel would make him only the 16th performer to receive multiple Golden Globe mentions for playing a single film character. Three years...
Oscars 2023 predictions and the state of the race so far
Every Wednesday between now and the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12, 2023, Gold Derby expert Christopher Rosen takes a look at the 2023 Oscars landscape and the state of the race so far in the six major categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. Let’s start with Best Picture, which has gotten significantly less mysterious in recent weeks. At the moment, only James Cameron‘s “Avatar: The Way of Water” has yet to screen in some capacity — and in just the last couple of weeks, highly anticipated features like...
Can the Golden Globe Nominations Give the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Some Credibility?
After the stars-free, non-televised afterthought of an awards show the Hollywood Foreign Press Association put on in January, the Golden Globes are back. As the HFPA prepares to announce the nominations for its 80th annual show this Monday morning, the answers to those questions have yet to be determined. But it’s safe to say that all is not hunky-dory with the organization and its annual shindig. True, the HFPA is proceeding with its plans to put on a full-scale Globes show, one that will be televised on NBC just the way it was back in the days before the industry told the group to clean up its act or get lost. But there are still warning signs for the Globes, both from external and internal sources.
14 Actors Who Pivoted From Movies To TV
I can't wait to see Tom Holland tackle a TV series with The Crowded Room!
Oscar Experts slugfest: 2023 Golden Globe film nominations predictions
Now with a TV home once again and more than 100 new voting members, the Golden Globes will announce its nominations for its 80th ceremony on Monday. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to make their final predictions, discuss “Avatar: The Way of Water” and more.
‘The Rehearsal’ and ‘The Porter’ Nods Show the Indie Spirit Is Alive and Well, Even If the Awards Aren’t
I’ll admit: Even as a professional television critic, I had to look up what cable or streaming service released “The Porter” this year. The CBC original series from Arnold Pinnock and Bruce Ramsey landed two Film Independent Spirit Award nominations Tuesday morning, and in order to be eligible, a TV show “must be available [in the U.S.] via network, basic cable, pay cable, pay television, pay-per-view, interactive cable, broadband, or digital distribution through streaming platforms.” So where did the organization’s nominating committees dig up a series with only seven reviews on Rotten Tomatoes? BET+! As a fan of television, not just a...
What Is The Single Most Iconic Dance Number In Any Movie Or TV Show?
For those of us who've been watching that Wednesday scene on repeat.
