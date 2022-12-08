After the stars-free, non-televised afterthought of an awards show the Hollywood Foreign Press Association put on in January, the Golden Globes are back. As the HFPA prepares to announce the nominations for its 80th annual show this Monday morning, the answers to those questions have yet to be determined. But it’s safe to say that all is not hunky-dory with the organization and its annual shindig. True, the HFPA is proceeding with its plans to put on a full-scale Globes show, one that will be televised on NBC just the way it was back in the days before the industry told the group to clean up its act or get lost. But there are still warning signs for the Globes, both from external and internal sources.

4 DAYS AGO