Orono, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Maritime community grieves loss of 4 students

CASTINE, Maine — The days, weeks and months to come will be tough for the Maine Maritime Academy community after a car crash early Saturday morning killed four students. "There's like a depressing mood over the whole place," sophomore Christian Trujillo said. "You know, it's hard to express." Some...
CASTINE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Schools in RSU 20 close for three days due to illness

SEARSPORT, Maine — Schools in Searsport and Stockton Springs are closing until the end of the week due to widespread illness. A large number of absences from both students and staff has prompted the closure of all schools on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday in RSU 20, according to a community message issued by Superintendent Chris Downing.
SEARSPORT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor Transit Center holds grand opening

BANGOR, Maine — A multi-million dollar project that's been several years in the making is finally complete in downtown Bangor. Friday afternoon, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new Bangor Transit Center in Pickering Square. The 2,200 sq. ft. facility features public bathrooms, phone charging stations, digital bus...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Cirque du Soleil opens in Bangor on Friday night

BANGOR, Maine — Cirque du Soleil, a Canadian entertainment circus-like show, hits the stage Friday evening for its first show of the weekend at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. High-flying acrobats, clowns, and live music will fill the auditorium starting at 7:30 p.m. The show will be performing...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Millinocket mill to be developed by Our Katahdin

MILLINOCKET, Maine — To bring back business that once helped Millinocket thrive, the nonprofit Our Katahdin announced its newest development for One North, formerly known as the Great Northern Paper Mill. According to Our Katahdin, the organization will aim to diversify the site while still maintaining a core industry...
MILLINOCKET, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police investigate car on fire in river in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police responded to a report of a "traffic accident" on State Street near Cascade Park and just south of Waterworks Road around 2:30 a.m. Monday. "It was reported a vehicle was partially in the Penobscot River and was also on fire," a news release from the Bangor Police Department said Monday afternoon.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

4 Maine Maritime Academy students killed, 3 hurt after car crashes into tree in Castine, officials say

CASTINE, Maine — Four students are dead, and three were hurt following a single-car crash in Castine early Saturday morning. 20-year-old Joshua Goncalves-Radding of North Babylon, NY was driving with multiple passengers on Shore Road (Route 166) around 2:07 a.m. when the 2013 Range Rover allegedly went off the road before hitting a tree and bursting into flames, according to an email by the Maine Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Shannon Moss.
CASTINE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Update: Missing Milford man found safe

MILFORD, Maine — In a post on social media Thursday morning, Maine Forest Rangers said they were joining the search for a missing Milford man. "We are flying the backcountry east of Milford in an effort to locate him," rangers stated. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver...
MILFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Athens man, 33, dies at Somerset County Jail

MADISON, Maine — Police are investigating after a resident was reported dead at the Somerset County Jail in Madison on Monday. According to Assistant Jail Administrator Capt. Michael Pike, Readington-Fairview EMS responded to a call shortly before 8 a.m. Virgil White, 33, of Athens was pronounced dead at the...
MADISON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man dead after driving off road in Canaan

CANAAN, Maine — A man from Hartland died Friday after the vehicle he was driving went off Route 23 in Canaan. It happened around 4:30 p.m., Somerset County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Michael Mitchell told NEWS CENTER Maine. Mitchell said the 59-year-old man drove off the left side of the...
CANAAN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor's Festival of Lights parade delayed after van passes roadblock

BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man was charged with Class C felony passing a police roadblock after he drove past a roadblock and into the Festival of Lights Parade route, police said. William Wickware, 71, told police he didn't know there was a parade and that he was just...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old Milford man

MILFORD, Maine — The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert on Wednesday for Eugene Buck, 68, of Milford. Buck left his home on County Road around 4 p.m. Tuesday to go to Greenbush but he never showed up, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release Wednesday.
MILFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

