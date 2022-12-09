Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Maritime community grieves loss of 4 students
CASTINE, Maine — The days, weeks and months to come will be tough for the Maine Maritime Academy community after a car crash early Saturday morning killed four students. "There's like a depressing mood over the whole place," sophomore Christian Trujillo said. "You know, it's hard to express." Some...
For those choosing sobriety, this Bangor woman has a simple reminder for the holidays
BANGOR, Maine — With seasonal cocktails becoming the norm during your average holiday party, for some, staying sober can be tough during this time of the year. For this holiday season, Virginia Sand of Bangor wanted to give back to her community and to those struggling with sobriety. "It...
Community mourns Maine Maritime students killed in Castine crash
MAINE, USA — News of Saturday's deadly car crash in Castine that took the lives of four Maine Maritime Academy students and injured three others has left many Maine communities shaken. The victims have been preliminarily identified as 20-year-old Brian Kenealy of York, Maine, 21-year-old Chase Fossett of Gardiner,...
Schools in RSU 20 close for three days due to illness
SEARSPORT, Maine — Schools in Searsport and Stockton Springs are closing until the end of the week due to widespread illness. A large number of absences from both students and staff has prompted the closure of all schools on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday in RSU 20, according to a community message issued by Superintendent Chris Downing.
Bangor Transit Center holds grand opening
BANGOR, Maine — A multi-million dollar project that's been several years in the making is finally complete in downtown Bangor. Friday afternoon, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new Bangor Transit Center in Pickering Square. The 2,200 sq. ft. facility features public bathrooms, phone charging stations, digital bus...
Cirque du Soleil opens in Bangor on Friday night
BANGOR, Maine — Cirque du Soleil, a Canadian entertainment circus-like show, hits the stage Friday evening for its first show of the weekend at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. High-flying acrobats, clowns, and live music will fill the auditorium starting at 7:30 p.m. The show will be performing...
Sculpture artist in Boothbay uses odd materials to make people smile
ROCKPORT, Maine — For the entire month of December, artist André Benoit’s work is on display at the Rockport Public Library. Walking past the exhibit on the “Art Wall” on the library’s lower level, you’ll find sculptures from whimsical animals to scenes by the ocean.
Millinocket mill to be developed by Our Katahdin
MILLINOCKET, Maine — To bring back business that once helped Millinocket thrive, the nonprofit Our Katahdin announced its newest development for One North, formerly known as the Great Northern Paper Mill. According to Our Katahdin, the organization will aim to diversify the site while still maintaining a core industry...
Police investigate car on fire in river in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police responded to a report of a "traffic accident" on State Street near Cascade Park and just south of Waterworks Road around 2:30 a.m. Monday. "It was reported a vehicle was partially in the Penobscot River and was also on fire," a news release from the Bangor Police Department said Monday afternoon.
4 Maine Maritime Academy students killed, 3 hurt after car crashes into tree in Castine, officials say
CASTINE, Maine — Four students are dead, and three were hurt following a single-car crash in Castine early Saturday morning. 20-year-old Joshua Goncalves-Radding of North Babylon, NY was driving with multiple passengers on Shore Road (Route 166) around 2:07 a.m. when the 2013 Range Rover allegedly went off the road before hitting a tree and bursting into flames, according to an email by the Maine Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Shannon Moss.
12-year-old student charged with terrorizing in Hancock County
ELLSWORTH, Maine — A 12-year-old boy was charged with terrorizing this week after allegedly emailing a suicide helpline saying he planned to shoot several people, including teachers and students, The Ellsworth American reported Wednesday. The boy is a student at Surry Elementary School. The suicide helpline, based in Washington,...
Former Bangor man pleads guilty to conspiracy in drug trafficking
BANGOR, Maine — A former Bangor man pleaded guilty in a Bangor court Thursday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. Court documents show between January 2018 and December 2021, 31-year-old Wayne Smith trafficked fentanyl and meth with others in Penobscot and...
Lubec man pleads guilty to stealing pistols from Machias hardware store
BANGOR, Maine — A Lubec man pleaded guilty Friday to stealing three Colt pistols from Pineo's True Value in Machias in October 2021. Jeremy C. Lyons, 29, also pleaded guilty to witness tampering and retaliating against a witness, Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Lizotte said in a release. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Update: Missing Milford man found safe
MILFORD, Maine — In a post on social media Thursday morning, Maine Forest Rangers said they were joining the search for a missing Milford man. "We are flying the backcountry east of Milford in an effort to locate him," rangers stated. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver...
Athens man, 33, dies at Somerset County Jail
MADISON, Maine — Police are investigating after a resident was reported dead at the Somerset County Jail in Madison on Monday. According to Assistant Jail Administrator Capt. Michael Pike, Readington-Fairview EMS responded to a call shortly before 8 a.m. Virgil White, 33, of Athens was pronounced dead at the...
Man dead after driving off road in Canaan
CANAAN, Maine — A man from Hartland died Friday after the vehicle he was driving went off Route 23 in Canaan. It happened around 4:30 p.m., Somerset County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Michael Mitchell told NEWS CENTER Maine. Mitchell said the 59-year-old man drove off the left side of the...
Bangor's Festival of Lights parade delayed after van passes roadblock
BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man was charged with Class C felony passing a police roadblock after he drove past a roadblock and into the Festival of Lights Parade route, police said. William Wickware, 71, told police he didn't know there was a parade and that he was just...
Woodlawn Museum decorates lawn for drive-through holiday display
ELLSWORTH, Maine — When winter rolls around, many have their favorite activity to share with friends and loved ones to get into the holiday spirit, whether its skiing, ice skating or cozying up by the fire. If finding the best light displays is your thing, the Woodlawn Museum in...
Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old Milford man
MILFORD, Maine — The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert on Wednesday for Eugene Buck, 68, of Milford. Buck left his home on County Road around 4 p.m. Tuesday to go to Greenbush but he never showed up, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release Wednesday.
Hancock man dies after being hit by truck while walking on Route 1
HANCOCK, Maine — A man from Hancock died Wednesday morning after being hit by a pickup truck while walking on Route 1. It happened around 6:15 a.m., according to a release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Edwin Rowe, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene.
