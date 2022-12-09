Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kearney Hub
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for December 13
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (11) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff's Office launch Project Life Saver
KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has announced the beginning of a public safety program to protect and, when necessary, aid police in quickly locating at-risk individuals who are prone to wandering. Several officers and deputies from KPD and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office participated in three days of training...
Kearney Hub
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Areas of fog with some patchy freezing drizzle. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Kearney Hub
Haitian immigrant paints, pounds nails on her new Habitat for Humanity home
KEARNEY — Next Thursday, Luvianne Racine will open the best Christmas gift she has ever received. She will get the keys to her new Habitat for Humanity home on 17th Avenue. Last week, as she gingerly stepped around boxes, tools and construction paraphernalia in her not-quite-finished house, she was excited. The new house caps off the search for a better life for Racine, who emigrated to the U.S. from Haiti 14 years ago and came to Kearney shortly after that.
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 87% chance of rain. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County Sheriff's Office to participate in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over through holidays
KEARNEY — The Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office has approved the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office for a selective traffic enforcement grant. The grant allows the Sheriff’s Office to utilize extra deputies for participation in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The extra traffic enforcement will be conducted Dec. 16–Jan. 1 at various Buffalo County locations.
Kearney Hub
UNK women rebound from Thursday loss to end road trip with win over Northwest Missouri
KEARNEY – Redshirt junior forward Shiloh McCool scored a career-high 23 points as the University of Nebraska at Kearney dominated Northwest Missouri State, 77-51, Saturday afternoon in Maryville. The Lopers (10-2, 3-1) bounce back from a Thursday night setback at Missouri Western while the Bearcats (4-4, 0-3) dropped a...
Kearney Hub
Balanced scoring leads three-time national champion Northwest Missouri over Lopers
MARYVILLE, Mo. – Three-time defending national champion and top-ranked Northwest Missouri State had five players score in double figures to pull away from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 84-74, Saturday evening in Maryville, Mo. The Bearcats (9-0, 3-0) have now won 20 straight dating back to last season...
Comments / 0