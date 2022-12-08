ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
News Breaking LIVE

Top House Democrat Considering Leaving To Become Senator

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has decided not to run for a House Democratic leadership post, instead looking to “focus” on potentially running for Senate, according to Politico. Schiff has reportedly been thinking about his political future in recent months, “meeting with Democratic colleagues to gauge support for a potential House leadership bid,” according to Politico.
New York Post

Republicans denounce new House Dem leader Hakeem Jeffries as an ‘election denier’

Republicans blasted newly elected House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday for repeatedly denying the legitimacy of former President Donald Trump’s 2016 election.  The social media offensive came from both GOP lawmakers and the Republican National Committee shortly after Jeffries was elevated as the leader of his party in the lower chamber. “Hakeem Jeffries called the 2016 election ILLEGITIMATE. Why are Democrats electing an ELECTION DENIER to lead their party? Where is the media outrage labeling Jeffries a THREAT to Democracy?” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tenn.) said in a tweet Wednesday.  RNC staffer Kyle Martinsen tweeted out a thread highlighting eight times...
NBC News

House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win

The Democrats are celebrating their narrow hold on the Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada. Republicans are favored to win the House, although with smaller margins than originally anticipated. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the latest midterm election updates.Nov. 15, 2022.
NEVADA STATE
CBS News

Ilhan Omar responds to Kevin McCarthy over committee removal threat: "It does nothing to address inflation, health care or solve the climate crisis"

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the Republican's threat to remove her and Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff from their committees when Republicans control the House come January. On Fox News Sunday, McCarthy said he'll stick with a promise he made earlier this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

What Sinema leaving the Democratic Party means for balance of power in the Senate

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to switch her party affiliation from Democrat to independent is creating a post-midterm shake-up in the Senate, threatening to complicate what seemed like Democrats’ chances of having an outright majority after Sen. Raphael Warnock’s runoff win in Georgia gave Democrats their 51st seat in the next session of Congress.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

McCarthy vows to remove three Dems from committee posts

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) reiterated his pledge to remove Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell (Calif.), Adam Schiff (Calif.) and Ilhan Omar (Minn.) from their committee posts if he becomes Speaker in the next Congress. McCarthy told Fox News “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo that he would remove Swalwell...
The Independent

Photo of Biden with ‘miserable’ Republicans sparks amusement: ‘This should be the White House Christmas card’

A photograph of Joe Biden meeting with miserable-looking Republican leaders Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell at the White House sparked online amusement.The president wore an amused look on his face while House Minority Leader McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader McConnell appeared to wish they were anywhere else.Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had a coy smile on his face as outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi looked on seemingly amused by the situation.The meeting took place in the wake of the GOP’s underwhelming performance in the midterm elections, which saw Democrats retain control of the US Senate.Mr McCarthy, if he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy