Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Top House Democrat Considering Leaving To Become Senator
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has decided not to run for a House Democratic leadership post, instead looking to “focus” on potentially running for Senate, according to Politico. Schiff has reportedly been thinking about his political future in recent months, “meeting with Democratic colleagues to gauge support for a potential House leadership bid,” according to Politico.
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats could select the next speaker if Republicans 'play games' on the House floor
"We will only be successful if we work together, or we'll lose individually," McCarthy said of dissent within the GOP conference.
Lauren Boebert Fumes as Nancy Pelosi Has Capitol Room Named After Her
The room has great significance for Democrats as the one where the Jan. 6 committee presented the findings of its investigation into the Capitol riots.
Republicans denounce new House Dem leader Hakeem Jeffries as an ‘election denier’
Republicans blasted newly elected House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday for repeatedly denying the legitimacy of former President Donald Trump’s 2016 election. The social media offensive came from both GOP lawmakers and the Republican National Committee shortly after Jeffries was elevated as the leader of his party in the lower chamber. “Hakeem Jeffries called the 2016 election ILLEGITIMATE. Why are Democrats electing an ELECTION DENIER to lead their party? Where is the media outrage labeling Jeffries a THREAT to Democracy?” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tenn.) said in a tweet Wednesday. RNC staffer Kyle Martinsen tweeted out a thread highlighting eight times...
Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich warns Republicans to stop 'underestimating' Biden
"Conservatives' hostility to the Biden administration on our terms tends to blind us to just how effective Biden has been on his terms," he wrote.
McCarthy skips Pelosi's retirement speech as some Republicans pay grudging respect
WASHINGTON — When Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her retirement from congressional leadership on Thursday, the House chamber was packed with Democratic lawmakers in anticipation of the announcement from an icon of American politics. The Republican side of the chamber was largely empty. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who...
NBC News
House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win
The Democrats are celebrating their narrow hold on the Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada. Republicans are favored to win the House, although with smaller margins than originally anticipated. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the latest midterm election updates.Nov. 15, 2022.
Ilhan Omar responds to Kevin McCarthy over committee removal threat: "It does nothing to address inflation, health care or solve the climate crisis"
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the Republican's threat to remove her and Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff from their committees when Republicans control the House come January. On Fox News Sunday, McCarthy said he'll stick with a promise he made earlier this...
Congress Will Vote On Naming Part of Capitol After Nancy Pelosi
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) has introduced a measure to rename a major meeting room in the United States Capitol after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is leaving House Leadership after this term.
Washington Examiner
What Sinema leaving the Democratic Party means for balance of power in the Senate
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to switch her party affiliation from Democrat to independent is creating a post-midterm shake-up in the Senate, threatening to complicate what seemed like Democrats’ chances of having an outright majority after Sen. Raphael Warnock’s runoff win in Georgia gave Democrats their 51st seat in the next session of Congress.
WATCH: Lauren Boebert tells Pelosi Americans 'fired you' to her face
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) went viral after telling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) that the public "fired" her on the House floor.
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
McCarthy vows to remove three Dems from committee posts
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) reiterated his pledge to remove Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell (Calif.), Adam Schiff (Calif.) and Ilhan Omar (Minn.) from their committee posts if he becomes Speaker in the next Congress. McCarthy told Fox News “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo that he would remove Swalwell...
Photo of Biden with ‘miserable’ Republicans sparks amusement: ‘This should be the White House Christmas card’
A photograph of Joe Biden meeting with miserable-looking Republican leaders Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell at the White House sparked online amusement.The president wore an amused look on his face while House Minority Leader McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader McConnell appeared to wish they were anywhere else.Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had a coy smile on his face as outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi looked on seemingly amused by the situation.The meeting took place in the wake of the GOP’s underwhelming performance in the midterm elections, which saw Democrats retain control of the US Senate.Mr McCarthy, if he...
Schumer skips over Feinstein, 89, for Senate president pro tem, third in presidential line of succession
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is picking Sen. Patty Murray to be the next Senate president pro tempore in 2023 after Sen. Patrick Leahy retires.
An 88-Year First: Democrats Defend All Their Senate Seats While Holding White House
With Raphael Warnock's win, Joe Biden did something we have not seen since FDR.
Jeffries to replace Pelosi as top House Democrat
Rep. Katherine Clark was elected Democratic Whip, and Rep. Pete Aguilar will take over as caucus chair.
New Democratic House leaders are 31 years younger on average, featuring Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries leads a new generation of left-of-center congressional standard bearers as Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer step away.
