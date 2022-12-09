Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Customers at New London Christmas Tree Farm pay it forward for others
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – More than a dozen customers of the Kling Family Christmas Tree Farm in New London paid for one another’s trees on Sunday. Owners say it started with one woman who not only paid $50 for her tree but another $50 for the customer behind her.
WBAY Green Bay
Wrightstown family honors late father with memorial toy drive
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a tradition for the Coenen family to donate to Toys for Tots each year. In past years, they’ve even contributed hand-made wooden toys, like beds for dolls. When Jim Coenen passed away in November of this year, his wife and children asked those around them to contribute to toys for tots.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay homeless shelter adds space for at-risk youth
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A homeless shelter in Green Bay with more than 20 years under its belt is branching out. The House of Hope officially opened a new wing with a new drop-in area for at-risk youth. The House of Hope is a place where children, whether homeless...
WBAY Green Bay
COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: Neighbor bonds with St. Norbert College students
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News offers a nightly series through December 25. We’re calling it “Countdown to Christmas,” and each night on Action 2 News at 10 our reporters will share a story of inspiration and holiday spirit. We begin with a unique friendship in a De Pere neighborhood that symbolizes this season of giving.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Christmas with Midge
Tomorrow, look for accumulating snow NORTHWEST of the Fox Cities. Wednesday and Thursday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. Superintendent Susan Kaphingst issued a statement saying they were made aware of a possible threat at the school and the building was put in lockdown as a precaution.
wearegreenbay.com
Bar & grill in Green Bay hosts tree lighting ceremony to raise money for homeless shelter
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A special tree lighting ceremony in Green Bay helped to share the warmth of the season with those less fortunate on Saturday. The Black Sheep Bar and Grill hosted a tree lighting ceremony to help benefit Green Bay’s Freedom House homeless shelter. There...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Marines at the ready for Toys for Tots LAST CALL
Seniors at St. Norbert College in De Pere have formed a special bond with their 95-year-old neighbor.
WBAY Green Bay
Three displaced by house fire on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three people were displaced by a house fire in Green Bay Monday night. At about 11:22 p.m., the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to a fire in the 1100 block of University Ave on the city’s east side. “Units responded and were...
WBAY Green Bay
Mishicot community honors woman following Ovarian cancer battle
MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - Friends, family and dozens of community members gathered to honor 49-year-old Marcy Salm at the Detour Bar and Grill Saturday. What started as a benefit for hospital trips and medication costs evolved into covering final family matters. Marcy died Friday after a long battle with Clear Cell Carcinoma Ovarian cancer.
WBAY Green Bay
80-year-old student inspires his UW-Green Bay class
Beyer defense calls witness who was person of interest in investigation. The defense focused on Paul Verbeten's romantic interest in the children's mother. A detective testified about his alibi.
WBAY Green Bay
Micro-hospitals are the next big thing in health care
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - People in our area will soon have a few more options when it comes to their health care. Small, community-based hospitals are planned in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, and just outside Green Bay. In the village of Bellevue, crews are laying the groundwork for one of...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH - SANTA CYCLE GREEN BAY
Three were displaced from the home on University Ave.
wearegreenbay.com
Pamperin Park playground items up for auction, anticipation for rebuild begins
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 25 years, a favorite Brown County playground will be undergoing some massive changes, and locals have a unique opportunity to bid on a keepsake from the park to call their own. Pamperin Park has been a staple of the Green Bay area for...
wearegreenbay.com
Holiday Spotlight: Pizza Garden in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – If you’re on the look out for the best pizza South of the North Pole we have just the spot!. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at a place in Manitowoc where even Santa enjoys their thin crust and secret sauce and kids can even drop him a note while eating at Pizza Garden.
Fox11online.com
Windsurfers take to Lake Winnebago for some icy fun
NEENAH (WLUK) -- A few windsurfers took to the ice on Lake Winnebago Friday, enjoying the chilly weather. While some elect to keep windsurfing during the summer and on the open water, this group decided to ice windsurf instead. While ice windsurfing may sound a bit aggressive, some consider it...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay woman suspected in two dozen gas drive-offs
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman is facing 10 charges related to a series of gas thefts. Ashley Goulder is suspected in 25 gas drive-offs. In August, Oneida Police Department officers were called to the Oneida One-Stop on Packerland Dr. in Green Bay. Store leaders say a driver, now identified as Goulder, drove off without paying 22 times in two different vehicles from multiple Oneida One-Stops between May 30 and July 25.
Appleton community members reminisce on a former disco club
The former Fire Alarm club building was torn down, and community members took to Facebook to reminisce on their disco days.
WBAY Green Bay
Chilton High School put in lockdown during winter concert; school deemed safe
CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office and Chilton Police Department responded to Chilton High School Monday night for what the sheriff’s office says was a “suspicious incident.”. Superintendent Susan Kaphingst issued a statement saying they were made aware of a possible threat at the...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Mishicot community comes together for woman who died from cancer
Exterminators killed about 30 venomous yellow sac spiders at Wilson Middle School. Classes resume Monday. The superintendent says the district responded quickly after a student and teacher were bitten.
WBAY Green Bay
House of Hope expands to give peace of mind to at-risk teens
Seniors at St. Norbert College in De Pere have formed a special bond with their 95-year-old neighbor.
