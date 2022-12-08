ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Letters: Trump spent big while cutting taxes

Joseph Vizzini’s letter reads like an echo of biased media’s rhetoric. He states that "Biden & Co. spent trillions on their favorite pro-left programs, bailing out bankrupt Democratic-run cities and states, green energy, and attempting to euphemize their bills with names like 'Inflation Reduction Act' and 'American Rescue Plan.' "
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
NBC News

Trump D.C. hotel receipts reveal $10,500-a-night rooms for foreign officials seeking to influence U.S. policy

During Donald Trump’s presidency, the governments of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, China and Malaysia spent hundreds of thousands of dollars at Trump International Hotel in Washington at the same time they were trying to influence U.S. foreign policy, according to investigative findings released Monday by the House Oversight and Reform Committee.
WASHINGTON STATE
Salon

“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense

Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Other Foreign Governments Balled Out at Trump Hotel, New Docs Reveal

You can still see the faint outline of Trump’s name on the facade of Washington, D.C.’s Old Post Office, which from the year of the former president’s election to this May was home to the Trump International Hotel. Sitting just down the street from the White House, it was the location where, according to accounting documents obtained by the House Oversight Committee, foreign dignitaries and governments paid upwards of $10,000 a night to stay while Trump was in office. The records show that in the first two years of Trump’s presidency, six foreign governments spent a combined total of over...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Congress moves to ban TikTok in US

A group of bipartisan lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a bill that would ban TikTok in the U.S., a move that comes after several state legislators pushed to prohibit the social media platform in their respective states.  Meanwhile, the former NSA head warned that Russia will likely continue using cyberattacks against Ukraine before using nuclear weapons as it…
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

Zelenskyy asks New Zealand to focus on war's ecological toll

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged New Zealand to take a leading role in focusing on the environmental destruction his country is suffering as a result of Russia's invasion. Zelenskyy delivered his message via video link to lawmakers who packed the debating chamber...
NOLA.com

Letters: Viktor Bout's release may undermine global, national safety

The U.S. just announced it has traded Brittany Griner for the arms dealer, Viktor Bout. This deal threatens our national security. In 2006, I witnessed the devastation and misery arms dealers can have while working at the Special Court for Sierra Leone, a United Nations war crimes tribunal in Freetown prosecuting those most responsible for the decades of horror that civil war had caused. Many of the weapons in that war came from Bout.
TheDailyBeast

Ivanka Trump Freed From Court Oversight of Family Company

Ivanka Trump, who keeps distancing herself from her father’s shameful legacy, has successfully sidestepped the watchful gaze of a retired federal judge who was tasked with babysitting the Trump Organization to ensure it stops lying to banks and insurers. Late last week, the New York attorney general and a...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy