WAFB

House Republicans choose Steve Scalise for majority leader

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Democrats started the fad of election denial, in 2016

Froma Harrop disparagingly referred to "election deniers." I was reminded yet again of all the angst apparently caused by and the spite directed at these so-called election deniers for merely expressing their opinion in a free society. They are frequently called a threat to our democracy. If they are indeed...
COVINGTON, LA
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
The Hill

Conservative host Mark Levin labels McCarthy GOP opponents the ‘five boneheads’

Conservative radio host and media personality Mark Levin is coming out in defense of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as he mounts a bid for the Speakership. “But there’s another reason the House Republicans have yet to vote for their leaders,” Levin said on his show this week. “They’ve yet to do it because of five boneheads in the House of Representatives who are Republicans who have no alternative candidate who can get anything close to a majority, nothing close to majority and are playing right into the hands of [Senate Democratic Leader Charles] Schumer … [Senate Republican Leader Mitch) McConnell, right into the hands of Pelosi and the Democrats.”
NOLA.com

Letters: Trump spent big while cutting taxes

Joseph Vizzini’s letter reads like an echo of biased media’s rhetoric. He states that "Biden & Co. spent trillions on their favorite pro-left programs, bailing out bankrupt Democratic-run cities and states, green energy, and attempting to euphemize their bills with names like 'Inflation Reduction Act' and 'American Rescue Plan.' "
COLORADO STATE

